GamePH

Intro

Piovan S.p.A. (OTC:PIOVF) is involved in the production of automation systems for a whole plethora of areas, from transport to polymers to food to plastics, etc. The Italian-based company has a long rich history, but over the near term since 2018 when the stock was listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, we see a company that has doubled in size over the past 6 years.

Management believes that strong customer relationships, product innovation & the company's employees are responsible for the searing growth Piovan has experienced over the past half a century. By being closer to the customer (Through 14 international manufacturing plants & a strong distribution network), Piovan has developed the prowess of being able to offer a local solution to any of its customers. Adding to this, the company's passionate workforce and cutting-edge innovation ensure value can be consistently added to the group's customers over time.

As we see below, the shares of Piovan have outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year, returning 22.5% compared to a return of 18.1% for the S&P500. Given the sparse trading volume in this stock however and the relatively low market cap of $667 million, technical patterns many times can be misleading. Furthermore, beta (a measure of volatility) comes in at 1.27 currently, which again demonstrates that investors need to be sure of direction before investing capital on the long side. Therefore, let's go through some of Piovan's key valuation & profitability metrics post the company's recent Q1 earnings report (announced in mid-May this year) to see if we believe the stock has more upside here in the months & quarters to come.

Piovan Technical Chart (12-Month) (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation - Earnings Are Cheap

We will focus here on the group's operating profit, as this will take debt servicing out of the way and will also not account for one-off sales (such as profit on the sale of Toba PNC) in the first quarter. Operating profit in Q1 came in at $13.6 million, resulting in a 2.4% increase over the same period of 12 months prior & an operating margin of 9.3%. Q1's EBIT print means trailing-12-month EBIT comes in at $68.5 million, which gives us a trailing earnings yield of 10.27%. Furthermore, if we look at Piovan's earnings yield from an EBIT to enterprise value perspective, we get a similar attractive result (9.2%). Suffice it to say, earnings in the Industrial space are much more expensive than we see here in Piovan.

This is a solid start, as a company's earnings yield denotes the return shareholders would receive if the board decided to distribute all of the company's earnings in a given year. To this point, it is evident that the present dividend yield of approximately 2.26% is well covered by the company's annual earnings.

Profitability - Elevated Return On Equity

Return On Equity (ROE) gives us the breakdown of Piovan's profitability compared to its equity. Although the earnings example earlier demonstrated strong profitability & a low valuation, going deeper into metrics such as the ROE, we see how efficient an outfit is when it comes to generating profitability for its assets.

Now, if we return to our trailing EBIT figure of $68.5 million and divide this total by Piovan's shareholder equity ($172.5 million), we get an adjusted return on equity of 39.7%. Again, this result demonstrates how efficiently Piovan generates returns, whereas again the industrial sector comes nowhere near this result.

We touched on Piovan's volatility earlier, so let's see what the company's cost of equity turns out to be utilizing the following formula. Remember, since the cost of equity is the return investors demand from investing capital in PIOVF & ROE is the actual profitability of that capital, it is always a worthwhile endeavor to calculate the stock's 'cost of equity'. The reason is that the gap between both metrics (COE & ROE) is directly aligned with the amount of shareholder value being created by the company.

Cost of equity = Risk-Free Rate + (Beta) x (Equity Risk Premium)

In the above formula, we use the 10-year US treasury bond as our 'risk-free-rate' (4.18%), beta as mentioned (1.27) & a third-party calculation 'Damodaran equity risk premium' as our 'equity risk premium'. This value denotes the absolute minimum return expected on the investment (4.6% in the US). Plugging our values into our formula, we get a cost of equity of 10.02%.

As we see from the above exercise, the gap between Piovan's ROE & COE is sizable & demonstrates the significant value being created for shareholders at this moment in time in Piovan.

Outlook

Although Piovan's numbers in Q1 this year didn't achieve the same heights (in terms of growth) as fiscal 2023, profitability as we have seen above remains strong, with current industry trends pointing to more gains going forward. We state this because the recent 1% acquisition in Nu-Vu along with the 100% purchase of the Ipeg group (Where all synergies have not been yet achieved)p demonstrate that the company's earnings power will continue to be used in the form of acquisitions to keep increasing the value proposition to its customers.

Furthermore, recent regulation updates concerning the use of recycled plastic, particularly for food applications in Europe as well as China & India, look like they will benefit Piovan over time. Furthermore, given how sustainability (& energy efficiency) are cornerstones of what the future will look like in many areas, it stands to reason that recycled plastic will continue to gain traction as we see below.

Piovan Q1 Earnings Presentation (Investor Website)

Suffice it to say, even if external conditions remain choppy due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine as well as the Middle East, this company still looks like it has the wherewithal to keep generating strong earnings & cashflow numbers. To this point, free cash flow of north of $60 million over the past 12 months demonstrates Piovan's financial firepower to keep investing through any type of challenging cycle.

Conclusion

To sum up, given Piovan's very strong earnings yield, elevated return on equity & encouraging outlook, we rate this stock a 'Buy' as long as position sizing is kept in check. Let's see what Q2 brings. We look forward to continued coverage.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.