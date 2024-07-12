Aker Solutions ASA (AKRTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 12, 2024 11:28 AM ETAker Solutions ASA (AKRTF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.5K Followers

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCPK:AKRTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 12, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Preben Orbeck - Head, Investor Relations
Kjetel Digre - Chief Executive Officer
Idar Eikrem - Chief Financial Officer

Preben Orbeck

Good morning, and welcome to Aker Solutions Presentation of our Second Quarter and Half Year Results. My name is Preben Orbeck, and I am the Head of Investor Relations. With me here today is our CEO, Kjetel Digre; and our CFO, Idar Eikrem. They will take you through the main developments of the quarter. After the presentation, we have time for questions. Those who are following the AudioCast can submit your questions via the online platform.

And with that, I leave the floor to Kjetel Digre.

Kjetel Digre

Thank you, Preben, and welcome to everyone listening in.

I'm happy to report another quarter with impressive financial results. I want to thank everyone in Aker Solutions for making this happen.

Our second quarter revenue was NOK12.8 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 9.5%, including the net income from OneSubsea. We delivered a solid NOK15.5 billion in order intake in the quarter or 1.2 times book-to-bill, and our backlog ended at NOK71.4 billion. Our financial position remains robust with a net cash position of about NOK11 billion, including investments in liquid funds. During the first half of 2024, we have distributed about NOK1.4 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, in-line with our dividend policy. These financial results are the outcome of strong operational performance on our project portfolio.

In these times of geopolitical tension impacting our markets and supply chain, I'm very proud to see that we continue to meet our execution milestones; for instance, with the start of sea trials for the Castberg FPSO and the delivery and subsequent offshore installation of the Fenris

