Rexel S.A.: Executing Well Through Challenging End-Market Trends

If you rely heavily on non-residential construction and/or industrial automation end-markets, these are not easy days. When I last wrote about Rexel S.A. (OTCPK:RXEEY) (OTCPK:RXLSF) (RXL.PA) I noted real risks to those end-markets and considered the stock more of a “strong hold” on its longer-term leverage to electrification, automation, and share growth in the United States.

Since then, the shares have done so-so, underperforming the broader industrial space, but outperforming WESCO (WCC). Rexel has also underperformed electrical product manufacturers like Eaton (ETN) and Hubbell (HUBB), but those aren’t really fair comparators.

I still like Rexel’s long-term story, particularly with management looking to expand its presence in medium-voltage products (like transformers) and markets like data centers. I still have a lot of concern about the near-term environment, though, as non-residential activity has been soft, housing is weak and getting weaker, and industrial automation activity has definitely weakened. Long-term revenue growth of 3% to 4% with mid-single-digit core FCF growth can still support a worthwhile return from here, but I’d consider this more of a name for a pullback.

Time To Ramp Up Other Areas Of The Business, And M&A Will Play A Part

Management has been executing well against its plans for the better part of the last decade, including exiting non-core markets, growing share and improving margins in the U.S. business, and driving digitalization and e-commerce. Now the company needs to step up and address lingering gaps in the portfolio that prevent it from fully participating in the next major stage of electrification.

Rexel already has a strong presence in low and ultra-low voltage electrical product distribution, but management is looking to expand its capabilities into medium voltage. Rexel has done well in low-voltage opportunities like heat pumps, sub-utility solar, industrial automation, and EV charging stations, as well as some building-side power for data centers.

To really maximize opportunities in areas like data center, utility grid, industrial automation, and the conversion of more commercial building and industrial processes to electrical power, though, the company is going to need to expand its medium-voltage offerings and capabilities. I expect the company to turn first to M&A to establish footholds and supplier relationships with these products, and then use follow-on M&A and internal organic expansion to further round out the offerings.

To this end, management guided to longer-term revenue growth of 5% to 8% at its June Capital Markets Day and earmarked about 2% to 3% of that growth from M&A. I do see some risk of buying into a hot space (almost anything associated with data center is more expensive now), but I also see the medium voltage electrification trend as one that has legs out through at least a decade, so I believe paying up to establish a presence in the market is worth it, even if it means competing more directly with the likes of WESCO.

Ample Opportunities Across Addressable Markets

While I do expect Rexel to expand its offerings in order to participate more fully in the secular electrification trend, there’s a lot of room left to grow in its existing target markets.

The EU is actively pushing heat pumps as a solution to reducing greenhouse emissions and reliance on foreign fossil fuels, and Rexel has benefited from supplying the “picks and shovels” needed for residential and commercial adoption of heat pumps. Heat pump sales doubled from around 1.5M in 2019 to 3M in 2022, and the EU wants another 10M in place by 2027. While funding for this goal has been less than consistent, I do still expect meaningful adoption over the next three to five years.

Likewise with solar and EVs. Rexel has seen sales within its Electrification segment (which includes HVAC, EV charging, solar, and industrial automation products) decline sharply in the EU recently due to weaker solar installations, but the long-term opportunity remains attractive. So to with EV charging; while much has been made of EV sales coming in below targets for 2024, the category is still growing at a double-digit rate and further growth will drive sales of charging stations for home and public use.

Last and not at all least are ongoing opportunities in industrial automation and electrification. As low birth rates and skilled worker shortages are unlikely to ease in the coming years for Western economies, more and more industries are turning to automation as a solution, driving demand for suppliers like ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY), Eaton, Rockwell (ROK), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), as well as distributors like Rexel. As a reminder, Rexel has long worked with ABB, Rockwell, and Schneider in automation, and is well-placed to leverage growth through these suppliers.

Ample Challenges Today

Rexel reported a nearly 5% organic decline in sales with first quarter earnings, and I have only modest expectations for this year. The company has actually been outperforming underlying markets in Europe and North America relative to what suppliers like ABB, Eaton, et al have been reporting, but I’m concerned that non-residential construction demand could erode further as building activity slows and falling property values (particularly in office) hurt renovation activity. I’m likewise concerned about the risk of a sharper slowdown in industrial automation as spending appears to be largely on hold ahead of the U.S. Presidential election.

Core electrical distribution was down about 1% on a 1.5% volume decline, with actual growth in North America (up 2.4%) on share gains and exposure to a more resilient customer base. Rexel has good leverage to data center and manufacturing facility construction in the U.S. and these two categories have stayed strong this year.

Electrification revenue declined about 12% on a 10% volume decline and against a +31% comp in the prior year. Business in the EU was hit hard (down 18%) by weaker solar installations, while sales in North America declined 3%, helped in part by the company’s EV charging station contract with the U.S. Postal Service.

Management is looking for “stable to slightly positive” organic growth in 2024, but I think that could be a tough target to achieve without a strong rebound in the second half of the year, and I’m concerned that more manufacturing companies (including automation and electrification companies) are going to talk down that second half rebound when they report second quarter earnings.

The Outlook

While I do have concerns about multiple key markets for Rexel in 2024, I expect a recovery beginning in 2025 and continuing through 2026, as well as healthy long-term growth as more fossil fuel systems are replaced by electric options in commercial and industrial operations and as residential markets likewise adopt more electrification. I’m also bullish on the long-term demand for data centers, micro-grids, and industrial automation, all of which are areas where Rexel plays today and can build out further with M&A.

I’m looking for around 5% revenue growth over the next three years and long-term growth in the range of 3% to 4%. I expect pressures from commodity product pricing and weaker revenue to hit margins this year, pushing EBITDA margin back to around 8%, but as business rebounds I expect progress toward 9% over the next five years. I’m still expecting long-term free cash flow margins to improve into the 3%’s, driving mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth.

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I do believe that Rexel shares are undervalued. Discounted cash flow suggests a long-term total annualized expected return close to 10%, while a 7x multiple on my ’24 EBITDA estimate suggests around 20% upside. I’d previously used a 6.5x multiple as I wanted to discount the risk of a slowdown in non-residential and industrial markets, and now that that is playing out, I think the discount can begin to shrink.

The Bottom Line

I am confident in the long-term potential of Rexel to leverage growth in electrification across residential, commercial, and industrial end-markets, as well as use M&A to build up its presence in attractive market verticals like data center and utility/micro-grid.

I’m far less confident about the near-term outlook, though, as key markets continue to slow, and I do think there is an above-average risk of miss-and-lower quarters this year. My estimates are already lower than the Street’s, but a negative revision cycle certainly wouldn’t help the stock. Were the stock to pull back on this scenario, I’d be more bullish and actively recommend considering adding the shares to a portfolio. As is, I’m happy to hold, and I still think there’s adequate long-term potential for a positive rating, but I want to be clear about the potential short-term risks to new investors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.