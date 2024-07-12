AlpamayoPhoto

I have been buying oil & gas stocks for several weeks now. It appears Wall Street has largely forgotten about the sector, with valuations becoming quite low. There exists a disconnect between rising crude oil and natural gas prices starting in May, and falling equity quotes for those exploring and producing the stuff. In other words, operating profits could be destined to jump in future quarters, bringing far better "forward" valuations. The good news is valuations on "trailing" comps are already cheap. To me, this has opened a winning proposition for the sector, assuming energy prices keep climbing into the end of the year.

StockCharts.com - Nearby Crude Oil Futures, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

StockCharts.com - Nearby Natural Gas Futures, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Today's pick is Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE). It is a Texas and Oklahoma exploration & production outfit of medium size ($1.6 billion equity capitalization, with $1.7 billion in net debt). The Seeking Alpha Quant rating system gives the fundamental value set up an "A+" grade. Plus, some unusually positive technical formations have popped up in the last week of trading.

So, if you are looking for added oil/gas exposure in your portfolio, Vital could be a pick to seriously consider today. I purchased a small stake this week, and may increase my sizing in the coming weeks. Let me explain some of the reasons I rate the stock a Buy.

Vital Energy Website - Company Stats, December 31st, 2023

Arguments for Onshore Texas Production

The Wall Street logic to stay away from energy equities at the present time is a recession may be imminent, which is typically bad news for commodity pricing in general (producers of oil/gas included). I am not saying a recession won't become a reality this year. I do feel one is highly probable.

The reason I am willing to buy energy-related stocks is a spike in oil/gas prices are often the trigger for recessions historically since the 1960s. If this is our future, one last huge jump in names like Vital could be right around the corner.

For an outlier pattern, the 2020 pandemic crude oil bust is front and center in trader/analyst thinking. We may be overly worried about the oil implosion of the last recession, ignoring (willfully or not) the stellar track record for oil/gas near economic growth peaks (like 1973, 1979-81, 1990, 2008).

I mentioned in my last article, a buy suggestion for oil/gas services company NOV Inc. (NOV) here, basic energy prices have vastly underperformed general increases in the U.S. Consumer Price Index since 2008. Believe it or not, the relative price levels for both crude oil and natural gas are quite low today, well below average anyway. Below are comparisons back to 1981 for you to review.

YCharts - WTI Crude Oil Monthly Spot, Relative to U.S. CPI Inflation, Since 1981

YCharts - Natural Gas Monthly Spot, Relative to U.S. CPI Inflation, Since 1981

My summary is upside potential for both crude oil and natural gas is probably much higher than conventional wisdom thinks possible. Any new trouble in the Middle East, or a hurricane that damages production, refining, and transportation assets in the Gulf of Mexico could lead to a rapid ascent in energy commodity prices. For Vital Energy operating assets quite a distance off the coast, very profitable business results at US$80 crude oil per barrel and $2 natural gas per MMBtu, could morph into amazing income generation at double these selling quotes. Please don't say $150 crude oil and $5 natural gas are not possible anytime soon.

Valuation Research

Using an expanded, raw statistical review, Vital Energy ranks as one of the cheapest energy names you can own in July 2024. Seeking Alpha's Quant Valuation Grade breakdown is below.

Seeking Alpha Table - Vital Energy, Quant Valuation Grade, July 10th, 2024

The share valuation is far lower than late 2021, right before oil & gas prices jumped on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. And, the 2023-24 dip in energy prices has been matched by a nearly identical decline in the share quote. So, price to earnings, sales, cash flow, and book value ratios remain extremely cheap. Honestly, it's hard to find a less expensive energy name out there.

YCharts - Vital Energy, Basic Fundamental Ratio Analysis, 3 Years

The company does carry and add to debt totals with new asset transactions. The goals are to diversify operations, increase per share metrics, and eventually pay off the debt with regular cash flow generation. When we include both debt and equity capitalization, while subtracting cash on hand, total enterprise value to EBITDA and sales remain in the low single digits.

