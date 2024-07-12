Global Market Perspectives Q3 2024: Losing Some Of The Shine

Klaus Vedfelt

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist, Brian Skocypec, CIMA, Director, Global Insights & Content Strategy, Ben Brandsgard, Insights Strategist

Key themes for 3Q 2024

There is U.S economic moderation, but cyclical upturns elsewhere.

U.S. growth is softening as lower-income households feel the bite of higher interest rates. Other developed markets are now enjoying cyclical upturns, yet the limited nature of their recoveries suggests that U.S. economic dominance still holds.

Global inflation tentatively resumes its last mile of deceleration.

The inflation scare of 1Q24 is now waning, but a few more months of soft inflation data are required to validate that disinflation is proceeding as necessary. Without a sharp labor market slowdown, global inflation will unlikely reach central bank targets until late 2025, if not 2026.

Central bank cutting cycles are set to be slow and shallow.

A first Fed rate cut could occur in September, provided inflation continues to decelerate and economic activity does not reaccelerate. Other central banks have started easing, but their next moves will fall back in line with the Fed’s actions.

Global economic growth broadens beyond the U.S.

After having weathered the post-COVID environment exceptionally well, the U.S. economy is now seeing a slight softening in growth. By contrast, while the Euro area, the UK, and several other developed nations experienced a meaningfully weaker growth outcome post-COVID, they have been enjoying a slight cyclical economic upturn.

Yet, U.S. economic dominance still holds. Europe’s recovery has a limited upside, being held back by lackluster credit demand and signs that upside economic surprises are already losing momentum. Similarly, although China’s growth has also improved, it is being upheld almost solely by net exports. With the property sector showing no clear signs of bottoming and credit growth still weak, China’s recovery is unlikely to gain further traction. Meanwhile, the underlying resilience of the U.S. economy implies that any slowdown will be modest.

The upshot is that even as segments of the global economy enjoy upturns, the limited nature of their recoveries means that the U.S. will likely remain the strongest performer.

With so many elections taking place around the world this year, the global economy is vulnerable to the threat of increased trade tariffs and geopolitical tensions. Given the significant increase in government deficits, debates around fiscal discipline are also likely to dominate market focus.

Equity markets can eke out positive gains, provided the economic backdrop remains solid.

That same economic strength that has delayed Fed cuts should support a positive backdrop for corporate earnings, ensuring that the set-up for U.S. equities remains reasonably constructive. Yet, the concentration of gains does pose a risk.

Elevated fixed income yields continue drawing investor interest.

Macro resilience should ensure a gradual rise in defaults rather than a sudden spike, meaning credit spreads are unlikely to widen significantly from their current levels. Fixed income yields are markedly higher than a few years ago.

With potential gains across asset classes, staying in cash is the leading risk.

Assets in money market funds have ballooned to a record $6 trillion, with investors attracted by elevated yields. Now, this cash represents a potential tailwind to risk assets.

Global growth

Quarterly, 1Q 2023–1Q 2024

U.S., Europe, and China economic surprises

Citi Economic Surprise Index level, weekly, 2023–present

U.S. lower income, levered consumers showing strains

U.S. 30yr fixed mortgage rate, effective mortgage rate, and effective Fed funds rate

2010–present

Personal interest payments, mortgage and non-mortgage

Percent of disposable income, January 2010–present, Rebased to 100 at 1Q 2010

Yet sturdy balance sheets should promote resilience

It is important not to exaggerate the impact of pockets of U.S. economic weakness. While lower-income households are showing strains, middle- and higher-income households, who are responsible for most consumer spending, remain in good shape. Coupled with gains from property and equity market exposure, household balance sheets have broadly remained strong. Total U.S. household net worth as a percentage of disposable income sits close to an all-time high.

Similarly, there is a divergence within the corporate sector, with small business confidence struggling with their limited pricing power and shrinking margins. In contrast, large business confidence remains very robust. Broad corporate balance sheets are too in good shape, thanks to the fact that many companies chose to issue/refinance their debt when rates were low in 2020/21. Interest payments, as a percentage of profits, are at the lowest levels since 1957.

