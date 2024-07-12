Natallia Photo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

My thesis on Danske Bank is, at this point, over 4 years old and really has no relevance. At the time of my last piece, the bank still had some major issues, the COVID-19 virus had some major impact on the company's trends, and there was a lot of overhang from regulatory risks. Since my last article, the company has outperformed, but not as much as other banks. My other European/Scandinavian bank investments have, in fact, done better than Danske has, though Danske Bank has still generated a very good 4-year total TSR of ~145% not even counting dividends, while the S&P500 is at around 108%. So a fair bit of alpha there.

You can find my previous article here, but it really has no relevance any longer, given the differences in valuation and my outlook for the company.

So let's see what we have here, in this update on Danske Bank. At the time of writing my last piece, Danske Bank A/S (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNKEY) had one of its roughest years on record. With KYC/AML issues at the time being in the forefront, profits and results have taken a beating with more than one revision.

As of 2024, it's time for a nice refresh on Danske to see what we have here.

Danske Bank - a significantly higher valuation but also better fundamentals

So, the thing is that I don't really see the need to diversify a lot in Scandinavian banking. I already invested in all the major banks, including but not limited to Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCPK:SVNLF), Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCPK:SWDBF), Nordea Bank Abp (OTCQX:NRDBY), SEB, DNB Bank ASA (OTCPK:DNBBY), and a few others. Danske has always been an outlier for me and was at the time of my article as well.

But there can be arguments to make Danske Bank a part of your portfolio if you can "snatch" it at a good valuation.

Founded in 1871, Danske Bank is the largest bank in Denmark and one of Scandinavia's major financial institutions, with over 5 million active customers. The bank is on the Fortune 500 list and operates in various markets. It calls itself, at this point, a "Nordic Leader with strong profitability", and indeed, this is what the company is.

Let me start out by saying that every investment should be made with a focus on your investment goals. By following me, you also have a right and a responsibility to know and to understand what my goals are and what I invest in. My goal is not typically to 10-20x my investment capital in a short time. If that was my goal, I wouldn't invest the way I do. I have already made the capital I need to live life the way I want to. Instead, over 75% of my portfolio is aimed at providing me with qualitative and above-average/risk-free income, while also generating a potential capital appreciation from the valuation upside. This has averaged 15-25% per year for the past few years, and it's more than enough for me (even above my expectations). Only a very small portion of my portfolio is aimed at investments where I believe in 10x developments in a short timeframe.

So knowing this, I want to state with clarity that Danske Bank is a yield/income-oriented investment with capital appreciation potential.

Here Is Danske Bank today.

Danske Bank IR (Danske Bank IR)

The bank is actually a top-2 corporate business bank in the Nordics, and its focus is corporate banking except maybe in Denmark, where it has a more "standard" position. It has a full-service offering in appealing areas, and it's also a retail bank in Denmark and Finland - but not really in Sweden and Norway. I have gone through in previous articles why Scandinavia and the Nordics are attractive banking areas, and I will not repeat all of this, but suffice it to say all the Nordic countries are digital and sustainability leaders, with significantly below-average levels of debt, low unemployment, and an attractive macro environment.

Danske Bank has an attractive positioning in this area, and its total number of customers at this time is 200,000 corporate and 3,1M personal banking customers. The bank has significant partnerships and a very good lineup of services and product offerings.

Danske Bank IR (Danske Bank IR)

The bank has, like most Nordic banks, a substantial amount of safety and good financials. An 18% CET-1 ratio which is well above international averages, 126% of net stable funding, and liquidity coverage of almost 170%, with a loan loss ratio of only 3 "bips", which is second only to Handelsbanken, no small part likely due to its corporate profile.

Danske has made a lot of changes to its fundamentals following the scandals of the Great Financial Crisis and the 2019-2023 period. The success of these changes is the reason that my small position in Danske Bank is up so much, and the fundamentals now are the reason that the bank is trading at such levels. Here is a list of these changes that the company has managed.

Danske Bank IR (Danske Bank IR)

The company has also seen, over the past 18 months and the past few quarters, accelerated momentum in many of its sectors, including corporate lending, fee income, and bank lending. Danske reports increased product penetration with significant growth in capital-light income - something that most banks are targeting while scaling their platforms.

Danske Bank is, in fact, exceeding its original targets for 2023-2025, and C/I is down to below 48%, which isn't class-leading but very good. Why? Because 2 years ago C/I was at 72%.

