I last covered Pinnacle West (PNW) back in November of 2023 when its shares were trading at $70.50, down some 31.9% from their February 2020 peak of $103.50. This was largely due to a significant drop in earnings, the direct result of an adverse regulatory decision from the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC). In 2022, PNW's earnings were $4.26 per share, down from $5.47 in 2021, and $0.98 of this difference was attributed to the 2021 rate cut. PNW's allowable return on equity was reduced from 10.25% to 8.7%, among the lowest in the nation. In November, I suggested the company was a buy below $70.00 per share, largely because of the then 5.0% dividend. However, the landscape for this utility has changed since then, for the better, and Pinnacle West shares are now trading at $80.01.

As a refresher, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is the holding company for APS, or Arizona Public Service. This is the largest electric utility in Arizona and as of July 2024, it has a market cap of $8.8 billion, making it the 26th largest public utility in the country. PNW serves 1.4 million customers, including most of Phoenix and Flagstaff, and it has the largest nuclear plant in the US (Palo Verde) as part of its generating capacity. In 2023, Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located (and the heart of PNW's territory), was the fourth fastest-growing county in the nation. Residential customer growth has been consistent for PNW at just over 2.0% per year. Standard & Poor's rates the company as BBB+, or lower investment grade, and it is a component of the S&P 500. PNW has a Beta of 0.50, so shares are less volatile than the overall market.

PNW Service Territory (2023 Annual Report)

The Adverse Rate Decision Was Reversed

Again, in 2022, earnings were $4.26 per share, down 22.0% from 2021's number. This was due to a regulatory rate cut decision made by ACC in 2021. This was a ruling on PNW's 2019 rate request. Allowable return on equity was reduced 155 basis points from 10.25% to 8.7% and the decision disallowed "a $215.5 million recovery of pollution control costs at its Four Corners coal-fired power plant." To give you an idea of how low this return on equity is, Standard & Poor's issued a utility research note in May of 2024, which stated that "the average ROE authorized for electric utilities (nationwide) was 9.60% for rate cases decided in 2023, up from the 9.54% average observed in full year 2022."

How could this bad decision happen? Because interest rates had been cut to zero from 1.5% in April of 2020 by the Fed, so the board reasoned that Pinnacle's cost of capital must be lower than before. The ACC has five board members that serve staggered four-year terms. However, these board members are not governor-appointed, they are elected by the public. This means that they are beholden to their electorate and will likely try to keep rates on the low side. Arizona is one of the few states that has an elected regulatory structure, which is generally considered unfriendly to utilities.

After the 8.7% return on equity decision, to their credit, PNW sued the regulators. In early 2023, the return on equity was raised to 8.9%, but in July of 2023 PNW filed a rebuttal asking for a 10.25% return on equity and a $383 million revenue increase. After this case ran through the system, and after recommendations from an administrative law judge in February of 2024, PNW was granted a $491.7 increase in its base revenue (a net increase of $253.4 million), a 9.55% return on equity, about equal to the national average. This went into effect on March 8 of 2024 and increased the average customer's bill by about 8.0%. It also increased Pinnacle West earnings guidance by 12.0%.

What are Shares Worth Now?

Now that the old Arizona Corporation Commission rate cut has largely been reversed, and Pinnacle West has an allowed return on equity in the middle of the pack, the 2024 EPS Guidance was revised upwards to $4.60-$4.80 per share. Long-term EPS growth is still targeted at 5%-7%. In comparison, the earnings guidance for 2023 was $4.10-$4.30, though PNW beat this with earnings of $4.41 per share, which had a $0.48 boost from hot weather in summer that year.

Below is a table of current utility P/E ratios by sector, from Thomson First Call. The 2024 estimated P/E ratio for the US electric utilities is 15.6 times earnings. Using the $4.70 per share midpoint of the 2024 earnings estimate for PNW, the fair value of the stock would be 15.6 x $4.70 = $73.32. This P/E ratio is below the 20-year median of 16.4 times earnings for the overall utility sector, as shown in the chart below. Note that, according to Yardeni Research, on July 10, the median P/E ratio of the S&P 500 utilities was 16.5.

Utility P/E Ratios by Sector (Thomson One) Utility P/E Ratios Over Time (Thomson One, Gabelli Funds)

I have also used a quick discounted cash flow to value Pinnacle West's shares. Here I estimated the fair value as $74.62. I began with the $4.70 per share and used a growth rate of 6.0% per year, in line with the utility's estimate of 5.0-7.0% per year. For the discount rate, I used 10.0%, just above the average annual return of the S&P 500, which is about 9.8%. The reversion rate was 7.5%.

Discounted Cash Flow (Author Calculated)

The results from the two approaches to value are $73.32 and $74.62, a relatively tight range, so shares look fully valued to me at around $74.00, and should be a buy below that level. At $80.01, as of July 11, they are about 8.0% overvalued now, elevated no doubt on hopes of a Fed rate cut.

