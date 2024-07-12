ALTL: 42% Win Rate Signals It's Time To Exit

Summary

  • ALTL is a market-timing ETF alternating between high-beta and low-volatility strategies, represented by SPHB and SPLV, based on a proprietary relative strength signal.
  • Since its inception, it's substantially lagged behind SPY, logging an unimpressive 42% win rate over the last 50 months. ALTL has done little to justify its 0.61% expense ratio.
  • Besides the poor win rate, SPHB and SPLV are sub-optimal single-factor choices that come with significant growth and quality sacrifices.
  • With $488 million in negative fund flows in the last year and a poor track record, I don't expect ALTL will last much longer. Instead, I'll highlight a multi-factor ETF that has a much better chance at outperforming SPY.
  • ALTL is a "strong sell".

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) on April 6, 2023, concluding that readers should avoid it because its 48% success rate at the time did not justify its excessive 0.60% expense

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

