June CPI Report: On Track For 2%, As Expected

JLGutierrez

For the past two years, I have preached that the rate of inflation would fall as fast as it rose after the Consumer Price Index peaked at 9.1% in June 2022. While it has clearly taken longer than I expected to approach the 2% target, the disinflationary trend has remained intact, with the annualized rate falling consistently since its peak. Yesterday, we learned that consumer prices declined month-over-month for the first time in four years. Bonds rallied on the news and the average stock soared, with the Russell 2000 small-cap index (IWM) surging nearly 4%. Investors rotated out of the perceived safety of the largest technology stocks and into more interest rate and economically sensitive sectors, sensing that a September rate cut from the Fed is a near certainty.

Finviz

The headline Consumer Price Index fell 0.1% from May to June, which was far better than the 0.1% increase expected, resulting in an annualized rate of 3%. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, rose just 0.1%. That was the smallest print since August 2021, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 3.3%, which is a new low for this disinflationary cycle. The fearmongering that inflation would reignite during the first quarter of the year has clearly been put to rest.

Bloomberg

The gradual staircase down in the annualized rates should come as no surprise to those who were following leading indicators. The most important development in the June numbers was the downshift in shelter costs, which are calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in a way that greatly overestimates real-time costs. I’ve chronicled this for months, noting that if the BLS used current prices, the rate of inflation would already be at the 2% target. Instead, it uses a blend of all rents in force, which comes with a range of price increases. The good news is that recent price declines are starting to weigh more heavily in the calculation, which is why shelter costs rose just 0.2% last month. That was the smallest monthly gain since August 2021. Shelter costs are the largest category within the service component that critics have claimed would remain sticky. They now appear to be unstuck!

The annualized rate of increase for shelter costs should continue to decline through the remainder of this year, bringing us within striking distance of the Fed’s target.

Edward Jones

Lower price increases were not confined to shelter costs within the service sector, as we saw disinflation in airfares, hotel rooms, and inpatient hospital care. As the consensus view that the 2% target is within reach has grown, bond yields have fallen sharply. I’ve been expecting the 2-year Treasury yield to decline to 4.5%, but I didn’t expect we would see it yesterday. This reflects expectations that we will now see as much as 75 basis points in rate cuts by year's end, which continues to be my base case.

Seeking Alpha

That would require a quarter-point rate cut at each Fed meeting starting in September. I now think there is a chance we see a July rate cut, as Chairman Powell stated recently that decisions will be made on a “meeting-by-meeting” basis. Yesterday's inflation report was bullish for risk assets, as it greatly increases the probability that the US economy lands softly later this year.