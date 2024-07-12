12%+ Dividend Yields Duel

Firn/iStock via Getty Images

Today we're going to examine the difference in performance for 2 very high yielding REITs.

These REITs both deliver huge dividends, but one is vastly more popular with investors.

I want to help investors understand how interchangeable these REITs can be.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) and Dynex Capital (DX) are both agency mortgage REITs. They have similar assets and highly correlated performance.

Previously, I referenced that DX slightly outperformed AGNC from January 3rd, 2017 through July 9th, 2024.

In case you treat my articles as something less than must read territory, or just discovered Seeking Alpha for the first time, I'm including the chart again:

The REIT Forum

You can see from the chart that DX modestly outperformed using longer time periods.

If you started a position in 2017, 2018, or 2019, buying DX was better than buying AGNC regardless of which day you did it.

If you started a position between about March 2022 through today, then buying AGNC turned out better (so far).

AGNC has the edge recently, as shares of AGNC trade at a substantial premium to projected book value.

Since AGNC has an inflated share price, AGNC's performance looks better.

Who gets to say a price is inflated?

Obviously, the author.

The next step in understanding the performance is measuring out the change in share price and BV over time:

The REIT Forum

Look at the time carefully in that chart. If you were buying in early 2022, which REIT did a better job of protecting book value?

It was DX. BV value fell quite a bit less.

To demonstrate this, we can draw the chart again using 1/3/2022 (first trading day of 2022) as the starting point.

DX dominated AGNC in Q1 2022 as DX reported a gain in book value compared to the large loss for AGNC. That was the result of DX being very active in the quarter and correctly predicting major events. To avoid having that distort the rest of the chart, I'll normalize the values based on book value after Q1 2022.

In sports terms, this is akin to ignoring the first quarter because one team won by such a large margin.

The REIT Forum

DX's book value survived better, but AGNC's share price survived better.

Since AGNC trades well over book value, they can increase book value per share by pumping out shares at a premium valuation. That enhances their performance.

Why Does The Chart Go Down?

You noticed book value goes down over time? Good catch.

When you're looking at double-digit yields, usually you're going to see a chart that trends lower.

The spread between MBS and hedge rates wasn't large enough to let mortgage REITs earn double-digit yields while hedging against rates and convexity. They could hedge rates, but trying to hedge convexity would weigh on the performance.

What is convexity?

Let's keep it brief.

MBS (mortgage-backed securities) have a trait called "negative convexity".

Is that like concavity? No. Some finance bros don't like math. They like simple names for their spreadsheet.

So they label it as "convexity", notice it is negative, and we end up with "negative convexity".

That's my theory, anyway. I don't care to find out more about the origin.

To be fair, that really is better for spreadsheets. It simplifies formulas.

Note: We could get into why core earnings would still appear to cover dividends, but that's a topic for another article. Currently, mREITs can generate a higher consistent return on equity than they could when rates were near 0%.

Relative Price-to-Book Comparison

On the topic of price-to-book ratios, I think it would be instructive to use a chart that compares the price-to-trailing-book ratio over time.

The REIT Forum

The current gap is around 20%. That's a big spread for two REITs with similar total economic returns (change in BV + dividends) over time, stemming from similar portfolios.

DX would need to rally around 20% or AGNC would need to fall around 16% for the ratios to equalize. Should they be equal? Well, there have been a few years where the ratios were pretty similar. Even if you assume a slightly higher ratio for AGNC, assuming a 20% premium is simply absurd.

In my opinion, investors are much better off with DX than AGNC.

I don't particularly love the valuation for DX, but the gap between AGNC and DX is absurd. That's why I've prevented this idea as a pair trade for investors who are interested in them. For investors just sitting in AGNC, the risk reward would be better if they moved over to DX.

Interest Rates

Interest rates have been trending lower lately. That seems to be causing some optimism. I would just remind investors that as of 03/31/2024, both AGNC and DX reported that their net duration would be:

Negative if rates moved substantially lower

Positive if rates moved substantially higher

So when you're hearing that mREITs are amazing investments for falling rates, you may want to think twice.

These are "agency mortgage REITs". Most of their portfolio is agency MBS. Agency MBS suffer from negative convexity.

Remember how we talked about negative convexity? This is what it means.

When rates rise significantly, the loss on MBS is greater than the gain on hedges. That's bad.

When rates fall significantly, the gain on MBS is smaller than the loss on hedges. That's also bad.

But for the moment, investors are happy about lower rates.

