Investment summary

My recommendation for Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a buy rating. RSKD addresses a major challenge in the e-commerce space: fraud, which is a cost to merchants as they lose revenue and risk customer churning away due to poor customer experience. Given the size of the global e-commerce TAM, I expect RSKD to continue growing with ease. Valuation multiples should also reflect the growing adj. EBITDA margin of the business, driving further share price upside.

Business Overview

RSKD's entire value proposition is to help reduce the cost of fraud for online merchants. It does it through its AI-powered fraud solution platform, assisting merchants in approving orders they would have otherwise declined. The end result is that the customers of merchants (RSKD customers) stay happy because they have a frictionless purchasing journey (think about how annoying it gets when your purchase gets declined). Geography-wise, RSKD revenue comes mainly from the US (61% of total revenue), followed by EMEA (27%), and the rest is split roughly evenly between the other American regions and the rest of the world.

Fraud is a major challenge in the ecommerce space

Fraud is a major problem in the e-commerce space (cost >$40 billion globally). While it has provided a very convenient choice for consumers to shop, it has also made it easier for malicious fraudsters to perpetuate the system. This leads to increase in costs and leads to missed revenue opportunities for eCommerce merchants. The common points of risk are chargebacks, false declines, payment declines, and account takeovers.

Among all of them, chargebacks are the most common one. Chargebacks happen when a customer files a dispute with their credit card company and the bank agrees with the customer, leading to a disagreement between the bank and the merchant over who should pay for the chargeback. While the purpose of chargebacks is to prevent fraudulent transactions, dishonest individuals have taken advantage of them by submitting baseless claims for dispute. Generally, the cost of chargebacks is bore by merchants in online sales, which is the extra cost of doing business.

Other common fraud issues are: (1) false declines, which occur when a merchant attempts to prevent fraud but incorrectly rejects the sale of a legitimate customer, leading to a loss in potential revenue; and (2) payment declines, which occur when a bank rejects a sale, but a merchant does not. This has been a growing problem that impacts around 5 to 10% of total card payments. This cycles back to the point of customers being frustrated, leading to a loss of revenue for the merchant. Lastly, there is account takeover, which occurs when a fraudster hacks into a consumer account and uses it for fraudulent transactions.

To put it numerically, the cost of all this fraud to merchants is about ~3%, which is huge for profits because it has a 100% flow through to the bottom line. A merchant that has a net margin of 10% would see 30% of its profits go away due to fraud. The issue is that the majority of retailers do not have the manpower or expertise (technical wise of knowledge wise) to handle these efficiently or successfully.

As a result, I see a strong reason for solution providers like RSKD to exist, and they should continue to see strong adoption as the e-commerce industry continues to grow. Take, for instance, to deal to help merchants deal with chargeback frauds, RSKD employs machine learning and proprietary analytical tools to offer its chargeback guarantee product. The product automatically approves or rejects orders based on hundreds of attributes for each online transaction, with guaranteed performance levels that differ for each merchant. In the event that a transaction that RSKD initially verifies as legitimate turns out to be fraudulent due to fraudulent use of the card or stolen financial information, RSKD will cover the cost in full. In this case, the merchant is no longer at risk of fraud thanks to RSKD's chargeback guarantee.

The reason RSKD is able to do this is because of all the data it has gathered across the thousands of transactions it has analyzed across its customer base. While this sounds like a cliché, this data advantage compounds over time as RSKD grows. The accuracy of RSKD fraud detection abilities is heavily impacted by how much data it has, which impacts how many insights it has gathered. Naturally, with more data, it is able to help merchants better reduce the cost of fraud. This leads to more merchants adopting RSKD, giving RSKD more data to analyze. Underlying consumers of these merchants stay happy because of the frictionless customer journey, and this increases revenue growth for merchants.

Certainly, there are other players with more transaction data than RSKD, such as Visa and Mastercard. However, I believe the RSKD edge here is that it is built to help reduce cost of fraud, and as such it is able to allocate a large portion (>33%) of the team to R&D. Unlike large players like Visa and Mastercard, which offer fraud protection as a byproduct, I believe RSKD has a stronger solution given the focus. I believe the RSKD track record is good evidence of this. Despite being a point solution provider, it has been able to win major customers globally and is now reviewing $120 billion worth of annual e-commerce volume globally.

Large TAM for RSKD to continue growing

The global e-commerce industry is extremely large, worth ~$5.8 trillion as of 2023, and RSKD is only addressing $120 billion of it so far. Even if RSKD continues to grow at 20% for the next 10 years, RSKD is still only addressing ~$750 billion of the TAM, which could be worth more than $10 trillion at that point (in 2033). From a pricing power point of view, I also think RSKD can pull that lever eventually. RSKD's current take rate as of 1Q24 is ~24bps, and this is relatively cheap if you consider that merchants are spending ~24bps to save ~300bps. I would imagine that even if RSKD were to raise this by two times, the ROI is still very much worth it for the merchants (300/~50bps = 6x positive ROI).

Hence, I believe RSKD can continue to grow at the current pace for a very long time, with potential for growth acceleration once the macro environment gets better. Recently, Goldman Sachs downgraded RSKD due to worries about weak discretionary spending, and this has impacted RSKD share price performance. I don’t disagree. However, with recent positive CPI data (3% for June, a step-down from 3.3% in May), I think the macro environment is gradually easing. For what it's worth, RSKD was able to continue growing at 15 to 20+% despite the macro turmoil, which I think really shows how resilient the business is. What is noteworthy is also that RSKD managed to turn the business into an EBITDA positive in the midst of these macro-situations. This should be very supportive for valuation multiples, as RSKD is now viewed as a profitable growth business.

Valuation

I model RSKD using a forward revenue approach, and using my assumptions, I believe RSKD is worth ~$8. I assumed RSKD to grow at mid-teens moving forward, and I believe this is easily achievable considering that RSKD GMV did grow around this level last year when the macro conditions were a lot less favorable. Combined with the potential macro recovery, the potential increase in take rates, and overall e-commerce growth, I think my growth estimates may be proven to be too conservative. The biggest headwind to multiples going up is profitability, I believe. Over the past year, as RSKD improved its adj EBITDA margins, multiples have moved in the right direction (from <1x to 2.2x below falling to 1.8x). As RSKD grows and expands margins, I believe there is a good possibility for multiples to inflect back to 2.2x.

Risk

Weaker than expected consumer spending despite a macro recovery could weigh on near-term growth, which reinforces bearish investor views and further pressures the share price. Larger incumbents may decide to allocate a lot more resources to compete against RSKD. While RSKD has an edge, this competitive pressure may limit RSKD's ability to raise take rates.

Conclusion

My view for RSKD is a buy rating. The business has a strong value proposition to e-commerce merchants, in that it addresses the significant cost of fraud. Its platform effectively helps merchant to improve sales and customer experience. The TAM is also large enough for RSKD to grow for the foreseeable future, with its competitive advantage enhancing overtime due to more data access. RSKD expanding profitability should also position it favorably for multiple expansion.