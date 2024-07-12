Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Compelling Economic Model With Strong Secular Tailwind

yujie chen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment overview

I give a buy rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) as I am very positive about the secular tailwind supporting branded hotels and that HLT has a compelling economic model that makes its EBITDA growth visible. Based on my model, the upside to HLT’s share is around 24%.

Business description

HLT

Hilton is an asset-light franchisor of hotel brands, and under its belt currently there are 23 brands, of which there are a total of 7,626 properties. In terms of the number of hotels, the top three are: Hampton Inn is the largest with 2,952 properties, followed by Hilton Garden with 898 properties, and Home2 Suites by Hilton with 667 properties. However, in terms of the number of hotel rooms, Hampton is the largest, followed by Hilton hotels & Resorts, and lastly, DoubleTree is in the top three. Breaking down revenue by geography, 78% of revenue comes from the US and the remaining from overseas.

Secular tailwinds are positive for HLT growth

I believe there is a strong long-term demand for branded hotels, and HLT is well positioned to benefit from it. Underlying this strong tailwind is the shift in consumer preference due to demographic change. Unlike the past, the largest population mix in the US today is the Millennials, and they prefer to spend money on experience. This group of people (including Gen Z) is also going to become a larger part of the workforce, which means their disposable income is going to continue to grow. As such, from a demand perspective, I expect hotel owners to allocate more resources to develop and operate hotels from major brands, as branded hotels can offer better experiences.

From an operational and return-on-investment [ROI] standpoint, I also believe operating branded hotels is way better for hotel owners (relative to independent hotels). Brands enable hotel developers and operators to earn a higher return than independents because of the power of the brand and customer loyalty programs, and best operating practices. The importance of having strong brand loyalty yields multiple benefits that greatly improve ROI over time. For instance, greater customer loyalty results in:

Higher RevPAR (in the case of HLT, hotel owners are able to charge a 15% premium in RevPAR as per the chart above); More direct traffic leads to organic bookings (as per 1Q22 HLT call, 75% of total bookings are direct, driven by digital direct initiative). This leads to lower reliance on OTAs, which gives branded hotels more negotiating power to ask for lower rates.

HLT

As such, this basically forms a huge flywheel effect that gets better and better over time. If you refer to the flywheel above, it basically stems from building a strong loyalty program, which drives organic traffic and leads to more hotel owners demanding HLT hotels, which increases HLT’s market share and gives it more financial resources to invest in loyalty programs (the HLT strategy to invest in multiple price points also reduces the pricing hurdle for consumers). This creates a strong experience for customers, leading them to keep their hotel spend within HLT’s ecosystem to gain rewards. And the entire cycle keeps repeating. This strategy has worked very well, evident from the growth in the number of loyalty members, from 36 million in 2012 to 188 million in 2024, and more notably, the percentage of hotel occupancy by members has reached 65% (it was 40% in 2007, for reference).

There is still significant room left for branded hotels to capture share, as 60% of the world’s hotel rooms are still not branded, and I believe they will not be able to compete effectively against branded hotels. These owners will eventually realize that the unit economics of branded hotels are simply much better and, hence, convert.

Attractive economic model

HLT

HLT has a very attractive economic model that makes its earnings resilient and easy to forecast. The majority (80%) of revenue is from fees that it collects from the franchisors (hotel owners), and this also drives 95% of HLT’s EBITDA. As such, forecasting HLT earnings growth comes down to two major elements: the number of hotels in the pipeline and fee revenue per hotel. HLT discloses both these metrics, so there is sufficient data to forecast EBITDA growth with ease. More importantly, the contract terms are long-term, which means franchisors cannot just bail out anytime they want.

HLT

As of 1Q24, HLT has a total of 1.197 million hotel rooms. Within the pipeline, it has another 472.3 thousand rooms, which represents around 42% of the current number of rooms. By management estimates, these pipeline rooms translate to close to $1 billion in incremental EBITDA, which is ~30% of FY23 EBITDA (basically 30% EBITDA growth is in the bag already). This does not mean that HLT cannot grow more than this. I highlight that the growth in the number of rooms in the pipeline has accelerated back to the low teens (growth dipped during the COVID period), and as of 1Q24, the growth figure stood at 11%. As such, we can reasonably believe that HLT can grow EBITDA at low-teens percentage moving forward.

HLT

One key aspect of the pipeline that makes me favor HLT more than other hotel brands is that HLT has the largest share of future development, which means HLT is going to scale and benefit from its flywheel effect faster than peers. Importantly, HLT has very minimal investment (cash outflow) for these pipeline rooms (less than 6% of the total); as such, the return on capital deployed is going to be massive.

Valuation

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for HLT is $269. I modeled EBITDA to grow at 11% for the next three years, leading to ~$4.3 billion of EBITDA generated in FY26. As HLT is now a much bigger business today, I believe it should be valued based on its recent (5-year) valuation range. As of today, HLT trades at ~18x, which is its historical average, and I think HLT deserves to trade at this level. Relative to peers like Marriott and Hyatt, which are trading at 15x and 14x forward EBITDA, HLT deserves to trade at a premium because of its larger share of rooms in the pipeline and higher margins (Marriott has an 18% EBITDA margin and Hyatt has a 13% margin).

Risk

There are two major risks for HLT. Firstly, a further hike in interest rates will increase the cost of financing for hotel developers, which could lead to a slowdown in development or the cancellation of contracts (i.e., if hotel owners go bankrupt). Secondly, another COVID-like pandemic will cause an exodus of travelers, which directly impacts hotel occupancy rates. While HLT does not operate the hotel directly, the closure of hotels will impact fee revenue.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for HLT due to its robust economic model and a strong secular tailwind favoring branded hotels. The power of HLT’s brand loyalty translates to higher RevPAR, increased direct bookings, and more hotel owners wanting to operate its brand. Earnings growth ahead is visible as HLT has a strong pipeline of rooms. While risks such as rising interest rates and potential economic downturns exist, I believe the upside is attractive.