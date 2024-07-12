grandriver

The oil market is the realm of short-term traders and rightfully so. Big swings in the price of black gold have been occurring regularly, handsomely rewarding those with acute short-term foresight. However, it was not a great strategy to buy and hold oil stocks during the past couple of decades and most likely it will not be over the next.

We, on the other hand, are seeking long-term holdings for our retirement account and currently researching Occidental (NYSE:OXY), a major oil producer, because believe that this company has the potential to outperform most industry peers and deliver attractive returns to long-term holders.

The abundant Delaware basin acreage and continuing technological development are the two main levers that will drive the outperformance. Increasing economic reserve recovery will likely enable Occidental to continue adding production reserves from the current acreage for a very long time. The company has also been able to add these reserves at a low cost, a continuation of this trend will drive a gradual increase in the profit margin of the business.

We have written about Occidental before. In Decades Of Growth Ahead we looked into the historic volatility and appreciation of oil prices and also the implications that the rise of shale oil could have on the oil markets. We have also estimated that Occidental is trading close to the fair value.

Occidental is not cheap; therefore, long-term holders do need to pin their hopes on future growth, which will not come from oil price appreciation alone. In this article, we look in more detail at the factors driving the value growth of Occidental.

The oil market was not a good place to be invested in

The oil market has not been a good place to invest in and if history is any guide it will remain so. The sector does pay dividends and did manage to grow them, on the other hand, these shy returns pale in comparison to the volatility that the holders were subject to. There were definitely better places to be invested in.

The energy sector, as indicated by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), has not delivered any capital appreciation over the last 10 years while experiencing up to 3X downward volatility. Having said it, this sector index, made up of oil producers and refiners as well as midstream operators, has managed to deliver consistent dividend growth.

XLE fails to deliver growth (TIKR terminal)

XLE currently offers a 3.3% yield and has been able to grow payouts by ~6% annually on average over the decade. The sector ETF holders would have realised the average total holding period returns of ~4%, primarily driven by dividends. Considering how volatile the sector has been, these returns do not look attractive. Holders of energy and oil stocks have also missed out on a broader stock market rally.

Adverse oil price development was the main reason for the lack of growth during the period discussed, but looking at longer periods, the price of oil has failed to grow meaningfully, delivering an average annual price appreciation of only ~2% over the last 60 years. The price of oil has been in decline in real terms.

Mid-term oil prices are inflated by the need to tap ever less favourable reserves, on the other hand, continuing technological innovation makes extraction in challenging locations continuously cheaper. These two factors will continue working against one another and keeping mid-term oil prices rather stable over the longer term.

Technological innovation is also keeping oil demand growth below the pace of GDP appreciation. The elasticity of oil demand with respect to GDP has been decreasing over time due to improvements in fuel efficiency especially in the transportation sector.

Without the prospect of significant oil price appreciation or volume growth, the energy sector is likely to continue stagnating, and therefore we do not see XLE as an attractive long-term investment option. Occidental, however, is quite likely to outperform the broader energy sector.

The cost of production is the key to lasting fortunes in the Oil business

When prices and volume growth are unlikely to help grow the value, oil companies have only one option left, - focus on improving production costs. The Saudis, for example, have done quite well for themselves over the decades despite all the issues troubling the oil markets. The low-cost producers will always generate attractive profits in this commodity market and will also be the last ones standing under the most adverse oil price scenarios.

Occidental is not currently the cost leader, compared to other leading Permian players. It has the potential to increasingly become cost-competitive as shale oil recovery rates improve and acreage is developed.

The key advantage that Occidental has is the extensive acreage position in Delaware. This basin generally has deeper and more geologically complex formations and large potential reserves but also higher extraction costs as compared to Midland. Ongoing technological advancements continue to enhance the recoverability and production efficiency in both regions, but Delaware's output due to its more complex geology is more dependent on innovation. Occidental will be the largest beneficiary of the ongoing oilfield technological innovation.