However, rising numbers of corporate bonds are now maturing, requiring refinancing at higher rates than the existing loans. The solid economic backdrop implies that most corporates should be able to climb the maturity wall relatively unscathed - but will have to offset higher refinancing costs by reducing expenses elsewhere. One key strategy is to reduce labor costs, in turn, contributing to a weaker labor market.

Small and large business confidence

Level, March 2007–present

Corporate interest payments versus Federal funds rate

Quarterly, January 1970–present

Labor market: Fissures under the surface

On the surface, the labor market appears to be in good health. Overall, non-farm payrolls have averaged 177,000 in the past three months, meaningfully above the 150,000 level which would be considered consistent with a strong economy.

Yet, under the surface, companies are already re-evaluating labor costs. Job openings have declined meaningfully, and hiring plans have been pulled back, particularly among smaller businesses where high input and wage costs have made it more difficult to expand headcount. Quits rates have fallen as employees’ job security has deteriorated, with a recent New York Fed survey showing that, outside of the pandemic period, employees’ perception of finding a new job within three months is the lowest in over a decade.

Weekly jobless claims, typically a very timely labor market indicator, are low but trending higher. The U.S. unemployment rate also remains historically low, but at 4%, it too has been nudging higher. Labor market surveys suggest a further weakening in labor demand should soon appear in the data, likely pushing jobless claims and unemployment slightly higher. Yet, provided the underlying economy remains fundamentally robust and company profit margins remain healthy, mass job losses and an income decline spiral should be avoided. Yet, it is still a pertinent risk on the Fed’s radar.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls

Thousands, monthly, January 2022–present

Labor market tightness: various measures

NFIB hiring plans, JOLTS quits rate, job openings

Global inflation: A frustratingly slow last mile

Global inflation progress continues to grab market attention. Although there has been significant improvement, the “last mile” in inflation is proving to be sticky and frustrating across most economies. Most central banks have responded by raising their 2024 inflation projections. Economic strength has not come without costs.

After a series of hotter than expected inflation prints, more recent data suggest that U.S. inflation may have returned to its more disinflationary trend. The two key contributors to

U.S. inflation remain shelter services, which various indicators, including primary rents, new lease signings, and median home prices, all indicate it should see significant improvement over the coming year, and core services ex-housing—the segment of the consumer basket most closely related to wage growth. If the labor demand/supply balance continues to improve, a further softening in wage growth is likely, and, therefore, core services ex-housing inflation should wane.

It is doubtful that, without further cracks in the labor market, there will be enough softening to bring inflation all the way down to the Fed’s 2% target. But the improvement should be enough to assuage fears around renewed inflation pressures and a second inflation wave.

Contribution to headline U.S. inflation

Year-over-year, January 2015–present

Global inflation rates

Principal Asset Allocation GDP-weighted inflation, 2015–present

The Fed policy path: A fork in the road

Fed rate cut cycles typically play out against a backdrop of falling inflation, mass job layoffs and rising recession risk. Instead, in the current cycle, the Fed is playing a balancing act: perfectly time rate cuts to cultivate a soft landing without reigniting inflation pressures.

Indeed, the uncertainty around the last mile of progress for stubborn and sticky inflation undoubtedly complicates the Fed’s decision making. History clearly warns against cutting rates before inflation is on a sustainable path to target. There are striking similarities between U.S. inflation developments today and those of the early 1970s. During that period, the Fed had also responded with steep interest rate hikes. After some time, it was anxious to ease monetary policy, cutting interest rates before inflation had fallen back to levels consistent with price stability. The result was a resurgence in price pressures.

While it is not obvious that the economy requires policy easing, the very minimal of successful soft landings following a Fed hiking cycle demonstrates the dangers of waiting too long before cutting rates. Indeed, there are already signs that consumers are starting to show fatigue and that companies are considering labor costs, suggesting that the Fed risks throwing away prospects of achieving a soft landing if it waits too long.

Historical inflation comparison

Consumer Price Index

Fed funds rate and recessions

1970–present

Federal Reserve: Closing in on rate cuts

Market rate expectations have shifted significantly over the past six months as inflation projections have risen. In fact, the timing of the first Fed rate cut remains a difficult question to answer, given that the Fed’s policy decision is highly dependent on incoming releases.

