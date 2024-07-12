Healthcare Realty: Strong Leasing Velocity, Hefty Dispositions, And A Bold Capital Strategy

Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Today, we dive into a reemerging REIT from a specialized corner of the real estate industry. Medical real estate is one of the most complex asset classes with unusual demand drivers, exorbitant tenant improvement demands, and a complicated, dynamic underlying business. Accordingly, there are only a handful of REITs specializing in the Healthcare industry. Most of these REITs are diversified across the healthcare asset classes, focusing on a niche like senior living for Welltower (WELL) or hospitals for Medical Properties Trust (MPW).

One asset class which is more complex yet is medical office buildings or MOBs. MOBs are occupied by doctors and medical professionals who see patients on an outpatient basis, making these assets closer to office buildings. However, the tenants are often more capricious in their tastes and trends as their businesses change. As a result, MOBs are exposed to a variety of nontypical demand drivers like proximity to hospitals and practice consolidation. In the big picture, large scale drivers like an aging population stand to benefit the healthcare industry over the long term.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is a major owner and developer of MOB properties throughout the United States. The past five years have been unkind to HR. The REIT finds itself amidst pessimistic analysts and investors who doubt the management team’s ability to navigate current and upcoming challenges. Recent developments could prove otherwise. Today, we are going to explore HR and provide context around recent corporate updates.

Who Is Healthcare Realty Trust?

HR is an internally managed REIT that builds, owns, and manages outpatient medical buildings primarily located around high-performing, large hospital campuses. HR grows its portfolio through the acquisition of existing assets and the development of new assets within their target markets. Healthcare Realty’s portfolio totals around 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet across in 35 states. What differentiates HR is a concerted focus on medical outpatient buildings, representing 93% of the portfolio

HR Investor Presentation

Medical outpatient buildings are a specialized form of healthcare asset. These facilities lie somewhere between a hospital and an office property with varying degrees of complexity and buildout based on the tenant’s needs. These facilities are designed to handle light medical care and outpatient procedures, as the name implies. Outpatient MOBs provide essential care for patients, which has been steadily rising in the post-pandemic era.

HR Investor Presentation

According to JLL, outpatient MOBs have proven to be one of the more resilient asset classes based off of proximity to hospital networks and increasing demand.

Medical outpatient buildings have seen relentless demand and remain one of the most resilient commercial real estate property types. Both health systems and providers as well as investors view the sector as a critical alternative asset class. This year’s Medical Outpatient Building Perspective looks at five key themes impacting providers and medical office owners and operators: Setting the stage: What’s driving demand? Demographic trends, technology and reimbursement changes continue the shift toward outpatient care, driving demand for outpatient medical buildings.

Fundamentals: Occupancy climbs due to steady demand and limited construction. With the shift, demand for outpatient medical space is steady, but rising financing costs have limited construction, pushing overall occupancy and rents upward.

Construction costs creating challenges for occupiers and owners. Health systems and providers face thin margins while landlords also face rising costs for maintenance and renovation.

Population and employment driving market growth. Sun Belt markets are seeing high rates of population growth, which in turn will drive increased outpatient volumes in those regions.

Capital Markets: Slow transactions but opportunity ahead. Transaction volumes for outpatient medical dropped in 2023 due to financing challenges but will pick up once interest rates stabilize, as the sector is in favor with investors seeking stability.

HR Investor Presentation

HR owns assets located close to hospital systems totaling around 40 million square feet. The company focuses on large primary markets like Dallas, Houston, Denver, and Los Angeles, emphasizing their scale and competitive advantages to secure transactions. The company uses what it calls a “cluster” strategy, focusing on owning assets in groups surrounding leading hospital systems. According to HR, the company owns an average of 10.3 MOBs per market corresponding to 585,700 SF per market. This is more than double the property density of their next densest competitor.

HR Investor Presentation

Beyond their portfolio of owned assets, HR is one of the largest developers of healthcare assets around the nation. As the healthcare industry broadly booms, HR has been a key partner in meeting the wave of demand. In 2023, HR initiated around 146,000 SF of new construction starts. While this is modest, it comes during a difficult period for developers who have struggled to reconcile rising costs with expensive financing, putting HR in the top ten developers by square feet.

HR Investor Presentation

HR has also been a net seller of real estate as the company moves to recapitalize and fight a deteriorating financial picture. In fact, HR was the largest selling of MOB real estate between 2022-2023, according to their Summer Investor Presentation. The disposition velocity has only increased in 2024.

Recent Corporate Updates

Over the past several years, HR has run into trouble. Following an extraordinary post-pandemic boom caused by high demand and low interest rates, HR has run into several critical issues. Namely, the company’s occupancy rate declined, several large debt maturities loom, and development sales have slowed materially as interest rates have increased.

Another contributing factor was digesting the acquisition of HTA, a competing healthcare REIT. All in all, the business began to struggle and the company’s performance was indicative.

Data by YCharts

The largest concern for HR became the sustainability of the company’s dividend. Analysts began to question whether a slowing pipeline, weak occupancy, and a questionable tenant would create enough pressure to affect the dividend. Rather than lie complacent and hope for improvements in their underlying market, HR has been extraordinarily active in attacking these problems head on. Year to date, HR has begun to materially reshape itself and performance is indicative.

Data by YCharts

So, what exactly has management been up to?

At the start of the year, HR’s management announced an ambitious recapitalization strategy. Through a combination of asset sales, formation of joint ventures, and expansion of existing JVs, HR has raised nearly $500 million year to date. According to a press release from July 3rd, HR expects to surpass $1 billion of net proceeds from disposition and joint venture activity by year-end.

As previously disclosed, KKR has committed up to an additional $600 million of capital to increase the potential value of its 80/20 JV with Healthcare Realty beyond the initial property contributions. In the near term, additional property contributions are expected to generate incremental proceeds for Healthcare Realty of approximately $100 million in August. These contributions would increase the value of the JV to approximately $500 million. The Company also announced the expansion of its existing JV relationship with Nuveen Real Estate (“Nuveen”) which has previously been referred to as TIAA. Healthcare Realty expects to contribute approximately $400 million of assets to a new Nuveen JV in two phases at a cap rate of approximately 6.6%. In the first phase, which is expected to be completed in August, Healthcare Realty will contribute eight of its existing properties to the new Nuveen JV at a value of $193 million. Nuveen will fund a contribution equal to 80% of the equity value. Healthcare Realty will retain a 20% equity interest and will continue to oversee day-to-day operations and leasing of the properties…

Dispositions are simple scenarios where HR sells assets for cash; however, joint ventures are typically more complex. HR is selling a portion of the assets’ equity to an outside investor, in this case KKR and Nuveen. While HR receives cash for the equity, HR also retains control over the assets, including leasing and other day-to-day operations. While this generates capital while retaining HR’s ability to grow the asset, it hurts HR’s economy of scale. The company must now use their resources to generate value on a smaller amount of equity. In a sense, all the work for a minority of the reward.

The proceeds of these dispositions will be used to support HR’s recapitalization strategy, which is driven by share buybacks. With $1 billion in incoming proceeds, HR has outlined an aggressive repurchase program throughout the year. With HR shares yielding 7%-9% so far this year, these repurchases have been accretive and have helped alleviate the payout burden of dividends on the common shares. Year to date, HR has repurchased $286 million of common shares averaging $15.85 per share. HR expects weighted average shares outstanding to be 377 million for the second quarter, a 2% reduction from the first quarter. With shares approaching $17.50, these repurchases have already materially paid off while other key metrics also continue to improve.

HR Investor Presentation

Another key area of improvement for HR is leasing. Following several years of overbuilding and occupancy decline, HR’s leasing activity has begun to accelerate. From 2018-2020, the MOB market was oversaturated with deliveries outpacing absorption. Rules of supply and demand dictated that as HR and other developers continued pumping out new assets, occupancy declined, bottoming around 91%. However, MOB demand has accelerated in the post-pandemic era and fewer assets are being built. As a result, leasing is improving for HR’s existing portfolio, which is proving a critical tailwind.