Data Centers & Population Will Boost Demand

The world of AI and large data centers has an obvious impact on tech, but it will also affect some companies in the utility sector. Between 2013 and 2022, electric demand grew only by 5.0%, but these new demand drivers are likely to change this. According to Gabelli Funds "…many US electric utilities and the North American Electric Reliability Council (NERC) are raising previous forecasts to reflect stronger sales growth driven by the growing use of power hungry technology (artificial intelligence), data centers, electrification, reshoring of manufacturing, and bitcoin mining." On top of this demand, for PNW there is organic population growth; Maricopa County was the fourth fastest-growing county in the nation last year and residential customer growth has exceeded 2.0% each of the last five years.

Importantly, Phoenix now ranks as the second-largest data center market in the U.S., after northern Virginia, according to the JLL North American Data Center Report. Per JLL, "during the second half of 2023 Phoenix completed leases for 748MW of new data center capacity and has 2.8 million square feet (703MW) of capacity under construction. This ranks second only to national data center leader Northern Virginia, with 1.6GW of transactions completed during the same time period and more than 13 million square feet (1,339MW) under construction." Even on top of this volume, there is a new proposal for a $14.0 billion data center complex west of Phoenix, with 5.6 million square feet of space.

Because of these demands, again per JLL, power rates increased in all the "primary and secondary data center markets from 2022 to 2023. Primary markets saw the greatest increase, at 15.6% on average, compared with 9.0% in secondary markets. Growing pressure is being placed on electric delivery companies in these growing primary markets, not only from data centers but also electric vehicles, and buildings." Hopefully, the ACC will be on board to enable this growth in terms of both demand and electric rates in metro Phoenix.

Increased Electric Rates (JLL Data Center Report)

Dividend Growth Should Resume Next Year

PNW's dividend is $0.88 per quarter for a yield of 4.4%. It is increased in April of each year, although it was fixed at $0.525 per quarter for five years from 2007-2011, during the Great Recession. Before the ACC regulatory rate cut at the end of 2021, the increase was about 5.0% per year, but in 2022 and 2023 it was less than 2.0% per year. You can see how the lower 8.7% return on equity put pressure on the payout ratio in 2022 and 2023. The ratio jumps from 61.43% in 2021 to 80.28% in 2022 when the rate structure was revised downward. In terms of cash flow, however, the dividend payout is consistently in the 25.0-29.0% range, easily sustainable. Now that return on equity has been raised to 9.55% the payout based on earnings per share should normalize.

Payout Ratio (Value Line, Author Calculated)

Management says it has a long-term dividend target in the 5.0% range and will keep payout ratios to the 65-75% range. I am certain the company will pick up its rate of annual dividend increases closer to 5.0% now that the return on equity has been restored to a better level.

Dividend Over Time (2024 Investor Presentation)

Risks to Outlook

The adoption of solar power has always been an issue for PNW, as Arizona is a sun-filled state. However, Pinnacle West is well down the list of electric rates with an average price of $0.1383 per kilowatt-hour, so there are 14 US utilities with higher prices such as Sempra (SRE)at $0.4051. And the price of a residential solar system is now $20,000-$30,000, so the cost is a bit of a barrier. There is the residential Clean Energy Credit, which reduces the final cost by 30%, if you can use all the tax advantages. The other risk for PNW, and one that is unlikely to go away, is Arizona's utility rate commission, filled with elected members with an incentive to satisfy their electorate. And the electorate does not want higher electric rates. PNW can rely on its lower cost, three-unit Palo Verde nuclear plant - the largest nuclear plant in the country - to offset costs and expand further into the renewable sectors. It already has two major solar projects, Arizona Sun and Red Rock Solar, that operate multiple fields. Together these generate 224 megawatts of electricity.

As for debt, PNW generally has moderate levels, but there are some amounts that need to be refinanced in 2024 and 2025, as illustrated below. Lucky that the Fed is likely to cut rates this fall.

Upcoming Debt Rollovers (2024 Investor Presentation)

Conclusion

Pinnacle West remains the primary utility in the State of Arizona, with 1.4 million customers, and growing by about 23,000 customers per year. There are several months of weather that reach 100 degrees plus every year. And sadly 2024 is expected to be the hottest summer to date, with new records already set. At their current price of $80.01, however, shares look fully valued to slightly overvalued. Still, I think with the improved regulatory environment, anything below $74.00 now looks like a buy. PNW has demonstrated that it is willing to take the Arizona Corporations Commission to court and win and reverse decisions, so there should be a better level of regulatory "reasonableness" moving forward. At $74.00 per share, the yield is 4.8%, well above the industry average of 3.8%. And it looks like there will be plenty of demand growth ahead and dividend increases. I believe PNW is a great buy for long-term investors, you just have to get in at the right price.