Evidence of moderating economic activity and a rebalanced labor market suggest that inflation pressures should subside over the coming months. We expect the first cut to come in September, followed by December – but it will certainly take additional positive inflation readings to cement the timing.

Investors can derive three key insights for the Fed's outlook:

Recent consumer and labor market survey data suggest that the next policy move will be a cut, not a hike. With just four FOMC meetings remaining in 2024 and inflation still above the Fed’s comfort zone, markets are unlikely to get more than two policy rate cuts this year.

While inflation is likely to decelerate, the economy’s underlying strength, geopolitical tensions, and several structural drivers argue against a meaningful drop in inflation. This is shaping up to be a short and shallow cutting cycle.

Evolution of market 4Q 2024 inflation and Fed rate forecasts

U.S. CPI 4Q 2024 and market implied Fed rate for December 2024, June 2023–present

Federal Reserve policy rate pathFed funds rate and projections, 2021–present

Global central banks: Divergent, but not for long

Typically, central banks wait for the Fed to reduce rates before they move. In fact, until June, the ECB had never cut rates ahead of the Fed. However, given the Euro area’s lackluster growth backdrop and headline inflation having plunged sharply, the ECB had strong reason not to wait for the Fed.

However, the ECB will be wary of its diverging policy path. A widening gap between U.S. and Euro area policy rates risks putting downward pressure on the euro, in turn adding to inflationary pressures. Although the Euro area’s inflation has fallen, recent data have surprised to the upside, so the ECB cannot risk further significant euro depreciation.

Some global policy coordination is required. The next ECB rate reductions are likely in September and December—the same months the Fed is likely to cut. However, if the Fed delays the start of its easing cycle until early 2025, the ECB’s next move may be equally delayed. The Bank of England (BOE) will likely begin rate cuts in August and then move at a pace similar to the Fed.

For the Bank of Japan, a slow move towards hikes has weighed heavily on the yen. With the Fed’s cutting cycle likely to be short and shallow, the Bank of Japan will need to embrace tighter policy to avoid further yen weakness.

Global central bank rates

January 2021–present, forecasted through 2025

Major currencies

Rebased to 100 at January 2021

Equities

U.S. equities: Vulnerable but grinding higher

Prospects for significant interest rate cuts were an important driver of the market rally in the first half of 2024. Yet that same economic strength that has delayed Fed cuts should support a positive backdrop for corporate earnings, ensuring that the setup for equities remains constructive, even if gains are not as strong as earlier in the year.

Historically, long Fed pauses have been positive for stocks. In fact, the 1995–1996 Fed pause was against a similar backdrop to the present day, with strong economic growth giving the Fed little reason to lower rates. During that period, the Fed kept policy rates on hold, the S&P 500 rose 19.2%.

The narrowness of market gains remains a concern, with the equity rally hostage to the performance of Magnificent 7 technology stocks. Yet, the AI craze and delivery of strong earnings means that investors are still willing to pay higher multiples for those companies. Stretched valuations and very concentrated positioning may imply the Magnificent 7 only grind higher from here, but the secular trend upwards should persist over the long run. Furthermore, solid economic growth should support a broadening out of risk appetite and earnings growth across a variety of other companies, sectors, and markets which are meaningfully less stretched and, therefore, offer the potential for strong returns.

Magnificent 7 performance

Simple equal-weighted performance versus the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite, indexed to 100 at January 1, 2020

The stock market and earnings

S&P 500 Index price and trailing earnings-per-share, 1990–present

Global equity valuations: Looking beyond the U.S.

Equities lost some momentum in 2Q as several risks confronted the global outlook, including inflation surprises, election shocks, and geopolitical risk. The S&P 500 hit a new record high, largely thanks to a 17% gain in the Magnificent 7. By contrast, the equal-weighted S&P 500 fell 2.6% in 2Q, Europe posted only marginal gains and Japan posted a loss.

