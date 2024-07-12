3alexd/E+ via Getty Images

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM), a supplier of sensors and analog power ICs for the automotive and industrial markets, has seen its stock show signs of life lately after a major selloff. This is happening even though ALGM finds itself in a downturn, which is expected to result in another earnings drop in the next report. It appears the market is looking past current headwinds towards future growth, especially with the latest Investor Presentation calling for exactly that. Why will be covered next.

The stock has started to rally in anticipation of a recovery

A past article from December 2023 took note of the collapse in the price of the stock, along with a decline in sales and profits. This decline in the stock was driven by changes in the automotive market, particularly the market for electrical vehicles or EVs, which accounts for the majority of sales at ALGM. There was a case to be made to short the stock with a sell rating with so much arguing in this direction, but the article nonetheless rated ALGM a hold.

Source: Thinkorswim app

More than half a year has passed, and not shorting the stock turned out to be the appropriate move in hindsight. The chart above shows how the stock has seized to drop like it did in the second half of 2023. There has been a lot of volatility with ups and downs in the stock, but it's been essentially sideways in the past several months. Still, the stock hit a new 52-weeks low of $23.64 as recently as May 9, but ALGM has since rallied to close at $32.03 on July 10. ALGM is now up 5.8% YTD after being down for the year earlier.

However, not everyone seems to be buying the rally. On the contrary, quite a few appear to be skeptical the rally can be sustained. According to the Nasdaq, short interest rose to 9,695K shares on 6/14/2024, which translates to a short float of 10.86%, up from 5,389K on 12/29/2023. In other words, while the stock price has stopped declining like it did earlier, shorts used the time to add to the number of shares sold short.

It’s also worth mentioning that if the recent rally is to continue, it will have to overcome what looks like resistance. Notice how in the prior chart, the stock has been unable to get past the $30-34 region. The stock made it to this region on several occasions, but each time the stock turned south afterwards. This could happen again with the stock at $32.03.

What may be motivating the shorts?

The bulls appear to be confident, which is what has made the rally in the stock possible, but it appears the bears are just as confident. As mentioned earlier, the stock hit a new 52-weeks low on May 9, which was when ALGM released its most recent quarterly results and guidance. The stock lost 5.8% that day, but at one point the stock was down as much as 19.5%.

While ALGM surpassed Q4 FY2024 estimates for the top and the bottom line, Q1 FY2025 guidance came in way below expectations. ALGM was expected to call for non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 on revenue of $213M, but the latest guidance from ALGM calls for $0.01-0.03 on revenue of $160-170M in Q1 FY2025 as shown below.

Q1 FY2025 (guidance) Q1 FY2024 YoY (at the midpoint) Revenue $160-170M $278.3M (40.71%) Non-GAAP gross margin 49.0-50.0% 57.8% (830bps) Non-GAAP EPS $0.01-0.03 $0.39 (94.87%) Click to enlarge

Source: ALGM Form 8-K

Keep in mind, the latest guidance adds to the recent decline in results due to the current downturn. The table below shows how the numbers got progressively worse in recent quarters.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS) (GAAP) Q4 FY2024 Q3 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 QoQ YoY Net sales 240,581 254,984 269,445 (5.65%) (10.71%) Gross margin 51.2% 52.5% 56.8% (130bps) (560bps) Operating margin 6.6% 14.4% 23.4% (780bps) (1680bps) Operating income 15,897 36,686 63,104 (56.67%) (74.81%) Net income (7,115) 33,345 61,977 - - EPS (0.04) 0.17 0.32 - - (Non-GAAP) Net sales 240,581 254,984 269,445 (5.65%) (10.71%) Gross margin 53.8% 54.6% 57.8% (80bps) (400bps) Operating margin 23.8% 27.2% 30.2% (340bps) (640bps) Operating income 57,333 69,310 81,361 (17.28%) (29.53%) Net income 47,914 61,549 71,567 (22.15%) (33.05%) EPS 0.25 0.32 0.37 (21.88%) (32.43%) Click to enlarge

Source: ALGM Form 8-K

The bears seem to be betting ALGM has not seen the last of disappointing numbers, as shown by guidance coming in way below expectations. Bears can take inspiration from recent developments in the EV market with many automakers scaling back or backing out of previously announced expansions into the EV market due to weak demand. ALGM will find it hard to grow if this continues, since the ICE market offers much less dollar content.

What are the bulls focusing on?

ALGM was nonetheless able to end FY2024 with an increase in sales and non-GAAP EPS. ALGM was able to achieve this thanks to a strong H1, which resulted in a record year in FY2024, but it is worth noting that the numbers deteriorated as FY2024 progressed. The table below compares FY2024 to FY2023. Automotive contributed $759.45M in FY2024, industrial contributed $223.81M and others contributed the remaining $66.1M.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS) (GAAP) FY2024 FY2023 YoY Net sales 1,049,367 973,653 7.78% Gross margin 54.8% 56.1% (130bps) Operating margin 18.7% 20.0% (130bps) Operating income 196,244 203,307 (3.47%) Net income (loss) 152,697 187,357 (18.50%) EPS 0.78 0.97 (19.59%) (Non-GAAP) Net sales 1,049,367 973,653 7.78% Gross margin 56.3% 56.8% (50bps) Operating margin 28.5% 28.6% (10bps) Operating income (loss) 298,598 278,176 7.34% Net income (loss) 263,634 247,181 6.66% EPS 1.35 1.28 5.47% Click to enlarge

Source: ALGM Form 10-K

The bulls seem to be betting the downturn will pass soon enough. ALGM fell way short with its latest guidance, primarily due to soft demand in the automotive market, but ALGM was able to soften the blowback by calling for Q1 FY2025 to be the trough. From the Q4 earnings call:

“Now, let me spend some time discussing what we're seeing in our end markets. Our first quarter sales outlook, comprehends ongoing inventory rebalancing in automotive and inventory digestion in the channel, resulting in what we expect to be a trough revenue quarter before returning to sequential growth, thereafter. We are working closely with customers and channel partners, to manage orders to reduce inventory and return to normalized business levels as quickly as possible.”

