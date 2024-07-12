MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

In my opinion, value-oriented growth stocks are in short supply these days as the stock market continues to rally to all-time highs, fueled by AI hopes as well as enthusiasm over the potential of coming rate cuts. But all-time highs are also a great time to be more cautious, and I've continued to rotate more of my portfolio away from sharp winners and into rebound plays, particularly "growth at a reasonable price" stocks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) caught my eye in this regard. Freshworks operates an attractive portfolio of customer service software products and is best compared to its largest competitor ServiceNow (NOW): but at a much better price, especially after Freshworks' >40% YTD decline.

In my view, Freshworks' decline has very little basis in fundamentals. Unlike many other software peers, the company has not seen substantial growth deceleration over the most recent few quarters; and at the same time, its share price plunge has rendered its valuation quite attractive. For these reasons, I'm initiating Freshworks at a buy rating.

The bull case for Freshworks

The first thing to point to supporting the bull case for Freshworks: the company operates a portfolio of three very attractive, large-TAM software businesses.

The company's solutions in IT and employee service and customer service form a very similar portfolio to the likes of ServiceNow (NOW) and Zendesk, while it also has a portfolio of CRM tools that rival the big name in the space, Salesforce.com (CRM).

While it's tempting to think that a smaller upstart like Freshworks may be oriented more for SMB customers and not enterprise (investors have been wary of SMB exposure this year, as churn risks have been more elevated in the current macro environment), this isn't the case. Freshworks' customer base includes a number of what we can consider mid-cap enterprises as well as larger ones, ranging from electronics maker Toshiba to retail market giant Carrefour and Marvel, the superhero subsidiary of Disney (DIS).

Needless to say, Freshworks' area of expertise and its end-markets are competitive, as the company rivals much deeper-pocketed competitors in the software arena. Still, the company has managed a way to sustain ~20% revenue growth while also boosting margins.

Valuation advantage

Where Freshworks stands out versus its competition, at least from an investor point of view, is where it's trading. Its revenue multiples are cheaper than all of its key peers, including Salesforce.com, which is growing at a slower pace than Freshworks as its product portfolio, particularly Sales Cloud, ages.

At current share prices near $12, Freshworks trades at a market cap of $3.81 billion. And after we net off the $1.20 billion of cash on Freshworks' most recent balance sheet (another reason to be enamored of Freshworks: it has a fortress balance sheet with tremendous cash reserves and no debt), its resulting enterprise value is just $2.61 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY24, Freshworks is guiding to $695-$705 million in revenue, representing 17-18% y/y growth.

And for next year FY25, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $821.5 million for the company, representing 17% y/y growth.

This puts Freshworks' valuation multiples at:

3.7x EV/FY24 revenue

3.2x EV/FY25 revenue

It makes sense for Freshworks to trade at a discount to ServiceNow, which is both larger and still growing at a ~25% y/y clip. But Freshworks should at least trade on par with Salesforce.com, which is growing revenue at a mid-teens clip instead of Freshworks' ~20% growth.

To me, Freshworks is deeply undervalued, especially when considering many other ~20% growth software stocks command revenue valuation multiples of at least ~5x.

No red flags in financials

Despite the sharp YTD drop, we can find no major red flags in Freshworks' financials.

In fact, Freshworks is one of very few software companies, aside from those that had a major growth catalyst in AI this year, that have not seen tremendous revenue deceleration owing to macro-based pressures this year. The chart above shows that Freshworks' constant-currency revenue growth rates have hovered consistently in the ~20% range for the past four quarters (which may also indicate that the company's guidance for 17-18% growth for FY24 may be a bit light).

We are seeing some softening of net revenue retention rates, but it's only minor: down to 106% in the most recent quarter, from 107% from a constant-currency standpoint in the prior quarter. This mirrors trends that many other software companies are reporting, and it stems largely from headcount reductions at end customers (due to layoffs and IT budget optimization). Freshworks attributed the softness to its SMB segment (again, many peer software companies have reported elevated churn from smaller businesses) - but at least Freshworks' revenue itself isn't decelerating.

A major growth catalyst for Freshworks in the back half of FY24 is its recent acquisition of Device42, an IT infrastructure company, for $230 million. Though the first major acquisition for Freshworks since going public in 2021, even this purchase is just a small chunk of the net cash that Freshworks has on its balance sheet. Speaking to the merits of the transaction on Freshworks' recent Q1 earnings call, CEO Girish Mathrubootham noted as follows:

With more than 800 customers around the world, Device42 provides enterprise grade IT asset management capabilities, which we believe can further strengthen our Freshservice offering. This is our first acquisition since we became a public company in 2021 and I'm excited about how this will enhance Freshservice, which is currently our fastest growing business. With this acquisition, we will be able to provide advanced asset discovery and application dependency mapping across data center and cloud environments. Combined with our robust ITOM and ITSM capabilities, this will help IT infrastructure and Ops teams track and understand the IT landscape to achieve greater efficiency in service delivery and reliability in IT operations. Through the combination, we'll be able to offer a more comprehensive solution for our customers. We have historically partnered with Device42 on large enterprise opportunities in the field and after the transaction closes, we look forward to serving customers as one integrated team. We expect the transaction to close later in Q2."

Freshworks isn't ignoring profitability, either. Pro forma operating income in the most recent quarter more than quintupled y/y to $21.8 million, representing a 13.2% pro forma operating margin: 1040bps better than 2.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Key takeaways

Freshworks stock has been a falling knife this year, and for no apparent reason at all other than the same broad-based macro pressures and IT budget optimization concerns that other software companies are reporting. I'm buying Freshworks with a year-end price target of $15, which represents 4x EV/FY25 revenue and ~20% upside from current levels. Use this dip as a buying opportunity.