YCharts - Vital Energy, Enterprise Valuations, Since January 2022

For a quick comparison, we can review Vital's EV to forward 2024 estimates of EBITDA (2.65x multiple) vs. a list of other independent U.S. oil/gas producers. You can see VTLE is one of the cheapest companies available to purchase, if you brought $3.3 billion to the table, theoretically acquiring 100% share ownership and paying off all debt.

YCharts - Vital Energy vs. Oil/Gas Industry, EV to Forward 2024 EBITDA Estimates, Since January 2022

To boot, when we compare the stock price vs. underlying accounting book value (on depreciated, purchase cost-based asset worth minus all liabilities), Vital's 0.59x multiple is a clear bargain selection.

YCharts - Vital Energy vs. Oil/Gas Industry, Price to Book Value, 1 Year

Technical Trading Signs of Life

Great value is always fashionable to own, but individual stock quotes can take months or even years to better represent what any company is actually worth. That's where technical analysis can provide an edge. When we can identify a turn in buying/selling trends, the timing on when to purchase a position comes into focus.

Using a number of momentum indicators (most not pictured), I am becoming quite optimistic on Vital Energy's immediate upside potential.

On the 12-month chart below of daily price and volume changes, there are definite parallels between action in early July and the January-February bottom in price.

The 14-day Average Directional Index has declined to a score (of 15) signaling a smarter balance between buyers and sellers. Plus, the 20-day Chaikin Money Flow and 14-day Ease of Movement calculations have swung from consistent selling pressure to buyers getting the upper hand over the last three weeks.

It's entirely possible something of a double bottom in price vs. lows earlier in the year is taking shape. If we can rise back above the 50-day moving average (currently under $47), a reversal higher could build rapidly.

StockCharts.com - Vital Energy, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Point

Final Thoughts

Is Vital Energy the safest oil equity you can purchase? No. Is it a sure winner if energy prices rise over the next 3-6 months? No. The company does carry higher-than-industry-normal debt levels with higher interest rates (company expenses). On the investment spectrum, I would place VTLE as holding above-average risk in the U.S. stock market universe.

Seeking Alpha analyst Michael Boyd put out some excellent research during May here on the type of acreage, drill results, management decision-making, and future production rates to consider in your due diligence. His conclusion was to avoid Vital, as expanded risks enter the picture starting in 2025. I appreciate his work, but am more focused on a rising tide for energy prices, which the company is well positioned to ride higher.

My question is: would you rather acquire fully-valued NVIDIA (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), or Tesla (TSLA) at 50x earnings, or take a risk with Vital's 5x P/E number? The choice is up to you. For me, the leverage to oil/gas inherent in VTLE today is very substantial. Why not own high-growth potential at an absurdly low upfront valuation?

Seeking Alpha Table - Vital Energy, Analyst Estimates for 2024-26, Made July 10th, 2024

Given a big rise in oil/gas commodity quotes, VTLE shares could easily double or triple for an investment gain, just like the stock performed during 2021-22. Remember, the price moved from $8 to $112 over 18 months following the late 2020 oil bust share bottom. If energy prices rise 50% from today, VTLE has the potential to be earning $25 to $30 per share yearly (for a P/E well under 2x the current quote).

I would also argue Vital Energy would instantly become a serious takeover/merger target on a material rise in energy prices. Because of its minor size, there are literally 20-30 operators (public and private entities) in the general area of its assets that could come knocking.

The primary downside risk is a recession begins this summer, sending energy demand and pricing far lower than I am anticipating. Under this scenario, Vital Energy will turn into a money loser for investors, no doubt about it.

Essentially, one's investment outlook for this security comes down to a binary decision/forecast on the direction of oil & gas quotes.

To reduce risk, I suggest you own Vital Energy alongside a longer list of other oil/gas ideas. I rate shares a Buy, and own a small position.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.