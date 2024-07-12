Occidental: The Only Oil Stock To Buy And Hold Long-Term

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
570 Followers

Summary

  • Oil stocks have underperformed the markets considerably over the last decade, due to a lack of structural growth.
  • Occidental, however, has the potential to outperform industry peers due to its extensive Delaware basin acreage position and technological development.
  • Focus on cost reduction and increasing oil recovery in the Permian will drive value growth for Occidental, even if mid-term oil prices remain stagnant.

Stunning drone view captures the orange and pink hues of a sunset over an oil rig in the Permian Basin, where fracking drilling operations are in progress

grandriver

The oil market is the realm of short-term traders and rightfully so. Big swings in the price of black gold have been occurring regularly, handsomely rewarding those with acute short-term foresight. However, it was not a great strategy to buy and hold

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
570 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OXY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News