In the second quarter of 2024, HR signed new leases totaling 432,000 square feet, marking a full year of activity averaging over 400,000 square feet per quarter. HR also provided an update on leasing in their multi-tenant sleeve, which has been particularly troubled over the past several years. Year to date leasing reached 183,000 square feet, exceeding the guidance range of 90,000-140,000 square feet. Over the trailing three quarters, multi-tenant occupancy improved by 110 basis points.

Additionally, HR’s business update included context around the resolution of Steward Health’s bankruptcy, which was widely reported around Medical Properties Trust (MPW).

Steward Health has paid substantially all rent owed for June and July. In the second quarter, Healthcare Realty expects to reserve approximately $3.0 million of unpaid pre-bankruptcy rent, which includes a portion of March, all of April, and the first five days of May. Rent owed for May following Steward’s bankruptcy filing on May 6 is expected to be paid as part of the outcome of the bankruptcy process.

The past seven months have been significant for HR as the company works to recapitalize itself, generating cash for share repurchases and upcoming debt maturities. As mentioned earlier, the dividend remains one of the most significant and speculated pieces of shares of HR.

Dividend

HR’s dividend history was a story of consistent growth. From 2014 through 2022, the company raised the dividend annually from $0.29 per share to $0.325 per share. In 2022, HR acquired HTA, spurring a significant special dividend followed by a reset at $0.31 per share. Since, the dividend has remained flat as HR came under the pressures of the aforementioned factors such as soft occupancy and rising rates.

Data by YCharts

Historically, HR’s dividend corresponded to a yield in the range of 4%-5% as interest rates remained low and the company’s core business remained strong. However, the HTA acquisition and other factors led to HR’s yield being reevaluated. As the ten year treasure increased, HR’s yield increased even faster and over the past twelve months, HR has yielded 7%-9%. The further increase in yield is explained by the increasing risk associated with HR’s payout.

HR Q1 Earnings Release

HR provides guidance around Funds From Operations or FFO in their quarterly earnings. HR’s reported normalized FFO was $0.39 in the first quarter and HR guides towards $0.38-$0.39 in the second quarter. Full year guidance for normalized FFO is $1.52-1.58, which is commensurate with dividends paid on the common shares.

This scenario could prove problematic for two key reasons. HR is currently a net seller of real estate and using the proceeds to repurchase outstanding shares. Repurchases are accretive considering the disposition capitalization rates are below HR’s current dividend yield by a wide margin. However, selling high quality assets from your portfolio erodes portfolio quality and eliminates room for future organic growth in top-line revenue. Given HR will no longer benefit from NOI growth and growing asset values on disposed assets, future operational growth will be negatively impacted. HR is currently guiding towards FFO and funds available for distribution, or FAD, which covers the distribution by a razor-thin margin, if at all, so the margin of safety is limited.

Leverage also remains high with debt to adjusted EBITDA of 6.5x. HR will be refinancing a significant portion of their balance sheet in 2025 and 2026. Increasing interest expenses will be a further erosion to FAD unless management also begins using generated sale proceeds to pay down a significant portion of upcoming debt maturities.

Ultimately, leasing velocity will prove the saving grace for HR as new tenants move to occupy vacant space. However, the company’s aggressive disposition program is kneecapping the effectiveness of new leasing. With fewer assets to lease, forward NOI growth could be limited.

Simply put, HR’s dividend is currently safe on virtue of available liquidity. As ample cash flows into the business through dispositions and JV opportunities, HR will have sufficient cash to pay the dividend through year-end at the very earliest. However, the viability of the dividend and its potential for growth on a forward basis are less clear.

Conclusion

HR is one of the few MOB REITs which puts a concerted focus on investing into outpatient medical office buildings. With a quality portfolio located next to large hospitals in primary markets, HR is a rare opportunity to invest in healthcare real estate. However, the company also faces significant financial headwinds such as a shrinking portfolio, hefty dividend, and upcoming debt maturities. Considering the risks associated with HR, but accounting for management’s activity year to date, the company earns a “Hold” rating.