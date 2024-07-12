snyferok/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On June 2nd, the biggest election in Mexico's history took place. Claudia Sheinbaum, a protegee of current president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, won the election by a landslide, even though the market expected her victory, what was not expected was the magnitude of her victory, where she got 60% of all the votes and her party Morena got the majority in the House of Representatives, giving them the ability to pass major reforms.

The day after the election, the markets let everyone know that they were not happy with the results, the Mexican peso lost 4.3% and the Mexican market tumbled 5.7%. Even amidst this uncertainty and political chaos, Wal-Mart de Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY) or Walmex presents a compelling opportunity for investors who can look past this short-term noise and focus on the story of one of the best-performing companies in the Mexican market of the last decade, as shown in the graph below Walmex has returned 9.75% annually vs 3.03% for the Mexican market.

Koyfin

The Business

In Mexico, whenever you think of buying something you look for the BBB features of "Bueno, Bonito, Barato", which stands for good quality, nicely looking, and cheap. Walmart de Mexico passes the BBB test without any problem, just looking at its value proposition of "Low prices every day" we see the company's commitment to being a leader in the highly competitive grocery market.

Today Walmex is the biggest supermarket chain in Mexico and Central America with 3,914 stores located across 736 cities in 6 different countries and 32 fulfillment services.

Walmex web page

Its path to becoming the biggest supermarket store in Mexico has not been by luck, but rather by being able to identify the specific needs that each customer has, via the following concepts:

Discount Stores: Basic goods at the best available price

Supermarkets: Fresh foods in an agile and modern experience

Hypermarkets: Ample selection of goods at low prices

Price Club: Membership club with vast selections of goods for individuals and businesses

This strategy has allowed them to cover all the different socioeconomic classes in Mexico, as shown in the image below

WALMEX Q1 2024 Presentation

This segmentation is key to the company's success, as it allows them to better conduct capital allocation and get better returns on their investments. Simply put, for customers who value very low prices, there is no point in making a huge, nicely looking store or to have it built in an affluent neighborhood, where clients value a nice environment.

This targeted segmentation drives its building space decisions, as well as being a key differentiation to its competitors, who mainly follow a single segmentation approach, like Soriana (OTCPK:ONZBF), which focuses on the middle economic class, or Chedraui (OTCPK:GCHEF), which focuses on the upper economic class.

Walmex Q1 2024 Presentation

Not only is Walmex staying with its core strategy, but they are expanding their business lines by creating an ecosystem that consists of the following services:

Bait: Prepaid mobile services with 13.3 Million active users. WalmartConnect: Platform that leverages Walmart's knowledge and customer data by offering it to its suppliers, so they can better target their marketing efforts. Financial Solutions: Through its app Cashi, clients can deposit funds to be used to pay for products in the store, as well as paying for other utility services. Walmex also offers consumer loans as part of its financial business. Healthcare: Customers pay a monthly fee giving them access to medical assistance, as well as discounts at its pharmacies.

All of these new business segments, combined with its existing physical store and growing online presence, make Walmex a thoroughly 360 business that adds benefits to its customers and shareholders. Picture this, you can use your phone to order groceries and then go to a designated pick-up stand at one of the 3,914 Walmex stores. On the way to pick up your products you call your partner using Bait to let them know you are running some errands and your partner happens to mention that she is feeling sick, thus when you arrive at the store you use your healthcare membership to get some medicines and strolling through the aisles there is a marketing campaign selling sunscreens at 25% discount, as one of the company's supplier got data that customers at this time of the year go to the town's beach to take advantage of the warm weather. Finally, when you get to the cashier, you pay using your app, giving you a 20% discount on your favorite snacks. If that's not being with your customers from beginning to end in all of their shopping experience, then I don't know what it is.

All these new ventures the company is taking have already translated into higher margins, and in the first quarter of 2024 its gross margin changed from 23.5% to 23.9% vs 1Q 2023, 25bp of this increase came from its omnichannel strategy and its ecosystem.

The Numbers

From 2013 to 2023 sales and EBITDA have grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 7.5% and 8.8% respectively, not a bad number when it is considered that we are talking about a mature business in an economy that over the last decade has grown at an annual rate of 2.10%.

WALMEX Q1 2024 Presentation

Revenue growth also looks great when compared against its peers, as the stores part of the ANTAD community (Mexican retail association) have registered a CAGR of 5.27% from 2019 to 2023, whereas Walmart in the same period registered a growth of 7.21%.

Even though, the growth has been good, what sets Walmex apart is its track record of increasing shareholders' return. Just looking at its ROE over the last 10 years, it went from 16.66% to 25.02%, being in that period 20.80% on average. To put it into perspective, over the last 10 years the S&P 500 ROE has been on average 17.04%.

