U.S. Bancorp Stock: Multiple Red Flags Make Me Downgrade To Hold

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) aged well as the stock delivered almost 20% to investors since August 2023. On the other hand, USB lagged behind the broader U.S. stock market over the same period.

I am quite cautious before the upcoming Q2 earnings release for several strong reasons. From the fundamental perspective, the macro environment did not change much, and I do not expect to see sharp moves in the Fed's monetary policy soon. The tight monetary environment is unfavorable for banks as it weighs on their net interest income. USB's poor track record against consensus estimates over the last six quarters also adds to my pessimism.

The stock became fairly valued after the last twelve months with its 20% rally, which means that the upside potential is limited in my opinion. All in all, I rate USB a "Hold" ahead of the upcoming earnings release.

U.S. Bancorp recent developments and Q2 earnings preview

The latest quarterly earnings were released on April 17, when USB surpassed revenue estimates but missed EPS expectations. Revenue declined by 6.4% YoY. The adjusted EPS dipped from $1.04 to $0.78.

Net interest income decreased by 14%, mostly affected by a lower net interest margin compared to the same quarter last year. The credit loss provision also grew in Q1 2024, $553 million compared to $427 million in Q1 2023.

USB's financial position looks healthy. The bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III standardized approach improved YoY from 8.5% to 10%. Tangible common equity to tangible assets also expanded YoY from 4.8% to 5.2%. Therefore, the current 4.7% forward dividend yield looks safe.

USB's latest quarterly presentation

The upcoming earnings release is scheduled for July 17. Wall Street analysts expect Q2 revenue to be $6.8 billion, 4.7% lower on a YoY basis. Despite revenue decline, the EPS is expected to expand YoY, from $0.84 to $0.95. Wall Street's sentiment around the upcoming earnings release is mostly negative, with many more EPS downgrades than upgrades over the last 90 days.

The big bearish sign before the earnings release is that USB consistently missed bottom line consensus estimates during the last six consecutive quarters. Historical performance against revenue expectations is also poor, with four misses in the last six quarters.

From the fundamental perspective, I do not expect USB to deliver stellar performance, or some unexpected massive earnings beat. The current monetary policy is quite challenging for the banking industry, and in one of my recent articles I explained in detail why I believe that the Fed is unlikely to start cutting rates soon.

USB stock valuation update

USB rallied by 20% over the last twelve months, lagging behind the broader U.S. market. The YTD performance is not so bright with a 3% share price decline in 2024. Many of USB's key valuation ratios look close enough to the sector median and historical averages in my view. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued from the perspective of valuation ratios.

To figure out the stock's fair price, I will conduct the dividend discount model [DDM] approach. Cost of equity is the discount rate for the DDM approach. According to my CAPM calculations, USB's cost of equity is 10.59%. All variables for the below formula are easily available on the Internet.

Author's calculations

Since I am calculating a target price for the next twelve months, I use the FY 2025 dividend consensus estimates in my calculations. Wall Street analysts expect the FY 2025 dividend to be $2.04. Dividend growth assumption for my DDM is 5.67%, which is the last five years' CAGR.

Author's calculations

According to my DDM calculations, USB's fair value per share is $41.43. This is very close to the current share price, which means that the stock is currently fairly valued.

Adding to the fact that the valuation is unlikely to be attractive is that insiders were not buying the stock over the last twelve months. Insiders were only selling since last July, meaning they might also think that there is not much upside from current share price levels.

TrendSpider

Risks to my cautious thesis

USB appears to be consistently positively reacting to Q2 earnings as the stock's seasonality analysis over the last decade suggests that July is the most successful month. In July 2023, after the earnings release, the stock delivered a 6% rally during the single day. However, historically, the stock mostly sees declines in August and September.

TrendSpider

The market's sentiment around banks significantly depends on the Fed's next moves. While I do not expect interest rate cuts soon, the macro environment is rapidly evolving. Should the U.S. unemployment rate suddenly sharply dip in the next few months, the Fed might start aggressively cutting rates. I believe that the pivot in the Fed's monetary policy will be favorable for the U.S. financial sector, which will likely be highly beneficial for stocks of large banks like U.S. Bancorp.

Bottom line

To conclude, USB is currently a "Hold". There is no upside potential after the last twelve months' rally, according to my valuation analysis. Moreover, the bank's quarterly performance against consensus estimates has been quite poor over the last several months, which is a red flag prior to the Q2 earnings release. From a fundamental perspective, I also believe it is difficult to expect sudden upside.