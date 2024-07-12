Realty Income: Setting Itself Up For A Great Future

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.84K Followers

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation is setting itself up nicely for a great future by buying top-tier properties in times of economic hardship.
  • Realty Income is a blue chip REIT, which pays a dividend each month, which is ideal for people looking to get some cash flow out of their investments.
  • Easy to understand visuals are used to make everything easy to understand.
  • We discuss an additional strategy to generate even more income from your investment.

Buitenuitzicht van een Decathlon winkel, Velizy-Villacoublay, Frankrijk

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It has almost been a year since I last wrote about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The stock hasn't gone anywhere since, but we believe it is highly likely to continue to provide

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.84K Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivatives positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About O Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on O

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News