IXN: A Global Fund Concentrated In U.S. Tech

There is a long list of ETFs that don't quite live up to their names. I'd include the iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) on this list. Granted, it has some global stocks, and it provides 99% exposure to the technology sector, but its 80% weighting in US technology and heavy concentration in its top two stocks makes it virtually indistinguishable from the US focused Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLK). While this doesn't make it a bad fund, it might not be that attractive if you already have plenty US technology exposure.

No Real Diversification

The correlation between XLK and IXN is clear and consistent over all timeframes. This is interesting as XLK has a very heavy weighting in its top two stocks (which have performed very well) and IXN must therefore do the same. I will look closer at fund composition later in the article.

The chart above does show some outperformance from IXN, but this is both very recent (from late May) and inconsistent. Comparisons in longer timeframes show IXN tends to underperform slightly while maintaining a very strong correlation.

Of course, performing like XLK is no bad thing, but surely, one of the main appeals of a "global" ETF is to diversify away from the US. Most of us already own a lot of US technology stocks, either directly, or through funds like XLK or the Nasdaq (QQQ) which has over 50% exposure to the technology sector. Owning IXN on top of these can lead to large losses. I certainly wouldn't have wanted to hold XLK and IWN yesterday (11th July).

Fund Composition

IXN is a passively managed fund which seeks to track the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology 4.5/22.5/45 Capped Index.

As its name suggests, the Index selects global stocks from the Information Technology sector (as classified by GICS). These stocks are then weighed and capped by the following rules -

The Underlying Index uses a capping methodology to limit the weight of the securities of any single issuer (as determined by SPDJI) to a maximum of 25% of the Underlying Index. Additionally, the capping methodology limits the sum of the weights of the securities of all issuers that individually constitute more than 5% of the weight of the Underlying Index to a maximum of 50% of the weight of the Underlying Index in the aggregate.

This system may seem long-winded, but it is important as it means the fund is very concentrated in its top two holdings, which can make up to 50% of the entire portfolio. Moreover, if the two holdings make up more than 45%, it means that the third placed holding has to have a much reduced weighting of less than 5%.

At the moment, the two largest holdings only make up 36%, so third placed Apple (AAPL) can still have a comparable (if much smaller) weighting of 9.39%.

Top 10 Holdings

The methodology is important as it can lead to large changes at the quarterly rebalancing. I recently wrote about XLK which uses a very similar system and had some major changes in the June rebalancing - as Nvidia (NVDA) had a slightly higher market cap than Apple (AAPL) at the time, it jumped from 4.9% weighting to 21%, and AAPL did the opposite. A similar thing happened to IXN, although to a slightly smaller degree. Indeed, XLK and IXN do have slight differences in the top 10 holdings and weightings which could lead to some divergences over time.

IXN v XLK Holdings

IXN has 3 foreign stocks in its top 10. In total, a 20% of the funds AUM are in foreign holdings, principally Taiwan and Japan.

Geographical Exposure

IXN has a total of 144 holdings, but with 64% of the fund concentrated in the top 10, many of these holdings are negligible.

Uses

Due to its heavy weighting in US stocks, concentration in its top 10 and close correlation to XLK, I struggle to think of an investment use for IXN, at least for anyone who already owns US technology stocks and funds.

If you do not have any exposure to US technology, this fund provides it in abundance, and includes some global exposure. It is slightly less concentrated than XLK, which may be desirable, and its composition can lead to outperformance at specific times.

The expense ratio of 0.41% is on the high side compared to the 0.09% expense of XLK, but this is a volatile fund and the 0.32% difference can be made up in the space of one session. Overall, I think IXN is a good fund and a viable replacement for the likes of XLK. Just don't think of it as significant diversification away from US technology.

Conclusions

Most investors will already have a high exposure to US technology, either through the stocks themselves, or ETFs. Even holding the S&P 500 (SPY) provides 34% exposure to the technology sector. IXN will add to this significantly, and while it does have some foreign stocks, it is very concentrated in its top two holdings (MSFT and NVDA) and correlates closely to XLK.

If you are looking to add exposure to US technology, I think it is a viable replacement for the likes of XLK, although the expense ratio is not that attractive.