Occidental owns 2.8 MM of Permian acres, including 1.4 MM in unconventional plays, primarily in the multi-stacked Delaware. It has 10,800 sub $80 breakeven locations across its unconventional acres, equating to twenty years’ worth of completions. Continuing innovation and efficiency gains will enable the business to increase, or at least replace, the low-breakeven inventories without the need to acquire additional acreage. Occidental can therefore maintain oil output for decades by utilising much of the existing acreage and infrastructure.

Occidental Investor Presentation

The company did have to spend upfront to acquire the acreage and is now having to build out infrastructure, and all of this spending is taking a toll on the reported profits. However, it is important to note that Permian is a stacked resource play and several oil fields can be targeted from a single vertical. Once the infrastructure is in place, the secondary benches can be drilled cost-effectively even in challenging rock.

STOUT

During Q1 2024 conference call, Occidental management stated that:

Meanwhile, use of our existing infrastructure yields meaningful capital efficiencies. We expect these efficiency benefits to become more impactful as secondary benches become a more substantial part of our development program Our Delaware teams are achieving impressive performance results by applying the same proprietary subsurface workflows that have generated remarkable success in our primary benches and applying that to secondary benches. Through utilization of fit-for-purpose well design and reservoir characterization expertise, performance in our secondary benches is nearly matching Oxy's record-setting 2023 program average”

Occidental is benefiting from advances in seismic imaging, drilling and well-completion techniques, but also the ability to leverage existing infrastructure at its multi-stacked resource plays. Overall, it is highly likely that efficiency gains will enable the business to continue uncovering new low-cost drilling locations on its existing acreage for many years to come.

Increasing oil recovery in the Permian will drive gradual cost reduction and value growth

Oil is the most profitable commodity produced by Occidental, and changes in oil profit margins do have a very significant impact on the value of the business. Price is the primary factor behind short-term margin volatility, whereas cost is a structural value driver.

Depreciation, depletion and amortisation are the most significant cost items expensed by Occidental and have declined ~25% since 2021 to ~$15 per BOE. We expect this cost decline trend to continue, albeit at a slower pace.

Occidental FY2023 Report

The key driver of this continuous cost decline is a low-cost reserve replacement. Occidental is currently depreciating historic proved reserve acquisition, drilling and development costs, but innovation has enabled the business to uncover additional economic reserves on the existing acreage. These new reserves had an average of ~$9 per BOE finding and development cost, which is significantly below the average depreciation cost of ~$15. As secondary benches become a more substantial part of Occidental’s development program, the capital costs per barrel of production will decline and so will depreciation expense. Having said it, this development will take time as the replacement reserves represent just barely above 10% of the overall reserve position.

Occidental Investor Presentation

As depreciation, depletion and amortisation per barrel trend down, the profit margin of the business will grow and Occidental will be able to increase earnings faster than it grows production output. Over the past 3 years, the inflationary impact on Lease Operating Expenses has overshadowed depreciation declines. We expect the inflationary pressures to moderate and profit margin growth to resume going forward.

Valuation and balance sheet

Occidental trades broadly in line with peers on cash flow (EV/EBITDA and FCF) multiples. This would suggest that markets primarily care about the current level of profitability.

We believe that Occidental should be trading at a considerable EV/EBITDA premium, however. With their large Delaware acreage position and continuing technological innovation Occidental is able to replace reserves at a lower cost than most peers. Therefore, we believe that Occidental will be able to grow earnings and cash flows faster than its industry peers.

It has to be noted that Occidental is one of the most leveraged major oil companies. The debt burden limits the dividend payment capacity and at the moment Occidental offers one of the lowest dividend yields in the industry. Seeking Alpha rates its dividend with a poor D- grade. At the time, business is focussed on debt reduction and opportunistic buybacks rather than dividends. This is no doubt weighing down the stock.

Seeking Alpha

In Conclusion

Occidental has the largest exposure to the prolific Delaware basin of the Permian among all major oil producers.

This basin is more geologically complex than Midland and other shale plays, weighing down the current cost competitiveness of the business. Over time though, the oil production margins of Occidental are highly likely to improve.

Improvement in profitability will be driven by attractively priced reserve replacement due to technological innovation as well as leverage of existing infrastructure in secondary benches.

Occidental is highly likely to continue growing earnings as well as cash flows for many years to come.

We therefore believe Occidental is a buy at the current price level.