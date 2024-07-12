2024 Midyear Global Outlook: Waves Of Transformation

Summary

  • We see a new wave of investment into the real economy, transforming economies and markets.
  • We look for investments that can do well across scenarios and lean into the current most likely one.
  • We stay dynamic and ready to overhaul asset allocations when outcomes can be starkly different.

Global Business

Pixelimage

The world could be undergoing a transformation on par with the Industrial Revolution - thanks to a potential surge in investment in artificial intelligence (AI), the low-carbon transition and a rewiring of global supply chains. But the speed, size and impact of that investment is

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.26K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

