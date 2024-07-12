Anthony Bradshaw

This Analysis Re-Assigns a Hold rating for DRDGOLD Limited

This analysis assigns a Hold rating to DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares, the same rating as in the previous analysis. DRDGOLD, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, is a gold mining company engaged in the extraction of gold from the reprocessing of surface tailings in the Witwatersrand Basin in the Gauteng province of South Africa.

The outlook is promising, as the effective share price driver of earnings is poised to fare well under the following conditions: Bullish gold prices and incremental impact on throughput after the commissioning in late January 2024 of the 4L3 and 5L27 feeders to the Ergo plant. The Ergo facility is part of DRDGOLD's Ergo segment of waste processing for gold recovery in the Gauteng province, with the other business segment being the Far West Gold Recoveries [FWGR] segment.

DRDGOLD Limited holds a total of ≈ 5.8 million ounces of gold in mineral reserves and ≈9.6 million ounces of gold in mineral resources located over an operating area of ​​ ≈ 1000 km2. The Ergo segment ultimately accounts for ≈ 60% of total mineral reserves and ≈ 75% of total mineral resources, while the FWGR segment accounts for ≈ 25% of total mineral reserves and resources.

Since Last Rating of Hold: How DRDGOLD Limited Shares Performed

DRDGOLD Limited shares listed on the NYSE have increased in market value by 22.75%, or 24.45% including the dividend paid to shareholders, outperforming the overall US stock market. Returns are as of the time of writing. Over the same period, the US stock market has returned 13.46%, as shown by the change in the S&P 500. For the first half of the fiscal year 2024 (from July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023), DRDGOLD announced an interim dividend of R$0.20/share (≈US$0.011/share) "for the 17th consecutive year", in line with the first half of the fiscal year 2023. The company paid the dividend on March 21, 2024.

Buying The Dips Led to Even Better Returns After the Subsequent Bull Market for Gold Bullion

The stock would have risen even more than above if investors had taken advantage of the dips as suggested in the previous analysis and one of these occurred actually in late February 2024: Stronger-than-expected inflation on the back of continued robust economic data led investors to postpone their bets on Fed rate cuts until later this year. With the yellow metal not paying an income like the US Treasury notes do based on a predetermined interest rate, its price per ounce was depressed by negative sentiment on rates. Driven by a positive correlation with gold prices with "gold set for a second-monthly loss" in late February, DRDGOLD shares were pushed down to a dip. The following chart illustrates NYSE-listed DRDGOLD Limited shares or DRD versus gold spot price (XAUUSD:CUR) over the past year with the full dark yellow area curve providing a graphical representation of positive correlation: The yellow area curve was almost always above zero, meaning that DRD shares tend to move in the same direction as the gold bullion regardless of returns, which can even vary widely. When DRD shares are rising (falling), gold prices are most likely also rising (falling).

Subsequently, the gold price was driven by an optimistic sentiment, which also led to a rise in DRD shares given the positive correlation mentioned above, and from the dip of late February, investors could achieve incredible results with their holdings.

Gold prices "hit recurring record highs earlier in April", with momentum driven by robust central bank purchases, especially China, using the yellow metal as a safe-haven in times of volatility, as indicated by ING Economics division of ING Groep N.V. (ING) (OTCPK:INGVF). The strong uptrend in overseas central banks' gold purchases was projected by UBS Group AG (UBS) to be mimicked by gold Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) holdings shortly after being encouraged by a Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates by mid-year at the latest. DRDGOLD Limited benefited from the tailwind. From $6.60/share at the end of February, the price of DRD stock rose to $8.85/share at the beginning of April.

Subsequently, DRD shares rose again on a new wave of enthusiasm for the precious metal, which gained even more momentum around 20 May. This was driven by the same drivers of Chinese investors fleeing to safe havens and rising hopes of US interest rate cuts, fueled by US inflation data. A large part of gold's gain, according to SP Angel analysts, was due to Chinese investors seeing gold as a safe-haven asset to protect their cash from the crisis in the Chinese real estate market, but also from the risk of the devaluation of the US dollar, signaled by Robert Crayfourd and Keith Watson, co-managers of the CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income fund. Chinese investors were so intense in reducing their US dollar reserves to buy gold that Western investors saw in this the signal of something sinister in the economy of their countries. Western investors began to be proactive about potential weaknesses in their own economies by using ETFs as a proxy for bullion, Robert Crayfourd and Keith Watson indicated. Buoyed by gold's new record high on safe-haven appeal in China and hopes of a rate cut, NYSE-listed shares of DRD stock rose to trade in the upper part of the cycle around May 20.