As a fun point of reference, on March 28th, 2023, the 10-year Treasury yield was 4.20%. Today is 4.21%. It went as high as 4.7% during the quarter.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We're including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC RC PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC RITM FBRT CSWC DX CIM ACRE ARCC TWO NYMT GPMT TSLX ORC MFA TPVG ARR MITT OCSL CHMI GAIN IVR GBDC SLRC OBDC TCPC PFLT FSK MFIC PSEC Click to enlarge

If you're looking for a stock that I haven't mentioned yet, you'll still find it in the charts below. The charts contain comparisons based on price-to-book value, dividend yields, and earnings yield. You won't find these tables anywhere else.

For mortgage REITs, please look at the charts for AGNC, NLY, DX, ORC, ARR, CHMI, TWO, IVR, CIM, EFC, NYMT, MFA, MITT, AAIC, PMT, RITM, BXMT, GPMT, WMC, and RC.

For BDCs, please look at the charts for MAIN, CSWC, ARCC, TSLX, TPVG, OCSL, GAIN, GBDC, SLRC, OBDC, PFLT, TCPC, FSK, PSEC, and MFIC.

This series is the easiest place to find charts providing up-to-date comparisons across the sector.

Notes on Chart Sorting

Within each type of security, the sorting is usually based on risk ratings. However, it is quite common to have a few shares that are tied. When the shares are tied for risk rating, the sorting becomes arbitrary. There may occasionally be errors where a share's position is not updated quickly following a change in the risk rating. That can happen because the charts come from a separate system.

When I say "within each type of security", I'm referencing categories such as "agency mortgage REITs". The "hybrid mortgage REITs" are all listed after the "agency mortgage REITs". However, that does not mean RC (lowest hybrid) has a higher risk rating than the highest agency mortgage REIT. Each batch is presented by themselves.

PMT and RITM are tied for risk rating.

This could probably be written better. If someone feels inclined to take it upon themselves to write a section that is objectively better at communicating these points, I would be interested in using it. I'm grateful to have the best readers on SA. I attribute this to self-selection bias. I include enough things to offend the dumb people that I'm left with the best readers.

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the quarter indicated in the chart. We use the current estimated (proprietary estimates) book value per share to determine our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below. PMT and NYMT are not showing an earnings yield metric, as neither REIT provides a quarterly "Core EPS" metric. Presently, a few other REITs also have no consensus estimate.

Second Note: Due to the way historical amortized cost and hedging is factored into the earnings metrics, it is possible for two mortgage REITs with similar portfolios to post materially different metrics for earnings. I would be very cautious about putting much emphasis on the consensus analyst estimate (which is used to determine the earnings yield). In particular, throughout late 2022 the earnings metric became less comparable for many REITs.

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

BDC Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Preferred Share and Baby Bond Charts

I changed the coloring a bit. We needed to adjust to include that the first fixed-to-floating shares have transitioned over to floating rates. When a share is already floating, the stripped yield may be different from the "Floating Yield on Price" due to changes in interest rates. For instance, NLY-F already has a floating rate. However, the rate is only reset once per 3 months. The stripped yield is calculated using the upcoming projected dividend payment, and the "Floating Yield on Price" is based on where the dividend would be if the rate reset today. In my opinion, for these shares, the "Floating Yield on Price" is clearly the more important metric.

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Note: Shares that are classified as "Other" are not necessarily the same. Within The REIT Forum, we provide further distinction. For the purpose of these charts, I lumped all of them together as "Other". Now there are only two left, PMT-A and PMT-B. Those both have the same issue. Management claims the shares will be fixed-rate, even though the prospectus says they should be fixed-to-floating.

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we're also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don't have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We've included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Ticker Price S-Yield Coupon FYoP NCD WCC QO Link P-Link GAINN $24.26 7.55% 5.00% 7.55% 8/10/2024 $1.09 GAINN Prospectus GAINL $25.72 7.83% 8.00% 7.83% 8/1/2025 $1.80 GAINL Prospectus GAINZ $23.00 7.51% 4.88% 7.51% 8/10/2024 $2.34 GAINZ Prospectus RCC $24.27 8.75% 5.75% 8.75% 8/10/2024 $1.14 RCC Prospectus RCB $24.23 8.78% 6.20% 8.78% 8/10/2024 $1.21 RCB Prospectus PMTU $25.53 8.21% 8.50% 8.21% 9/30/2025 $2.12 PMTU Prospectus MFAN $25.38 9.36% 8.88% 9.36% 2/15/2026 $3.52 MFAN Prospectus MFAO $25.49 9.34% 9.00% 9.34% 8/15/2026 $4.66 MFAO Prospectus CIMN $25.20 9.47% 9.00% 9.47% 5/15/2026 $4.17 CIMN Prospectus MITN $25.23 9.99% 9.50% 9.99% 2/15/2026 $3.95 MITN Prospectus MITP $25.14 10.09% 9.50% 10.09% 5/15/2026 $4.62 MITP Prospectus Click to enlarge

Second batch:

Third batch:

