ekapol/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

QBE Insurance (OTCPK:QBEIF)

QBE Insurance Group has been one of the leading contributors to the Catalyst Fund over the past few years. We believe it offers a good case study on how our contrarian based investment philosophy, medium term investment horizon and focus on Value, Quality and Catalysts can deliver strong performance.

In our March 2023 Quarterly Report, we outlined why we viewed QBE as an undervalued business. While we had been cautious on the company for many years given the industry headwinds it was facing, our view was that the market underappreciated the improvement in the operating backdrop and the strong catalysts for the company to deliver improving margins, dividends and return on equity ('ROE') going forward.

Since that time, several of the catalysts we identified have been realised. We therefore elected to exit the position, achieving a ~45% stock return over our holding period vs. 12% for the ASX.

Figure 2: QBE Insurance share price

We have outlined some of the key areas on which we focused our investment analysis and how this may have differed to market expectations at the time of our investment.

1. Stronger underwriting profits

During 2021 and 2022, our analysis of QBE's work to improve its operational performance, together with our work on premium rate trends, led us to conclude that underwriting profits should continue to improve ahead of market expectations.

We reviewed previous insurance cycles (early 2000s and 2010s), analysed competitor company results, spoke to industry experts and studied insurance broker performance.

Figure 3: QBE Insurance key ratios

The evidence suggested the premium rate cycle at the time would be significant and prolonged, especially owing to the unique combination of multiple drivers of premium rate rises (higher natural catastrophe claims costs, underwriting losses from prior low premium rates, higher reinsurance costs, COVID-19 insurance claims losses, high inflation and lower availability of insurer capital) compared to historical cycles which were typically preceded by only a few main factors.

The company managed to achieve a premium increase of 9.7% in 2023, vs. the ~8.0% expected by the market. This supported strong revenue growth as well as higher future margin potential as higher rates on new business flow into future earnings. For FY23, these premium increases, combined with organic volume growth and management actions to reduce risk exposure (discussed further below), drove a 30% increase in underwriting profits.

Figure 4: QBE premium rate movements (year-on-year, %)

2. Higher investment income optionality

With interest rates remaining low for an extended period, we believed the market had discounted QBE's potential to earn significant investment income from its ~US$26b fixed income asset portfolio. Given the risks of inflation remaining more persistent, we liked the strong operating leverage of the company to a higher interest rate environment. QBE's FY23 investment earnings ended up rising ~70%, as its fixed income yield increased from 2.6% in FY22 to 4.4% in FY23.

3. Improved earnings stability

QBE delivered FY23 earnings growth of 100% and demonstrated solid earnings stability by meeting management guidance. FY24 guidance, which was recently reiterated, also points to further earnings growth and margin expansion. This is a notable achievement compared to history where QBE missed guidance on numerous occasions. In our view, the improvement in consistency was assisted by the following key factors:

Renewed senior leadership: Andrew Horton's appointment as QBE CEO was announced in May 2021, after 30 years' experience across insurance and banking, most recently as CEO of UK insurer Beazley (since 2008). Under Andrew's leadership, Beazley's business grew profitably by ~10% p.a.. During our investment due diligence we reviewed the track record of Mr Horton, spoke to executives who had worked with him, as well as to equity analysts in the U.K. market, and found he had a consistent record of setting conservative targets and outperforming. This increased our confidence that under his leadership QBE would head in the right direction in terms of "under promising" and "over delivering".

Andrew Horton's appointment as QBE CEO was announced in May 2021, after 30 years' experience across insurance and banking, most recently as CEO of UK insurer Beazley (since 2008). Under Andrew's leadership, Beazley's business grew profitably by ~10% p.a.. During our investment due diligence we reviewed the track record of Mr Horton, spoke to executives who had worked with him, as well as to equity analysts in the U.K. market, and found he had a consistent record of setting conservative targets and outperforming. This increased our confidence that under his leadership QBE would head in the right direction in terms of "under promising" and "over delivering". Stronger reserves: QBE considerably strengthened its reserving from 2019 to 2022. Our work studying the company's reserve requirements over time supported the view that a very conservative set of assumptions had been applied to the company's forecasts. Given this set up, we expected the company to have significant flexibility to deliver consistent earnings growth going forward by releasing reserves in the event of any softening in the operating environment, effectively increasing its margin of safety to meet or beat guidance. On top of this, QBE reinsured large parts of its portfolio, therefore removing the reserving risk from many volatile segments of its portfolio. In FY23, QBE decreased its estimate of longer dated claims (the key driver of previous volatility) reserves for the first time in many years, implying reserve strength is now above requirements. So far in FY24, QBE does not expect any adverse movements in reserving relating to longer dated claims.

QBE considerably strengthened its reserving from 2019 to 2022. Our work studying the company's reserve requirements over time supported the view that a very conservative set of assumptions had been applied to the company's forecasts. Given this set up, we expected the company to have significant flexibility to deliver consistent earnings growth going forward by releasing reserves in the event of any softening in the operating environment, effectively increasing its margin of safety to meet or beat guidance. On top of this, QBE reinsured large parts of its portfolio, therefore removing the reserving risk from many volatile segments of its portfolio. In FY23, QBE decreased its estimate of longer dated claims (the key driver of previous volatility) reserves for the first time in many years, implying reserve strength is now above requirements. So far in FY24, QBE does not expect any adverse movements in reserving relating to longer dated claims. Reduced exposure to more volatile parts of the business: QBE undertook initiatives to lower its exposure to large annual movements in claims from weather events. Specifically, management reduced the size of its property insurance segment, the key source of weather claims. QBE also increased the conservatism of its annual weather claims budget (i.e. the expected annual weather claims guidance). The risk of negative surprises from actual weather claims being above expectations was thus greatly reduced. This was evidenced earlier this financial year where year-to-date catastrophe costs tracked within budget, despite large losses from severe storms in the U.S. and floods in Dubai.

QBE undertook initiatives to lower its exposure to large annual movements in claims from weather events. Specifically, management reduced the size of its property insurance segment, the key source of weather claims. QBE also increased the conservatism of its annual weather claims budget (i.e. the expected annual weather claims guidance). The risk of negative surprises from actual weather claims being above expectations was thus greatly reduced. This was evidenced earlier this financial year where year-to-date catastrophe costs tracked within budget, despite large losses from severe storms in the U.S. and floods in Dubai. U.S. turnaround: We have been encouraging QBE to exit its underperforming U.S. middle market segment for many years. The company has recently taken the decision to exit this business. It has been structurally challenged for an extended period, and we view management's actions here as key to improving returns in North America.

In summary, while we believe that QBE remains a quality business that is well positioned and well managed, with many of our earlier views now reflected in the market outlook, we recently exited the position to fund alternative investment opportunities.

This publication has been prepared by L1 Capital Strategic Equity Management Pty Limited (ACN 648 751 928), (an authorised representative (no. 1286013) of L1 Capital Pty Ltd (ACN 125 378 145, AFSL 314 302)) and its officers and employees (collectively "L1 Strategic"), to provide you with general information only. In preparing it, we did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. It is not intended to take the place of professional advice and you should not take action on specific issues in reliance on this information. Neither L1 Strategic, Equity Trustees nor any of its related parties, their employees or directors, provide any warranty of accuracy or reliability in relation to such information or accepts any liability to any person who relies on it. All performance numbers are quoted after fees. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future performance. You should obtain a copy of the Product Disclosure Statement before making a decision about whether to invest in this product. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.