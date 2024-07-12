Ayman-Alakhras/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) on April 6, 2023, concluding that readers should avoid it because its 48% success rate at the time did not justify its excessive 0.60% expense ratio. Unfortunately, results have only worsened, with ALTL delivering a -3.21% total return loss compared to a 39.61% gain for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) performed best, which I'm excited to highlight later.

Seeking Alpha

Making matters worse are that the two portfolios ALTL alternates between, represented by the Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) and the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) each outperformed ALTL, implying the ETF had a knack for selecting the wrong strategy at precisely the wrong time. However, it goes much deeper than that, and today, I will demonstrate that why SPHB and SPLV aren't even suitable funds on their own and should not be part of an alternating strategy. I hope you enjoy the read.

ALTL Overview

Strategy Discussion

According to its website, ALTL follows "an objective, rules-based strategy that is re-evaluated monthly, and rotates between the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index and the S&P 500 High Beta Index based on a relative strength signal." Essentially, it's a play on volatility, with a baked-in assumption that low-volatile stocks will outperform in a bear market and high-volatile stocks will win in a bull market. It sounds reasonable, but realizing it's a single-factor strategy is essential. Neither Index considers other factors like diversification, growth, valuation, momentum, quality, or sentiment. Unfortunately for ALTL shareholders, these factors matter, too, and these deficiencies will become clear later in the fundamental analysis section.

Performance Analysis

I usually don't assign much weight to an ETF's historical returns. However, in this case, it's extremely relevant, as it demonstrates whether the relative strength signal ALTL relies on is beneficial. First, let's calculate ALTL's "win rate" using Pacer's Monthly Factor Exposure Tracker and the monthly returns for SPHB and SPLV sourced from Portfolio Visualizer.

Pacer ETFs

With this information, I calculated that ALTL selected the correct portfolio in 21/50 months since June 2020, or only 42% of the time. ALTL outperformed or underperformed by 10% or more five times, as detailed below:

November 2020: Selected SPHB, which outperformed SPLV by 19.71%. February 2021: Selected SPHB, which outperformed SPLV by 19.62%. July 2022: Selected SPLV, which underperformed SPHB by 11.47%. January 2023: Selected SPLV, which underperformed SPHB by 16.09%. December 2023: Selected SPLV, which underperformed SPHB by 10.47%.

After several bad beats last year, you might want to stick it out, hoping for some reversion to the mean. It might happen, but we must acknowledge that the strategy isn't working as its founders anticipated and is likely flawed. Even the Index returns listed on the Index Fact Sheet don't inspire confidence, with annual returns vs. the S&P 500 Index as follows:

2015: 5.03% vs. 1.38%

2016: 24.19% vs. 11.96%

2017: 16.56% vs. 21.83%

2018: -5.98% vs. -4.38%

2019: 33.63% vs. 31.49%

2020: 8.05% vs. 18.40%

Average: 13.58% vs. 13.45%

After accounting for the expense ratio difference, ALTL's average return is less than SPY's average, so the shareholder didn't gain anything. Subsequently, ALTL only gained 50.18% compared to 93.17% for SPY since July 2020.

Portfolio Visualizer

ALTL Analysis

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for ALTL's top 25 holdings, which total 29.71% of the portfolio. Since "Low Volatility" is this month's chosen factor, its metrics are virtually identical to SPLV's, except for a slight difference in the portfolio's cash position.

The Sunday Investor

Here are three observations to consider.

1. Quality takes a hit regardless of whether the Index selects SPHB or SPLV. As evidence, consider SPHB and SPLV's weighted average net margin figures of 15.47% and 17.31%, respectively. By comparison, SPY's is 21.68%, and DYNF's margins are exceptional at 24.48%. Furthermore, SPY and DYNF have much better sector-adjusted profit scores (9.36/10 and 9.51/10 vs. 8.38/10 and 8.77/10), so by design, ALTL will always be below average on the quality front. For reference, the average large-cap blend ETF (sample size = 253) has 18.48% net margins and a 9.02/10 profit score.

2. The same is valid for growth. SPHB and SPLV have one-year estimated earnings per share growth rates of 9.42% and 8.93% compared to 9.96% and 13.41% for SPY. By heading to the extremes (low and high volatility), it's missed the "sweet spot" of the growth market, namely mega-cap stocks like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL), which are excluded from both funds. Meanwhile, the high-growth stocks that it does include are substantially underweight in SPHB, including Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), and Broadcom (AVGO).

3. DYNF is a better solution because it rotates based on five factors (quality, value, size, volatility, and momentum) rather than just one (volatility), and we see that reflected in its fundamentals. Its weighted average 1.12 five-year beta is similar to SPY's 1.08, and its combination of growth and value is superior. Importantly, it does so without sacrificing quality, a shortcut many rules-based funds take and why they end up underperforming the market over the long run.

Investment Recommendation

ALTL has had a 42% win rate over the last 50 months, indicating that the relative strength signal it relies on to select an investment regime does not work well. Even when including Index returns before the ETF's launch, the results were similar to SPY, and since I wouldn't own SPHB or SPLV, paying a 0.60% annual fee for a strategy that alternates between the two ETFs makes little sense. Given ALTL's poor execution and negative $488 million fund flows over the last year, I don't expect the ETF will last much longer, so I have further downgraded my rating on it to a "strong sell." Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.