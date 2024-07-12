12%+ Dividend Yields Duel

Jul. 12, 2024 8:29 AM ETACRE, AGNC, ARCC, ARR, BXMT, CHMI, CIM, CSWC, DX, EFC, FBRT, GPMT, MAIN, NLY, NYMT, ORC, PMT, RC, RITM, TWO
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This is a head-to-head battle between two of the high yielders. Both are at least over 12%.
  • This is a lesson in evaluating similar shares for differences in valuation.
  • The emphasis here is on the change in valuation. These shares should have similar valuations, but they don’t.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Funny French Bulldog dog dressed up with pirate bride costume

Firn/iStock via Getty Images

Today we're going to examine the difference in performance for 2 very high yielding REITs.

These REITs both deliver huge dividends, but one is vastly more popular with investors.

I want to help investors understand how

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
61.65K Followers

Join our free service or read our blog posts (full articles w/ discount link). Click full bio for links. Contact me if they don't work.

I'm known for posting snarky articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM-D, GPMT-A, DX-C, EFC-A, EFC-B, PMT-C, RITM-B, MFAN, RCB, PMT-B, RITM, SLRC, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACRE--
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
AGNC--
AGNC Investment Corp.
ARCC--
Ares Capital
ARR--
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
BXMT--
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News