Own Calculation

This high return on equity has come from the economies of scale the company enjoys and that can be observed in the higher margins the company has as evidence of it seeking Alpha's profitability grade of A, but also in its ability to invest much less capital, thanks to having a negative financial cycle, in other words, the company can first sell its inventory and get paid before having to pay its suppliers, why can they do this? Because they have all the negotiation power, being one of the biggest retailers has its advantage, and suppliers know that if they want to sell they need to go to where the customers are.

Own Calculation

The company has a sound balance sheet structure, although its debt to equity has risen in the last few years, it is still at a relatively low level of 35% and its Net-debt to EBITDA is around 0.40x, thus Walmex is strongly positioned to continue expanding, without any major debt repayment issues.

Own Calculation

Lastly, the company's good numbers are not only reflected in the financials, but also in the price. If we do a regression of the stock's return against the Mexican index, we get an R2 of 40.63%, which means that 40% of the stock's variation is due to changes in systematic risk, while the other 60% has to do with the business side of things, and having the company's performance be the main driver of return is something every investor should strive for.

The Future

Given Walmex business model's sensitivity to consumer spending, it is important to understand where Mexico stands in terms of past and projected income. As seen in the graph below, Mexico has consistently outperformed over the last 72 years its peers (Brazil and Latin America) in terms of absolute GDP per capita, and if the metric is analyzed in terms of percentage growth, Mexico outperforms the USA, growing at an annual rate of 2.15% vs 1.89%. Nonetheless, what matters in living standards is the absolute value, not the growth rate.

Going forward, Mexico's GDP trend is expected to continue growing at the rate of 2.0% for the next 10 years according to its central bank. While this is certainly welcome news, what could lead to a better outcome is the possible convergence as detailed by the Solow Growth Model, whereby eventually all countries converge in terms of living standards. Nonetheless, this model has its drawbacks, mainly that all countries have the same access to capital, savings, and labor, which in theory may sound plausible but in practice is hard that all these assumptions hold, but as will be detailed below, there are reasons to be positive that GDP per capita will continue raising.

Our World in Data

Mexico has been one of the main beneficiaries of the tensions between China and the United States, surpassing the former in terms of imports to the United States. Also, it has benefited from the global trend from globalization to deglobalization, which in Mexico has taken the name of "nearshoring", whereby international companies open factories or supply chains in the country due to its strategic location close to the biggest economy in the world. This trend, coupled with the high-interest rate, has helped the "super peso".

JP Morgan Guide to Markets

Its strategic location, liquid currency, and ample labor force are among the reasons why Mexico has again rejoined the Kearney's index of the best 25 countries for foreign investment after a 5-year absence in the list.

Kearney

The fact that Mexico is among the top destinations is a very good sign for Walmex because as more companies relocate, more workers will need a place to shop, and what better place to go than a world-renowned brand that caters to every single need the customer may have.

The retail industry as a whole in Mexico is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027, thus at a minimum, Walmex should be expected to grow at that rate, nonetheless, the company should grow at higher rates because of the following:

Although Mexican inflation has been on the downside, many customers still feel the pain of higher prices due to the pandemic. Therefore, they have become more conscious of their expenses. Walmex's business segments can appeal to different kinds of clientele, for the company enjoys negotiation power with its suppliers and economies of scale that allow it to transfer savings to its customers.

Walmex is increasingly spending on its omnichannel strategy, especially focusing on the online aspect of the business, why? Because mobile adoption in the country is not as big as in other nations, but it is growing at a fast rate, allowing Walmex to capture even more customers who would rather shop online.

Walmex understands that in Mexico only 49.1% of the population has access to a bank account, therefore giving access to the other half of the population for financial services can drive customer retention and revenue.

In summary, Walmex is well positioned for the future as Mexico's economy is expected to benefit from the nearshoring theme, which can boost national income and Walmex will be greatly positioned to attract consumers who are starting their economic journey and those who have moved the income ladder due to the growth in the economy.

The Long-term Value

A great business is not necessarily a great investment if you pay a high price or if the potential return you could get from it is below your opportunity cost. To decide whether Walmex is an acceptable investment, I assess the potential return investors could get by examining the following variables:

Sales in dollars: As mentioned previously, Walmex has grown over the last years at an annual rate of 7.5% and the industry is expected to grow at 5.9%. I expect the company to grow at a similar rate as in the past and even management has the target of doubling sales in the next 10 years, thus using the rule of 72, the expected growth rate in sales should be 7.2%.

As mentioned previously, Walmex has grown over the last years at an annual rate of 7.5% and the industry is expected to grow at 5.9%. I expect the company to grow at a similar rate as in the past and even management has the target of doubling sales in the next 10 years, thus using the rule of 72, the expected growth rate in sales should be 7.2%. Shares Outstanding: Walmex has rarely changed the amount of shares in circulation, and nothing suggests they will change this. Therefore, I keep the number of shares constant.