How The Bullish Gold Impact Operations and Profits

The rise in the price of gold is so crucial to DRD's earnings - a key driver of the US-listed shares - that it can more than effectively mitigate the negative effects of declining sales volumes and increasing operating costs - even in combination. DRD's operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, published on May 11, further fueled the share price rally as "primarily due to an increased gold price received" (up 5% YoY to US$2,071/oz) adjusted EBITDA increased by 12% from Q1-Calendar 2023 (or Q3-Fiscal 2023) to R494.5 million for Q1-Calendar 2024 (Q3-Fiscal 2024).

The higher gold price more than offset a 3% year-on-year decline in gold produced to 1,227 kg or 39,449 ounces, a 4% year-on-year decline in gold sold to 1,218 kg or 39,160 ounces, and more than offset the 2% year-on-year increase for cash operating costs at R816 042 per kilogram of gold sold in Q1-Calendar 2024 or at R190 per ton of material.

According to DRDGOLD Limited, the lower production was due to a poor January. However, in late January, the company received the commissioning of the 4L3 and 5L27 feeders for the Ergo plant. This is objectively good news for the performance improvement of DRDGOLD's Ergo segment in the Gauteng province of South Africa.

The company said the operating trend reversed after commissioning, laying a favorable foundation for Ergo to deliver well in Q2-Calendar 2024 or Q4-Fiscal 2024, and why not, as long as conditions are in place, further down the road.

Following the previous analysis, the company published its results for the first half of the 2024 fiscal year on February 14, 2024; FY24 guidance was updated and as predicted, profitability was boosted by rising gold prices: For the first half of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on December 31, 2023, thanks to the 22% year-on-year increase in the Rand gold price to R$1 173 245/kg (or 13% year-on-year increase to US$1,954/oz), the company could offset a decrease of 7% year-on-year in gold production to 2,547 kg or 81,8888 ounces (on the back of a 13% year-on-year decline in throughput) and offset a 21% YoY increase in cash operating costs to R814 540/kg (or 12% YoY increase to $1,356/oz). Higher gold price also completely neutralized the higher all-in sustaining costs: R945 899/kg (or $1,575/oz) in H1-fiscal 2024 versus R797 972/kg (or $1,432) in H1-fiscal 2023.

Thus, Headline Earnings jumped 10% year-on-year to R589.3 million or SA 68.4 cents per share in H1-fiscal 2024, which ended on December 31, 2023.

The Outlook in the Near-Term

Now driven by robust safe-haven demand and expectations of a rate cut by the Fed, the price of gold, the main driver of DRD's profitability, meanwhile, has continued to grow in the market, reaching a quarterly average price of $2,337.55/oz as of June 30, 2024, reflecting growth of 18.2% YoY from the average price of $1,976.90/oz in the prior year quarter.

This price increase was far greater than H1 2024 and Q3 2024, which could reasonably now be assumed to provide a boost to profitability with further upside to the share price even with lower production/higher costs.

Now it is up to the company's production to improve as expected as a result of the commissioning of the 2 feeders by Ergo, although the company still expects some headwinds to production and costs as new recovery operations start production a little later than planned. Even in the worst-case scenario, production does not significantly surpass the lower bound of the Full Fiscal 2024 production guidance of 165,000 to 175,000 ounces, and the revised cash operating unit cost guidance of R800 000/kg is exceeded again, thanks to the increase in the gold price, DRD is on track to generate higher earnings for the entire year which ended last June 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, rising gold prices continue to lift shares of DRDGOLD Limited, recently supported by a somewhat "assuaged marketplace" listening to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's two-day congressional testimony. According to market participants, the chairman ruled out the possibility that the Fed will not cut interest rates this year in his speech to the Senate.

The likely continuation of the record rally in gold prices at least until the end of the calendar year 2024, "with global geopolitical concerns and the macroeconomic landscape supporting further price increases", according to analysts at ING Groep N.V., bodes well for the DRDGOLD share price.

