Overview

Business development companies continue to be one of the most attractive places for investors to put their cash as a way to offset the higher interest rate environment. However, I believe that the tide may finally be shifting, and this has caused me to revisit each of my own personal BDC holdings to see which ones may be impacted by future interest rate cuts. I previously covered Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) at the beginning of April and discussed how the company continued to benefit from the 'higher for longer' interest rate environment through elevated levels of net investment income. Since macroeconomic conditions are changing, I think that GAIN may be negatively affected.

Data by YCharts

We can see that GAIN has outperformed the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) in total return over the last five-year period, where interest rates frequently fluctuated. This outperformance can be attributed to the continued high distributions issued from GAIN. The current dividend yield sits at 7.5% and distributions are issued out to shareholders on a monthly basis. This monthly distribution adds to the BDC's overall appeal for income focused investors. This may be a suitable choice for investors that are nearing or at the retirement age and would like to have a more frequent distribution.

For some context, GAIN's investment strategy includes differentiated buyout structures where they serve as the primary equity investor. They tend to focus on lower middle market companies that have an EBITDA between the range of $4M to $15M. Even though they focus on smaller companies, they still implement an underwriting process that focuses on positive cash flow generation and strong management teams. First, let's review GAIN's financials and determine how well covered the dividend is at the moment.

Dividend Coverage & Financials

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.08 per share, the current dividend yield is 7.5%. The dividend has steadily increased over the last decade, with the only cuts taking place during the period of the Great Financial Crisis. This was over a decade ago however, and the stability since then has remained strong, which has let long-term holders benefit from a secure source of dividend income. For transparency, I have held a position within GAIN since 2018 and steadily collected my monthly distribution over the years with no worry. However, the dividend coverage at the moment doesn't instill much confidence that navigation through the changing interest rate environment will be without challenge.

As of the most recent Q4 earnings report, net investment income came in at $0.24 per share. If we convert the monthly distribution of $0.08 per share to a quarterly perspective, we get a quarterly payment totaling $0.24 per share. Therefore, this means that net investment income is barely covering the distribution. At this rate, I do not expect any supplementals to be rewarded to shareholders. Typically, I like to see a higher coverage rate from the net investment income. For reference, here are some other BDCs that I currently hold a position in and their respective dividend coverage rates.

Hercules Capital (HTGC): dividend coverage rate of 125%.

FS KKR Capital (FSK): dividend coverage rate of 114%.

Main Street Capital (MAIN): impressive dividend coverage rate of 142.8%

Just because the dividend coverage isn't as large as some of these mentioned peers, doesn't mean that the dividend is at a threat of being cut though. GAIN does have some cash and equivalents on hand that can help make up any shortcomings, as well as equity positions that may yield positive results. While this may not be ideal, it is enough to convince me to hold my position and continue to reinvest my distributions as we await to see what performance looks like over the next few quarters. Cash and equivalents can be improved since it sits at a modest $2.5M, while long-term debt totals $398M.

GAIN Q4 Presentation

We can see that the adjusted net investment income per share has floated around this $0.24 to $0.26 rate over the last year without growth. We can also see that there was a realized loss of $14.6M for the quarter. A lot of this can likely be tied to the strain that higher interest rates have put on portfolio companies. GAIN sticks by an investment structure of floating rate debt, and this can be produce both positive and negative results. On one end, higher interest rates can mean that GAIN is able to pull in higher levels of income from borrowers through increased interest payments.

On the other hand, it can also mean that some portfolio companies may see additional strain and fail to show any meaningful growth. A higher interest rate environment may make it more difficult for these borrowers to grow, since higher rates typically decrease consumer spending and also shrink profit margins as more capital is required to service their debts.

Portfolio

When it comes to portfolio growth, GAIN is on the slower side of the spectrum. For instance, from April 2019 to April 2024, GAIN has only made new investments into nine portfolio companies and deployed $277M of capital towards these new investments. For reference, I recently published an analysis on Hercules Capital (HTGC) that saw quarterly investments totaling $956M, which also included investments into nine new portfolio companies within a single quarter. This paints a picture of how much slower GAIN's portfolio grows in comparison to some other BDCs out there.

The slower growth may be attributed to differing strategies. GAIN's portfolio breakdown by debt type shows us a significant focus on preferred and common equity investments. This is offset by a majority focus on first lien and second lien senior secured debt. Senior secured debt sits at the top of the corporate capital structure, which means that it has the highest priority of repayment in cases where a portfolio company may be going through a bankruptcy and liquidating assets. This helps offset some risk and helps decrease the likelihood that all invested capital is lost in a bad investment.