RoE is also up from 4.2% (which is dismal) to 12.7%, which is above the class average internationally, and very good even in the Nordic context. The company is targeting an over-time RoE of 13% or above, with a 16%+ CET-1 and a 45% or below C/I ratio. At such fundamentals, while maintaining or growing the market position slightly, Danske Bank would be a very attractive play as an income or as a valuation play - or both.

However, it's incorrect to say that Danske Bank is comparable in some aspects to the "better" Nordic banks. Danske Bank has recovered, yes. The trends look good - the quarterly results for 1Q24 were solid with no real downsides. But again, this is true of every bank in the Nordics. The bank that did not do well in these macro trends is a bank that I would be very worried about, and avoid owning. That's why Danske Bank doesn't really get any "points" for doing well in this environment.

Fundamentally, Danske is A+ rated, which is great, with a market cap of almost 175B DKK. The company, however, only has a yield of 3.66% at today's price, which is well below any bank average here in the Nordics, and actually below the risk-free rate we're able to get today. This is one of the main negatives of this company. It's not a massive problem as such - the upside is still conceivably there from an average valuation perspective, it's just not as great as some might expect.

Let's see what the valuation tells us.

Danske Bank Valuation - So-So, an upside could be there.

Danske Bank has become a fairly no-nonsense and easy investment for me to forecast. Danske Bank is currently trading at a P/E of 8-9x normalized. This is below the 11-12x 10-20 year average, but this average also includes plenty of premiumization that the bank, as I see it, does not deserve. There are cheaper alternatives available at that multiple.

So while the 20-year average goes above 12x, I choose to forecast at 8-9x P/E - 10x at most, and the upside for Danske Bank at these multiples remains as low as 11-12% per year, even with the current dividend. You pretty much have to take it as gospel that Danske is going to "double" the dividend for that to turn into 15%, and that's not something I'm willing to do here.

Danske Bank FAST Graphs Upside (Danske Bank FAST Graphs Upside)

The right time to invest in Danske Bank was years ago, which I did. Unfortunately, I did not invest all that much; so my position remains small. But that's okay because I bought other Scandinavian banks that did superbly.

Looking at overall targets for Danske Bank, I would give the company an 8-9x P/E range, which starts at 185, discounted slightly for some volatility, and goes up to around 205 DKK. I put my updated PT at 190 DKK for the native, slightly above 8x. Other analysts would mostly agree with this target, though the general sentiment is that Danske is worth slightly more. 14 analysts from S&P Global following Danske Bank give it an average of a 145 DKK low and 260 DKK high, coming to a 221 DKK, with 7 out of 14 at a "Buy" and the rest mostly at a "Hold" or more conservative rating. I therefore say that it's fair to characterize the sentiment as somewhat "torn", but with a positive weighting.

I don't see any massive risk to investing in Danske here. You're guaranteed, in my opinion, that 3-4% yield, with a potential to go up to 6-7%. The problem is though that this is not that great when you compare it to other Scandinavian banks, which all yield similar levels of yield or even better - and that's without having to double their dividends.

So this is the reason why I'm not that sanguine about this company's near-term potential. I'd wait for a dip - but at the same time knowing that the likelihood of such a near-term dip given current macro is probably somewhat remote.

Nonetheless, I give the company my thesis, which currently is as follows.

Thesis

Danske Bank is the leading Danish retail and corporate bank. At the right valuation and with the right upside, I'm all about that yield and income investing to generate further upside for my income stream - but it requires me to be able to see 15% annualized or above. Danske Bank has an A+ rating and is forecasting an improvement in dividend yield.

If and when this improvement materializes, this could be a very good investment. In fact, even today, we can see a "case" to be made for the yield to be closer to 6-7% as early as next year. If this is the case, then Danske Bank would be a fair investment at a low multiple and on par with other Nordic banks.

Today, I give Danske Bank a price target of around 190 DKK - which means that while the bank has upside, and it's conceivable not going in here means missing out on a fair bit of dividend upside, I am still considering this bank a "HOLD" here - and happy to stay on the sideline with my small position in Danske Bank. I would not sell my stake, however, at anything below 230 DKK - because I do believe the bank has recovered.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills 3 out of my 5 criteria, making it a "HOLD" here. But at the right valuation, Danske Bank can and would become interesting.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.