Arundhati Sarkar, news editor at Seeking Alpha, also recently reported a gold price forecast from Citigroup Inc. (C) (CITI:CA):

"Citi in April forecast gold prices to hit $3,000/oz over the next 6-18 months, while Goldman Sachs analysts last month said prices could rebound to ~$2,700/oz by year-end in a base case scenario."

In the Longer-Term

In terms of longer-term gold price forecasts, BMI, a subsidiary of Fitch Solutions, expects "gold prices to remain elevated in the coming years compared to pre-COVID levels" when an ounce was below $1,600. At the time of this article, the spot gold price or XAUUSD:CUR was trading at $2,415.12/ounce.

Supported by steadily rising gold prices, DRDGOLD Limited has reinvested ≈ South African Rand 1,074.7 million (or ≈ $59.3 million) in capital infrastructure during the first part of the 2024 fiscal year and expects to continue these re-investments until the budget of 3,500 million South African Rand (or approximately $193.2 million) is reached aiming at some expansion projects:

The construction of a 60 MW solar project for the Ergo division should be a done deal now, while the installation of a 160 MWh energy storage will follow in October 2024. This development is in line with global green policies and shines a bright light on the company's presence in the province of Gauteng, facilitating business activities.

At FWGR business division, the company operates Driefontein Plant #2 and Driefontein Plant #4, which process waste material at a rate of 1.1 million tons of material per month. The company is undertaking expansion activities at Driefontein Plant #2, Phase II of the Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR) project, as it will welcome material from the 9-year-old Driefontein 3 dump. The latter facility will replace the Driefontein 5 recovery site, nearing the completion of its lifetime. The development will eventually double the current processing capacity of the asset.

At FWGR, the company plans to construct an 800 million-tonne Regional Tailing Storage Facility (TSF), for which all regulatory approvals should be in place or are close to being obtained.

Cash and equivalents were reduced from Rand 2,471.4 million ($131.3 million) as of 30 June 2023 to Rand 1,529.4 million ($83.6 million) as of 30 December 2023. However, liquidity remains ample compared to capital growth. This situation, supported by the absence of bank debt and the very good outlook for the gold price, gives rise to optimism for further business progress.

The Stock Price: Possible Dips Ahead

DRD stock appears to be nearing the top of the price cycle triggered by the bullish sentiment for gold prices, but the investor should wait for the formation of a dip as illustrated earlier to achieve a higher return. The shares are trading at $9.60 apiece for a market capitalization of $821.87 million at the time of writing. Shares are slightly beyond the midpoint of the 52-week range of $6.48 to $11.98 and well above the MA Ribbon. The previously mentioned dividend results in a return (FWD) of 4.69% at the time of writing.

The 14-day RSI is trending at 69.98, suggesting that there is little room for DRD stock to move higher. Investors should consider a "Hold" rating for now in the sense that they should wait for the likely formation of a lower share price before increasing their holdings. The dip will mitigate the consequences of a stock with low liquidity, as DRD had an average volume (3 months) of 285,111 shares (see Trading Data section in this Seeking Alpha page). A headwind to lower stock prices will come from the need for the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer, as this policy stance is no friend of physical gold that pays zero income. The negative consequences will also be felt by shares in DRD, as has already happened recently and described earlier in this analysis.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell took part in a panel discussion at the European Central Bank's monetary policy conference in Portugal last week and made another hawkish comment, in addition to highlighting soft but ongoing progress in tackling high inflation: The Fed wants to have more confidence in a sustained decline in inflation to 2 percent before it begins easing monetary policy. In his prepared remarks to Congress on July 9, Fed Chairman Powell reiterated that the Fed will not consider cutting interest rates until a satisfactory response from the economy provides greater confidence that inflation will return to 2 percent. Data for the first quarter did not support that higher confidence and disinflation showed only modest progress, he added.

Conclusion

DRDGOLD Limited recovers gold from the treatment of surface tailings in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

The company's profitability will be supported by gold bullishness and sales volumes on track to benefit from the commissioning of waste material feeders within a nine-year life facility extension program.

The price of gold is critical to the DRD business and its growth plans. 2024 will be a remarkable year for the gold price but also the longer-term outlook is bright. DRD can also be used for investment strategies that benefit from the rapid changes in the price of gold.

DRD's share price is expected to fall from current levels pushed down by the Fed higher for a longer stance on rates, and retail investors may want to hold on, for now, pending more attractive price levels.