However, the equity tranche sits at the bottom of the corporate capital structure. This may indicate that there is a higher level of risk associated with GAIN, as equity holders re the last in line to get their share of any remaining assets. On a positive note, the equity level also has the highest potential for higher returns, as GAIN can benefit from the portfolio company's growth in comparison to the debt investments of other BDCs that may only receive fixed monthly payments.

GAIN Q4 Presentation

Despite the smaller amount of capital invested over the years, GAIN has consistently grown their total portfolio value year over year. Since 2020, they have managed to grow the investment portfolio at an annual growth rate of 10.2%. The current investment portfolio at fair value sits at $920M and the net asset value has grown at a consistent annual growth rate of 6%.

Updated Valuation & Outlook

It's no coincidence that GAIN has shared an inverse relationship with the federal funds rate. We can see that when rates were cut to near zero levels, GAIN saw rapid growth as they may have been able to better capitalize on a higher volume of borrowers looking to get debt capital at more affordable rates. Conversely, we can see that the price of GAIN slowly decreased before eventually stabilizing as interest rates started to get aggressively hiked throughout 2022 and into 2023. The price jump during the lower rate environment can likely be attributed to the fact that many companies were able to grow at faster rates since debt was cheap to access and could be used to fund different growth initiatives.

Data by YCharts

As previously mentioned, the prolonged period of higher interest rates have likely slowed the rate of growth and restricted the amount of potential borrowers. However, I believe that the tide is turning, and we may see interest rate cuts in the near future. The interest rates were left unchanged over the last few Fed meetings, the consensus was that the Fed was continuing to await more economic data to roll in around inflation, consumer spending, and the labor market.

The latest inflation numbers have come in for June and the inflation level has now ticked down for three consecutive months, making its way down to the 3% level. This has happened while the unemployment rate has simultaneously continued to tick upward over the last year and now sits at 4.1%. Lastly, the US Presidential elections are upcoming at the tail end of 2024 and this may create a market environment with elevated levels of uncertainty. The combination of these things may be enough to incentivize the start of interest rate cuts soon.

Interest rate cuts may serve as a stimulus to the market, and it creates a more attractive lending and borrowing environment. However, I stay cautious as this may translate to lower net investment levels for GAIN. The distribution is already covered at razor-thin margins, and any drop in net investment income could create a heightened level of risk for the current dividend. On a more positive note, however, the current price trades at a premium to NAV of 4.9%. This undercuts the three-year average premium to NAV of 7% which may indicate an opportune time for entry.

CEF Data

However, with the changing interest rate environment and lack of sizeable distribution coverage in mind, I believe that the current price already trades near what I would consider fair value. There has not been any meaningful net investment per share growth over the last year and the rate of new investments has been quite slow. Wall St. seems to agree with this outlook, since their average price target sits at $14 per share, which represents a very slight potential downside from the current level.

Risk Profile

Despite the distribution coverage risk, there also remains some risk when it comes to non-accruals within the portfolio. Non-accruals are important because it represents the amount of portfolio companies within a BDC's portfolio that are materially underperforming and aren't able to keep up with the required debt and interest payments. As a result of this underperformance, the portfolio company is put into non-accrual status and can be an indicator of how well the BDC's underwriting capabilities are.

When I previously covered GAIN, there were three portfolio companies that were put into non-accrual status. Thankfully, it seems that the portfolio has seen some slight improvement. On the most recent earnings call, we received confirmation that the portfolio has been slightly improved.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the number of portfolio companies on non -accrual was reduced to two companies from three, upon the dissolution of one investment. We will continue working with the remaining two companies to get back on accrual status

The other obvious risk would be a scenario where the interest rate doesn't get cut or actually increases. A prolonged period of higher interest rates may continue to contribute to slower growth of GAIN's portfolio as borrowers await better conditions to acquire debt capital. Additionally, a continued higher interest rate environment can mean that some portfolio companies may experience ongoing strain from higher interest payments. This has the possibility to contribute to a growing non-accrual rate.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I plan to maintain my position in GAIN to observe how performance plays out over the next several quarters. The main contributing factor to the downgraded rating is the fact that the distribution coverage doesn't leave enough of a margin of safety that instills a high level of confidence that they will be able to navigate the changing interest rate environment unscathed. Additionally, GAIN seems to be trading near fair value at the moment with the premium to NAV closely aligning to the average premium to NAV over the last three years.