Walmex has rarely changed the amount of shares in circulation, and nothing suggests they will change this. Therefore, I keep the number of shares constant. Margins: All the new ventures Walmex is expanding into, as well as the push to e-commerce, should boost margins in the long term. I estimate that in 10 years margins for Walmex will be 7.0%, which is a percentage increase of 1.8% per annum. Why did I go with this number? The reason is that retail giants like Amazon (AMZN) and MercadoLibre (MELI) have already experienced those margin levels and given Walmex size and popularity in the Mexican market, reaching a 7% level in 10 years seems possible.

All the new ventures Walmex is expanding into, as well as the push to e-commerce, should boost margins in the long term. I estimate that in 10 years margins for Walmex will be 7.0%, which is a percentage increase of 1.8% per annum. Why did I go with this number? The reason is that retail giants like Amazon (AMZN) and MercadoLibre (MELI) have already experienced those margin levels and given Walmex size and popularity in the Mexican market, reaching a 7% level in 10 years seems possible. Dividend Yield: The company has a dividend policy of returning 40% of its earnings to shareholders. This policy has allowed the company to consistently have an average dividend yield of 3.40% over the last 10 years, and I assume it will stay like that.

The company has a dividend policy of returning 40% of its earnings to shareholders. This policy has allowed the company to consistently have an average dividend yield of 3.40% over the last 10 years, and I assume it will stay like that. Multiple: Walmex's P/E multiple over the last 10 years has been on average 26.8x and currently the trailing P/E multiple stands at 21.45x. Thus, it is on a discount of more than 20% compared to history, however, while return to the mean is possible, I'd rather be on the conservative side and settle that Walmex ends in 2034 at a multiple of 20 times, which would entail an ERP of approximately 5% (close to historical standards).

The table below lists the variables Walmex is currently trading at and what I expect them to be in 10 years. If we multiply the growth in sales per share, change in margins, and change in multiple, we get that the price return of the stock is close to 8.3% per annum, once the dividend yield is taken into consideration the return jumps to 11.7%.

Date EPS Sales Per Share Sales in Dollars Shares Margin P/E Multiple Dividend Yield Price Total Return 2024 $3.06 $51.97 $905,859 17,429.0 5.88% 21.45x 3.40% 65.6 2034 $7.29 $104.17 $1,815,550 17,429.0 7.00% 20.00x 3.40% 145.8 Growth % 138.6% 100.4% 100.4% 0.0% 19.0% -6.8% 0.0% 122.5% 203.0% Annual 9.1% 7.2% 7.2% 0.0% 1.8% -0.7% 3.4% 8.3% 11.7% Click to enlarge

However, there is one adjustment left to make and that is the fact that the return is in Mexican pesos, to get the return in USD we need to add or subtract the changes in currency. To determine the FX effect, I use the purchasing power parity method, where exchange rates evolve according to their expected inflation. Currently, markets imply a 10-year 2.28% inflation for the United States and 4.60% for Mexico. Taking the difference in inflation between both countries leaves us with a difference of 2.27%, which means that the Mexican peso should depreciate by that number annually for the next 10 years. Therefore, the USD return of Walmex should be closed to 9.19% after the currency effect.

Is 9.19% a good return? Currently, your alternatives could be buying a 10-year treasury at 4.22%, which is lower but almost with no risk. Compared to a riskier investment like the S&P 500 which according to capital market assumptions should deliver close to 5.42%, then it would make sense to buy Walmex given its highest potential.

The risks

The following risks could impact the business going forward

Political Risk

A new president always comes with question marks on how she is going to handle the economy and while she is a disciple of the outgoing president, the newly elected members of advisors hint to us at her intentions of having her independence and distancing herself from AMLO. However, this is still to be seen, and some major political reforms can be approved by Congress, nonetheless, these are more related to economic concessions which Walmex doesn't rely on.

Inflationary Risk

A new wave of inflation can hurt Mexican's pockets and although Walmex customers can simply move from one expensive store to a cheaper one, volumes would still be affected and spending on higher-margin items like electronics would also suffer.

UMSCA Renegotiation

The trade agreement between Mexico, the United States, and Canada is set to be renewed in 2026, should the parties not reach a favorable agreement, the whole Nearshoring theme could come crashing down.

E-Commerce Strategy

The company is investing heavily in its omnichannel strategy, particularly in e-commerce, however, should the company execute poorly this strategy and overinvest, they could be severely impacted, especially given the number of players that already exist in this kind of platform.

Foreign Exchange

A strong peso can hurt consumers who rely on money sent from abroad, as it would decrease the purchasing power of those remittances. On the other hand, a very cheap peso increases inflation expectations and the value of the goods the company imports.

Conclusion

It doesn't matter if there is an economic expansion, recession, inflation, or deflation, in all of those scenarios you want a great business as it will be able to deliver great returns for shareholders no matter what. Walmex certainly is a business with a great track record and a great future, offering shareholders an attractive return.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.