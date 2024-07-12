Rexel S.A.: Executing Well Through Challenging End-Market Trends

Jul. 12, 2024 11:58 AM ETRexel S.A. (RXEEY) Stock, RXLSF StockETN, ABBNY, ROK
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.78K Followers

Summary

  • Rexel S.A. has been outperforming most of its end-markets, but faces notable challenges in non-residential construction and industrial automation markets.
  • Management is looking to the next stage of the company's evolution, including expansion into medium-voltage products and components more leveraged to the data center, grid, and automation markets.
  • Despite near-term concerns, Rexel has ample opportunities in existing target electrification markets (EV charging, solar, automation, heat pumps) and is positioned to leverage long-term growth in electrification and automation.
  • A real risk of near-term downgrades to guidance and expectations limits my bullishness, but I think there is still attractive long-term potential in these shares.

Electrical terminal in junction box and service by technician. Electrical device install in control panel for support program and control function by PLC. routine visit check equipment by technician.

PJ_joe/iStock via Getty Images

If you rely heavily on non-residential construction and/or industrial automation end-markets, these are not easy days. When I last wrote about Rexel S.A. (OTCPK:RXEEY) (OTCPK:RXLSF) (RXL.PA) I noted real risks to

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.78K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBNY, RXL.PA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RXEEY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RXEEY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RXEEY
--
RXLSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News