The U.S., along with India, are the most stretched markets. Large-cap U.S. stocks have rarely been more expensive, while small-caps are historically attractive. Yet, their relatively high share of floating rate debt implies that small- caps cannot stage a sustained recovery unless rate cuts materialize promptly and economic growth strengthens. In Europe, Germany remains meaningfully less stretched than the U.S. market and is enjoying a cyclical upturn. Yet, exposure to political risk and limited potential for a meaningful growth upgrade suggests that further gains could be lackluster. Japan’s valuations are clearly flagging as expensive, but momentum in corporate governance reforms presents opportunities for unlocking value.

Segments of the Latin America and Asia EM complex are historically cheap and have strong fundamentals. However, China continues to be pressured by its weak macro outlook.

Global equity returns and valuations

Last twelve months returns and % times cheaper, MSCI indices

Fixed Income

Yields to skew lower, but fewer rate cuts should limit the move

The second quarter of 2024 proved to be volatile for sovereign bonds as markets debated central bank policy paths. With investors pricing in a more gradual cycle of rate cuts in most economies, sovereign yields rose through 2Q, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields ended the quarter 20 basis points higher than they started. Election risk has also played its part. Markets have focused on the risks of looser fiscal stances, putting upward pressure on longer-end bond yields, steepening the yield curve.

With the Fed likely to start cutting rates later this year, Treasury yields should skew lower. However, the likely short and shallow Fed cutting cycle, coupled with elevated market scrutiny on fiscal sustainability, suggests that yields are unlikely to revert to the ultra-low levels of recent years.

Despite the significant repricing in rate expectations so far in 2024, fixed income has continued to deliver positive performance, predominantly because the macro resilience narrative remains intact. More pertinently, the total yield generated from fixed income today is markedly higher than a few years ago, and credit is offering important additional carry to U.S. Treasurys.

Fed funds rate and U.S. 10y Treasury bond yield

Recessions are shaded, 1985–present

Yield comparison

Yield-to-worst, 2013–present

A soft landing should maintain tight spreads

Credit spreads for both investment grade and high yield are currently near historic lows and are unlikely to narrow further. Yet attractive yields are helping to offset unappealing credit spread entry points.

What’s more, provided recession is avoided, a gradual rise in defaults is more probable than a sudden spike, meaning spreads are unlikely to widen significantly from their current levels. Additionally, it is noteworthy that despite recent macro volatility, spreads have remained within a relatively tight range. This suggests an attractive “stability” element to credit which should continue even amidst ongoing debates about interest rates.

In an environment of solid economic growth and higher for longer rates, the short duration and cyclical exposure of high yield is attractive. A much-flagged risk for high yield is that the wall of maturing debt will face significantly higher refinancing costs, potentially triggering a spike in defaults. However, the resilient, albeit slowing, macro backdrop and strong balance sheets suggest that companies should scale the wall relatively unscathed. In addition, the maturity wall leans towards high-quality, so most companies will be able to digest the interest rate costs without too much strain.

U.S. high yield and investment grade spreads

Option-adjusted-spread, 1998–present

High yield bond maturity schedule

Billions USD

Investment Perspectives

A constructive backdrop for risk assets persists

As investors have pared back their expectations for the timing and pace of rate cuts, assets in money market funds have continued to increase. Yet, with the Fed set to reduce rates later this year, the attractiveness of cash is set to decline, and reinvestment risk is elevated.

The U.S. economy is cooling, but is not heading for recession. Inflation is sticky, but is not heading into a second wave. The Fed is cautious, but the next policy move will be a cut, not a hike. This backdrop, while not as convincingly positive as at the start of the year, is still constructive for markets—and a

$6 trillion mountain of cash is ready to fuel risk assets.

Equities not only offer exposure to important secular themes that show little sign of fading, such as AI and technology but also harness the positive growth environment. Bonds can offer important income stability and a hedge against downside risk. Alternatives such as real assets offer insulation in case inflation remains sticky or starts to trend higher again. With the potential for gains across the asset class spectrum, the main risk for investors is staying in cash.

This year will likely be beset by election volatility and political risk. Investors will need to keep cool heads, focus on the fundamentals, and resist the temptation to revert to cash.

U.S. total money market fund assets

Trillions, 2000-present

Diversified asset allocation: Positioned for risk on

