Summary

I am negative on Traeger, Inc.'s (NYSE:COOK) business outlook in the near term. My summarized thesis is that COOK is going to see poor earnings in the near term due to poor consumer spending (for discretionary items), demand-pulled-forward impacts, and the need for COOK to reduce prices and/or increase promotions.

Company overview

COOK sells wood pellet-fueled grills and associated consumables and accessories. COOK products fall into the premium part of the price spectrum, and it is known for its product quality. The business has operations primarily in North America, where it derives 89% of revenue in FY23. Operationally, COOK reports revenue in three parts: grill revenue, consumables revenue, and accessories revenue. Grill revenue is basically the growth driver here, as it drives growth in consumables and accessories. The more grills COOK sells, the larger the installed base, which means more consumables and accessories sales opportunities.

Poor earnings outlook in the near-term

I believe COOK is going to report bad numbers in the near term, as the current macroeconomic condition is simply not favorable for the business. While I believe product quality is a good competitive advantage, I simply don’t see how COOK can avoid being impacted by the poor discretionary spending environment that is impacting all other retailers in the US. Moreover, I believe COOK has pulled forward a large chunk of demand during the COVID period, and as such, demand for grills is unlikely to see strong performance anytime soon.

US census

Firstly, regarding the macro environment, while the market seems to be happy about the 3% CPI figure for June, I don’t think that is sufficient to show that pressure on consumer spending has eased. On a 3-month rolling basis, June is at 3.23%, which is equivalent to where the situation was in December last year. Also, multiple retailers in the US have reported challenges in maintaining prices at the current level, suggesting that consumer spending remains pressured. In fact, they are forced to cut prices in order to attract demand, indicating that the impact of inflation remains. Importantly, discretionary spending (where COOK products are categorized) has been particularly high. As seen in the exhibit below, major discretionary items like furniture and home improvement card spending have stayed negative.

COOK is clearly suffering from this as the number of grill units it has sold has declined sharply on a 2-year stack basis (from 338 units in 1Q23 to 230 units in 1Q24), and this is despite reducing the average selling price in 1Q24. I believe unit sales are going to decline further, as this is not an environment where I think consumers are willing to splurge on expensive grills. Even if they want to, they probably go for cheaper alternatives.

Mentioned in the 1Q24 earnings call: As we anticipated, the demand environment continued to be soft in the first quarter...From a sell-through perspective, consumer demand (inaudible) remained below the prior year...We are assuming that consumer demand for grills remains soft for the balance of this year. The first quarter is a seasonally slower period in terms of consumer demand for Grills and our peak selling season at retail typically till Memorial Day and last through the end of the summer.

BofA

On top of the weak macro backdrop, I also believe that COOK has realized a bunch of potential demand due to COVID pulling forward demand. During the lockdown period, as consumers cut back on related spending like traveling and other entertainment, they had more discretionary income to splurge on products like grill (since they are staying at home anyway). COOK benefited from this, selling 706 thousand grills in FY20 and 879 thousand grills in FY21. For comparison, FY19 only saw 480 thousand grills. If we assume that COOK is able to sell 5% more units per year (industry growth rate), it implies that COOK has pulled forward ~500 thousand plus units in FY21, and as of FY23, COOK is still benefiting from ~400 thousand units of pulled forward demand (which is ~1 year worth of sales).

Source: Author's calculation

Hence, the odds are really not in favor of COOK. In order for COOK to continue capturing demand, I believe it will need to further cut prices or give more promotions. Both of which seem to be already happening, as COOK has reduced the average selling price over the past 4 quarters and S&M as a percentage of sales has stepped up by 55bps vs 1Q23.

Mentioned in the 1Q24 earnings call: Number two, in a challenging macro economy and notably for the category that we play in, we're very thoughtful as we look at what is selling through, what trends we're seeing from a consumer perspective and price sensitivity is certainly one of those...We plan our promotions many months in , but we feel this is an environment where we will lean into promotion a little bit more, perhaps not in the number of promotions, but in the level of promotion, we'll be thoughtful to consumer trends and where we think there's value and opportunity to do any more.

COOK profitability is not great

Source: Author's calculation

The pressure at the topline will put further pressure on COOK’s profitability, and I am really not a fan of this. While COOK has sustained adj EBITDA margins at ~17% in 1Q24, I don’t think EBITDA is a good way to evaluate the business given that SBC represents a large part of adj EBITDA. If we adjust for stock-based compensation [SBC], COOK’s adj EBITDA margin is a lot poorer than what has been reported. Additionally, D&A is a real cost to the business that it needs to consistently spend CAPEX to ensure the underlying assets are working. As such, I believe using GAAP earnings or FCF is a better metric to assess the business. On a GAAP basis, COOK has consistently reported negative earnings over the past 3 years. On a FCF basis, COOK numbers aren’t great as well. FCF margin saw some improvement since FY21 of -6% to 7% in FY23 but has dipped back to -13% in 1Q24.

With the poor demand outlook ahead and the potential for further price cuts and step-ups in promotions, I believe COOK’s earnings numbers are going to get worse from here.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculation

I believe COOK is worth 10% less than what it trades for today. My target price is based on FY25 $570 million in revenue and a forward revenue multiple of 1.22x.

Revenue bridge: I have a very negative view on COOK business in the near term, as I expect discretionary spending to remain weak. Given COOK’s position as a premium product, I expect sales volume to get hit directly, and there is ample evidence to show that consumer spending remains very pressured. In the model, I expect growth to decline by 4% in FY24 and 2% in FY25 (assuming the same trend as FY23 vs. FY22).

Valuation justification: Given the lack of positive GAAP earnings, I am using revenue as my main valuation metric. There are no pure play listed peers in the market like COOK, so I am relying on historical trading ranges to get a sense of what multiples COOK should trade at. Since growth has slowed, COOK has traded within a tight range of 1.2x to 1.3x forward revenue multiples. As I am not expecting growth to accelerate to a positive region, I assumed COOK would continue trading at 1.22x.

Risks

Faster than expected recovery in discretionary spending will be an upside risk, as COOK may see improved demand for grills. Additionally, I may have underestimated how important product quality is for consumers. Such that they continue to be willing to pay a premium for grills despite current macro conditions.

Conclusion

COOK faces a challenging near-term outlook due to a combination of factors. The weak consumer spending environment, particularly for discretionary items, should continue to put pressure on grill sales. Additionally, I believe COOK has benefited from pull-forward demand during covid, and as such, demand should be poor in the near-term. To capture demand, I believe COOK will need to continue cutting prices and increasing promotions, negatively impacting profitability.