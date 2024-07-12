jpkirakun/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we put Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the spotlight. As illustrated by the graph below, the stock has enjoyed a considerable bump after its last quarterly report in early May, but that rally has started to fade a bit of late. The small manufacturer is seeing huge revenue growth and is moving towards profitability. Is there still upside ahead? An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Aspen Aerogels is headquartered outside of Boston in Northborough, MA. The company manufactures and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets. These products include:

PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries.

Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market.

Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Aspen Aerogels also produces many other similar type products. The stock currently trades around $26.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $2 billion. The company fiscal year begins on January 1st and Aspen Aerogels has two main business divisions: Energy Industrial and Thermal Barriers.

Recent Results:

Aspen Aerogels posted its Q1 numbers on May 1st. The company delivered a GAAP loss of two pennies a share. However, that was nine cents above the consensus estimate. The company's net loss for the quarter dropped $15 million from 1Q2023 to just $1.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $12.9 million compared to a negative $13.9 million in the prior year period.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Revenues rose just over 107% from the same period a year ago to $94.5 million, a whopping $19 million over expectations. The Thermal Barriers business provided all the growth for the period, with $65.4 million. This was up 23% sequentially over the 4Q2023 and nearly 460% above the same period a year ago. In mid-June, the company won a contract award to supply its PyroThin design products to Valmet Automotive to supply the next generation electric-only Porsche 718 series.

May 2024 Company Presentation

The Energy Industrial business segment struggled a bit during the quarter, contributing $29.1 million in sales. This was down seven percent from the previous quarter and 14% on a year-over-year basis. Leadership did guide that it does expect at least $150 million in revenue from this business unit in FY2024. They project revenues from Thermal Barriers to be at least $230 million for this fiscal year.

May 2024 Company Presentation

The company is also in the process of transferring the manufacturing of Energy Industrial products to an external manufacturing facility. This allows Aspen to dedicate its manufacturing plant in East Providence to the production of aerogel for EV thermal barriers, which is seeing much faster sales growth.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is currently universally optimistic on the current prospects of Aspen Aerogels. Since first quarter results hit the wires, nine analyst firms including Oppenheimer, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler have reissued/assigned Buy ratings to the stock. The majority of these contained upward price target revisions.

However, insiders, primarily the company's CEO, have cashed in some chips. In May, they sold over $13 million worth of shares collectively in the first and only insider transactions in 2024. A beneficial owner, “Koch Industries,” also sold just over $80 million worth of their stake in the company in May. According to the 10-Q filed for the first quarter, Aspen Aerogels had just over $100 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet along with another $157 million in restricted cash. It also listed convertible notes totaling $118 million.

Conclusion:

Aspen Aerogels lost 66 cents a share on just less than $239 million in revenue in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus is the company will swing to a profit of eight cents a share in FY2024 as revenues soar to $395 million. The project earnings of 66 cents a share on just over 40% sales growth in FY2025.

Management has stated that it currently has the

“capability with existing assets and supply arrangements to deliver $650 million of annual revenue with at least 35% gross margins and 25% Adjusted EBITDA margins.”

All this signals continued growth ahead for the company. However, at what valuation should an investor be willing to pay for that growth. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. stock is currently priced at nearly 40 times FY2025E EPS and over fives forward revenues. That is a bit too pricey for my blood. If the shares came down to the $20 level within a pullback in the overall market, I might reconsider the stock for a small investment at that time.