Source: ALGM earnings call

In addition, the outlook calls for a quick return to growth with double-digit sequential growth in Q2 FY2025.

“We expect first quarter sales to be in the range of $160 million to $170 million as we work with customers to reduce their inventory levels. Based upon our backlog, fill rates and customer demand we anticipate low double-digit sequential growth going into Q2.”

Still, the numbers will drop in the short term. Accordingly, the consensus of seven Wall Street estimates is that ALGM will end FY2025 will non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $794M. This implies a P/E ratio of 71.2x with the stock at $32.03. In comparison, ALGM earned $1.35 on revenue of $1,049.4M in FY2024 and $1.28 on revenue of $973.7M in FY2023 as shown earlier.

So while ALGM disappointed, the numbers are expected to get better from here on out according to the outlook. Without it, the stock would likely not have rallied the way it did. ALGM finished FY2024 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $222.16M, offset by total long-term debt of $253.54M on the balance sheet.

Why the bulls have reason to be upbeat about the future?

Bulls may be focusing on something else. ALGM is in a slump, but bulls can take solace from the latest Investor Presentation. In this presentation, the addressable markets for sensors and power ICs are projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% and 10%, respectively, in FY2024-2029. As a result, the latest financial model from ALGM calls for sales to grow at a CAGR in the low double digits, a gross margin of above 58% and an operating margin of above 32%.

If we then assume ALGM grows at a CAGR of 12% in the next five years and with FY2024 revenue of $1,049M as the base, then FY2029 revenue could reach $1,849M. Operating income could then hit $592M, assuming operating margin of 32%. If net margin is a little below operating margin at 30%, then net income would come in at about $555M.

If the number of shares outstanding is about 193.16M, then FY2029 EPS could come in at $2.87, or twice EPS of $1.35 in FY2024. Apply a multiple of 30.4x, the average in the last five years, then this implies a stock price of $87.25, close to three times what the stock is now worth at $32.03. Keep in mind, this number is predicated on ALGM hitting its targets as laid out.

Investor takeaways

ALGM is a company that is heavily exposed to the automotive market because that is where it gets most of its sales, especially the market for EVS since those come with higher chip content. ALGM was thus deemed an EV play, which used to be a great attribute to have, but not lately due to changing perceptions towards EVs. The EV market was expected to show turbocharged growth, but growth expectations have come down.

Many automakers have decided to reassess their EV plans due to disappointing EV sales, which in turn appears to be driven by consumer perceptions of EVs. This affects a company like ALGM because they are supposed to bring in most of the sales. As a consequence, ALGM has fallen into a downturn in demand, which has negatively affected sales and profits.

The last guidance from ALGM was the worst yet and the stock hit a new low immediately after, but ALGM was able to soften the blow by calling for improved numbers. Q2 FY2025 is expected to record a double-digit QoQ increase in sales with Q1 FY2025 the trough. In addition, the latest Investor Presentation is calling for strong growth for ALGM with a CAGR in the low double digits. ALGM basically tried to reassure the market growth will return.

The stock has responded positively by rallying with a 35.5% increase in market cap since the May 2024 low. However, while there are certainly those who are buying the reassurances from ALGM, judging by the recent rally in the stock, not everyone is convinced by the upbeat news from ALGM. Short interest has risen and it is now almost twice as high as in late 2023.

The bulls seem to be betting that ALGM is correct with its outlook, but the bears seem to be betting that ALGM will be proven overly optimistic in light of what is going on in the automotive market and the EV market to be more exact. The latter may also be looking at the charts, which suggest resistance is standing in the way of further gains for the stock. Both sides seem to be confident in their stance.

The bulls have bid up the stock price, but the shorts have upped their bets by increasing the number of shares sold short. Obviously, the bulls and the bears cannot both be right. The key difference appears to be the difference in perceptions when it comes to the EV market. Bulls seem to believe EV demand will rebound, while the bears are betting ALGM has not seen the last of the downturn in demand.

ALGM is scheduled to report next on August 1. The Q1 FY2025 numbers are expected to be the worst yet, but this is expected to be offset by strong Q2 FY2025 guidance. Q2 FY2025 EPS is expected to quadruple to $0.08 QoQ on revenue of $182M. Bulls are counting on this happening, and have pushed the stock higher, but if ALGM comes up short, the shorts may prove to have made the right call.

I am neutral on ALGM with the above in mind. What happens to ALGM is likely to be primarily decided by what happens in the EV market, but it is not clear as to what will happen there. ALGM is still perceived to be EV play, but there are conflicting signals from automakers when it comes to EV demand with some more positive and others more negative. Staying clear and not placing bets while this is the case is warranted.