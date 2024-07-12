JLGutierrez/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis summary

The CPI data fell 0.1% month over month ("MoM"), putting the annual inflation rate at 3%, and with it, come hopes for further monetary easing.

But what does a Fed cut actually mean? From a quantitative perspective, 0.25 bps won't be significant. However, it will do a lot to shift sentiment and expectations, which will, in fact, impact liquidity.

In the upcoming months, I'd expect to see the Fed's pivot aided by a weakening dollar and a looser monetary stance from the PBoC.

When all is said and done, I believe there's still room for the bull market to continue.

But today's leaders may become tomorrow's laggards, and vice versa, something we already saw evidence of on Thursday.

Why Is The Fed Sitting On Its Hands?

With the latest CPI print, one could argue that the battle against inflation has been won.

Inflation rate (Trading Economics)

The inflation rate in the United States is now 3%, still above target but definitely acceptable to many. The PCE, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, stands even lower at 2.7%.

Jerome Powell gave a testimony on Capitol Hill this week, addressing his views on the economy and inflation.

We do not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range for the federal funds rate until we have gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%

Source: Jerome Powell.

This has been the Fed's mantra for over a year now, even in the face of mounting evidence that inflation is cooling, and also the latest data showing a weakening in the US economy.

What's the Fed so afraid of?

Likely, they are concerned about repeating mistakes of the past. Mistakes that can be easily summed up in one chart.

Historic inflation rate (Rusell Investments)

The 1970s were characterized by not one, but two inflationary spikes, and it's reasonable to think that this could happen again.

But if we are being data-dependent, then this is not what the data is showing.

Target rate probabilities (CMEWatch)

As it stands right now, the Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 bps in September, with almost no chance priced in for a cut in July.

Is a Fed cut really meaningful?

But how meaningful is a Federal Reserve cut?

25 bps is historically speaking a small move. It certainly wouldn't have a massive impact in terms of adding liquidity to markets, but it would help to shift sentiment.

Arguably, plenty of economic agents, such as home builders and even homebuyers, aren't waiting for lower rates, they are simply waiting for confirmation that rates won't go higher.

It's not about the rate cut, it's about what the first rate cut means. It symbolizes confirmation from the Fed that the cutting cycle is in progress, and that therefore it is okay to lever up again.

From a market perspective, this should also translate into a lower MOVE index.

MOVE Index (TV)

Lower bond volatility will definitely be conducive to improved liquidity conditions, something I recently discussed with Michael Howell.

Lowering rates would also help release liquidity from Money Market Funds, with investors eventually searching for higher yields elsewhere.

What comes next?

I do think conditions are in place for this bull market to continue a while longer.

Central banks around the world have begun to cut, and the Fed will soon follow suit.

On top of this, we may eventually see the Federal Reserve ease its quantitative tightening, maybe even increase its balance sheet.

This has been a prevalent policy feature over the last 20 years, much more than the exceptional measure it is often made out to be.

Fed Balance Sheet (FRED)

Even in 2023, the Fed had to once again swell up its balance sheet after launching the BTFP.

Eventually, I'd expect the Fed Balance sheet to continue to grow. The banking system will likely need it again, and it will also be necessary to continue to sustain the Federal deficit.

In terms of global liquidity, it is also key to what the PBoC will do. The Central Bank of China has been somewhat of an outlier.

China has been unable to ease as much as it would like due to its devaluing currency, but in the face of a flailing economy, speculation has now arisen that the country may even start its own form of QE.

The real key to sparking this would be a weakening US dollar (DXY).

DXY (TV)

This is something I have been calling for some time, and we now have a good set-up to at least test the bottom of this range in the DXY if not lower.

As we approach the November elections, I don't think many in Washington would oppose the economic boost a weaker dollar could provide.

Ultimately, if not inflation, at least monetary inflation will likely persist for the foreseeable future.

How Do We Profit?

In the more immediate term, as the liquidity pours back into markets, there's money to be made in the more "speculative" and for the time underperforming areas of the market.

SPX vs IWM (TV)

It is indeed truly noteworthy the divergence we saw between the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Russell 2000 (IWM) on Thursday.

While the large-cap index fell 0.88% the small-caps rallied almost 4%.

Could the small caps finally be ready to catch up? This would certainly line up well with our macro outlook, with the Fed put, so to speak, re-emboldening investors.

Now, this is still a bit more unclear, but if the PBoC can finally start easing, this will bode very well too for Emerging Markets (EEM)

EEM (TV)

This index sits well below its all-time highs and has just now managed to reclaim its 200-week MA.

Lastly, and from a longer-term perspective, if we accept the notion that monetary inflation will become more commonplace in the coming years, then there is perhaps no better hedge than Bitcoin (BTC-USD).

BTC vs Liquidity (Refinitiv)

Since its inception, Bitcoin has been a great monetary hedge in terms of tracking the ascent in global liquidity. This can be thought of as "exponential gold."

Takeaway

A rate cut won't be meaningful in any quantitative way, but it will reignite the expectations of the economy, and be the first step in moving towards further monetary easing.

More immediately, we may see this cycle upended by a recession, but from a long-term perspective, monetary inflation has become a necessity. The Federal government needs it, banks need it, and plenty of companies need it, too.

Certain stocks will provide a good hedge against this phenomenon, as well as monetary hedges like gold and Bitcoin.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.