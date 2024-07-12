FENI: A Well-Rounded Developed Markets ETF

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fidelity Enhanced International ETF is an actively managed ETF with a rules-based strategy in ex-US developed markets.
  • The portfolio consists mainly of large and mega-cap companies, with heavy exposure to Japan and sectors like financials and industrials.
  • The FENI ETF has outperformed its parent index EFA over the last 10 years, meeting its objective of beating the benchmark.
  • It has also outperformed some factor-based ETFs in the same universe.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Flags of Great Britain and Japan

3dmitry/iStock via Getty Images

FENI Strategy

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) is an actively managed ETF launched on 12/1/2007. It has 295 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 2.68%, a 12-month trailing yield of 4.42%, and a total expense ratio of 0.28%. Dividends

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.59K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FENI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FENI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FENI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News