AMD: Building An AI Ecosystem

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.1K Followers

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock has slightly outperformed the market but lags Nvidia stock, potentially due to the market's belief in Nvidia's long run AI dominance.
  • AMD is focusing on building a comprehensive AI ecosystem with diverse hardware offerings, acquisitions like Silo AI, and rapid technology development.
  • Despite downward revisions in earnings expectations, AMD's growth potential and undervaluation of a PEG ratio suggest significant upside, especially in the AI market.
  • I believe the stock is a strong buy.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Investment Thesis

Since I last covered Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in April, the stock has barely outstripped the market, increasing by 13.49%, while the S&P 500 (SP500) increased by 10.33%. Looking at their biggest

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.1K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News