I'm a sucker for companies that have high-value brands. I know house brands at retail locations are becoming en vogue recently as consumers try to save money from the cost increases of inflation, but for me, the name brands have stood the test of time over decades, if not centuries, and come with a level of implied quality and reliability that customers have come to rely on.

Today we'll be looking at Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), a personal care and paper products manufacturer with a global market presence and over a century of history. We'll be looking at the earnings, with an eye on the upcoming Q2 release, and the dividends with the possibility of continuing growth rate.

Kimberly-Clark: Company of Brands

Kimberly-Clark is a company that makes personal care products like diapers, and paper products like toilet paper and napkins. They have a deep well of brand names that are immediately recognizable, Huggies, Kotex, Depend, Cottonelle, Kleenex, and Scott to name just a few.

The company does business in 175 markets around the world and claims that one-quarter of the world's population uses their products every day.

I can't say enough again about how much it means to have so many recognizable brand names behind their products, as customers will immediately know what they're getting. Kleenex is such a popular brand for facial tissues that it's effectively become the generic term for such products in the United States.

Looking at the Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $853 million Total Current Assets $5.6 billion Total Assets $17.1 billion Total Current Liabilities $6.9 billion Long-Term Debt $7.1 billion Total Shareholder Equity $1.18 billion Click to enlarge

(Source: Most recent 10-Q from SEC)

Here we see that the premium to book value this company is trading at is very dear, with the price/book ratio standing at over 40. The brands of the company are hugely valuable, of course, but it is difficult to justify a premium quite this high.

The long-term debt is also a bit of a concern, even though the consistently strong earnings should be enough to manage it unless things go wrong. The long-term debt is at a 3.3% average interest rate, which is reasonable, but it would be good to see the company pay down its debt more quickly than it has been in recent years.

The Risks of Kimberly-Clark

With its origins in the 19th century, Kimberly-Clark has figured some things out. That doesn't mean they don't have risks to contend with, however.

Inflation is a big risk. Kimberly-Clark has to buy a lot of raw materials and then sell its finished goods at a profit. The prices of cellulose fiber, pulp, and petroleum-based products are not set in stone, however, and an increase in the prices of those resources could force them to raise their prices, risking a decrease in sales.

It's a struggle at any rate because the company has so many major competitors. A lot of their goods are very cost-sensitive, and a competitor might try to steal market share from them by lowering prices, forcing them potentially into a price war which could be costly for the bottom line. There is a lot of competition present in both the domestic and international markets.

Speaking of international markets, Kimberly-Clark's business in Russia has been really screwed up by what is turning into an open-ended war with neighboring Ukraine. The Russian market is more difficult to do business in as a result, particularly for an American-based company, and Kimberly-Clark has resorted to selling only what could be considered essential items in Russia now.

Kimberly-Clark's Statement of Operations

2021 2022 2023 2024 (Q1) Net Sales $19.4 billion $20.2 billion $20.4 billion $5.1 billion Gross Profit $6.0 billion $6.2 billion $7.0 billion $1.9 billion Net Income $1.84 billion $1.96 billion $1.76 billion $658 million Diluted EPS $5.35 $5.72 $5.21 $1.91 Click to enlarge

(Source: 10-K from SEC)

As you can see, the company produces pretty consistent revenues and earnings per share from year to year. That's good news, but growth isn't near as fast as would necessarily be desirable to me if I were to pay 40 times the book value for shares of the stock.

The company is reportedly implementing a plan that would reduce costs, which by extension would improve their already respectable gross margins. That may allow the bottom-line EPS to improve in the future. The company is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 27.08, not terrible but far from the value range I like to see personally.

Earnings estimates going forward show slow but steady growth and relatively consistent revenues. In 2024, analysts are predicting $20.4 billion in revenue, with earnings of $7.12 per share. 2025 will be a little better, with $7.57 per share on $20.7 billion in revenue. Finally, we see 2026 projections of earnings of $7.95 with revenue up to $21.3 billion.

This gives us a forward P/E ratio of 19.8. Assuming the estimates pan out, and there is every reason to believe that they will, that's a reasonable multiple to earnings, especially for a company with such a juicy library of brands to draw on.

Returning Shareholder Value

Kimberly-Clark dividend payouts

As you can see, Kimberly-Clark's dividend has been increasing annually in recent years. The current yield stands at 3.4%, which is not only sustainable but has plenty of room for continued growth. This is one place, the company shines and may be suitable for part of an income-growth portfolio.

The company is also engaged in a steady stock repurchase program. In Q4 of 2023, the company bought back 1,051,055 shares at around $120 per share. In Q1 of this year, the company bought another 458,828 shares at between $120-$125 per share.

Stock buybacks are a great way to return value to shareholders. The buybacks are coming at quite a premium to company assets, which is a good vote of confidence in the company's future, though it also says to me that the company doesn't view investing heavily in growth as a viable way to improve the company's future.

Looking at the Q2 Earnings Release

Kimberly-Clark is coming up on a quarterly earnings release in the next couple of weeks. The estimates are fairly modest. That's a growth of about 3% year over year. Again, it's a solid return and pretty consistent earnings that are expected to continue going forward.

Positive earnings surprises have been seen in recent quarters, but none of them are huge either positively or negatively, so the estimates are probably pretty reliable guidelines for what we'll see.

Conclusion

I really like Kimberly-Clark, and I would love to own a good dividend company with so many appealing brand names to bring to bear.

That said, the company trades at high multiples to book value and is trading close to its 52-week-high. To me, that's simply too much to pay for what you get. I'm going to put the stock on a hold and keep it there unless there are signs that the company is going to start growing faster than expected.

Below $120, I think there's something to be said for the company. At over $140 per share, I think it's just too expensive.