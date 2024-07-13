It Takes A Huge Setback To Make A Massive Comeback

Buena Vista Images

Riches-to-riches stories don’t usually make for great reading.

“He was born with wealth. He never struggled to maintain or grow it. And he died with an even greater fortune than before.”

Talk about boring.

But a life of hardships overcome?

How many books have we all read (or at least heard about) that involve that kind of plot?

Most fiction stories revolve around this concept.

So does almost every biography and autobiography worth mentioning.

Consider how Apple Inc. (AAPL) was founded. According to the Library of Congress:

“Apple Computer Inc. was founded on April 1, 1976, by college dropouts Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who brought to the new company a vision of changing the way people viewed computers small enough for people to have them in their homes or offices. Simply put, they wanted a computer that was user-friendly.”

It wasn’t an easy road from those humble beginnings, filled with a lot of trial and error. And then there was work drama that prompted Jobs to exit the company in 1985.

He didn’t come back until 1997.

Contrary to popular opinion, Apple didn’t always succeed at what it set out to do – with or without Jobs.

I’m an iPhone owner, and delighted with the product, too.

So this is not an attack against the company when I say it hasn’t had a perfect run.

It’s just reality. A Forbes article earlier this year cited the following failures on the company’s part:

Lisa, Apple’s first GUI-based computer in 1983

The PowerBook 5300 laptop in 1995

Digital assistant Newton in 1997…

Yet, the company eventually used each one of those to build something bigger and better. That’s why it’s such an inspirational brand through and through.

10,000 Lessons Learned

Here’s some more of that Forbes article:

“There has been much ado about Apple’s failure with the Apple Car. Various sources say that Apple invested well over $1 billion in [research and development] in this car project. Apple’s killing it is seen as a serious defeat resulting from poor judgement by the current Apple leadership. “However, if we look at Apple’s history, we can see that its unsuccessful R&D projects often lead to the development of new Apple products that leads to its success in the long run.”

And because we can all relate to those very human struggles, we can be inspired by the tenacity and ingenuity of Apple’s individual and larger success stories alike.

Or take Thomas Edison.

He didn’t exactly invent the lightbulb on his first try.

He had numerous failures in his scientific ventures.

Moreover, those “non-success stories” were well-known enough that someone once asked him about them. To which he famously responded, “I have not failed 10,000 times. I’ve successfully found 10,000 ways that will not work.”

In short, it’s really all about perspective.

Can you learn from life’s mistakes and misfortunes?

Because when you choose to, the results can be nothing short of brilliant.

While I’m hardly going to compare myself to men like Jobs, Wozniak, and Edison, I do know a little something about falling – hard.

Most of you know my story… how I began from humble beginnings, being raised by a single mom. How I began my post-college career selling real estate space for others, and then how I branched out on my own to make millions.

I worked hard for that money, mind you. Very hard. Ethically, too. But I’ll admit that those riches went to this poor boy’s head.

And I behaved very foolishly with the money, “investing” it in things that just weren’t worthwhile. I spent my profits lavishly, with extravagant vacations and enormously expensive gifts. Plus, almost all my net worth was in a single category: my real estate business.

So when that crashed after the housing bubble burst and the Great Recession set in, I lost almost everything.

Because that’s what happens when you don’t protect your principal.

Be Smart. Stay Safe. Make Money.

Look, life is about struggles.

While there are some people who are born wealthy and die that way too, even they have their battles they have to face. It’s the human condition in this imperfect world we live in.

It’s what we do with those struggles that matter.

For my part, I vowed I wouldn’t lose meaningful amounts of money again. And when I learned the secrets behind doing so, I made another decision – this time to share that informational wealth with as many people as I could.

It comes down to this…

Protect your principal at all costs.

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take risks.

Risks are inevitable.

You can’t exist without taking them.

Go outside, and you risk getting sunburned or frostbitten or stung by a bee or mocked by your neighbors.

Stay inside too much, and you’re probably going to be vitamin D deficient, which can lead to bone and muscle issues.

There’s a pro and a con to every action and reaction you could possibly make. But the way I see it, the positives of investing greatly outweigh the negatives – if you protect your principal, which you achieve by:

Understanding your personal financial goals, situation, and tendencies

Diversifying your holdings across various asset classes so that if one grouping falls, the others can still support your profits.

Researching your investments heavily, putting the vast majority of your allotted money into solid, stable companies that have the best chances of making you more money without jeopardizing what you already have.

Buying those companies at fair value or better.

I can’t help you with that first pointer.

But the following real estate investment trusts, or REITs, could go a long way in helping you diversify, depending on what your portfolio looks like now.

Plus, I’ve researched them heavily (though I suggest you do the same). My current conclusion is that not only are they strong assets, but very well-priced ones at that.

Take a look and let me know if you agree.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Regency Centers is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and manages shopping centers across the U.S., with a particular focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers that provide necessity-based goods and services.

The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Regency is an S&P 500 company with a market cap of approximately $11.5 billion and a portfolio that totals over 60 million SF of gross leasable area (“GLA”), comprising more than 480 properties leased to over 9,000 tenants.

80% of the company’s shopping centers are grocery-anchored. REG looks for high-quality, open-air shopping centers that are anchored by a major grocer, including Kroger, Publix, and Whole Foods. Additionally, REG targets properties that are located in affluent and densely populated suburban trade areas.

Regency has a strong presence in coastal markets across the U.S. The company has a heavy footprint in the Northeast and in California, each of which generates roughly 23% of the company’s annualized base rent (“ABR”).

The company has a large presence in its home state of Florida, where it receives 19% of its ABR, as well as the Mid-Atlantic and Texas which make up 8% and 7% of the company’s ABR, respectively.

REG’s properties have attractive demographics and on average have a 3-mile trade area population of 124,000, a household income of $152,000, and a median home value of $585,000. The company’s top 5 core-based statistical areas (“CBSAs”) include New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington, VA CBSA.

REG - IR

As previously mentioned, roughly 80% of Regency’s portfolio is grocery-anchored, which helps drive consumer traffic and supports a strong mix of tenants at its centers.

Grocers have been a centerpiece of REG’s operational strategy for years, which has enabled the company to build relationships with leading grocers around the country.

REG is the top landlord (by store count) for several prominent grocers including Publix, Kroger, and Whole Foods. By store count, REG is the largest landlord of Publix and Whole Foods and is the 2nd largest landlord of Kroger.

REG - IR

Regency receives roughly ~57% of its ABR from its shop tenants, which are stores under 10,000 SF, and 43% of its ABR from anchor properties which are larger than 10K SF.

A little over half of its anchor properties are grocery stores or pharmacies while the remainder consists of home apparel & accessories, hobby stores, pet stores, and medical and fitness centers.

The company’s shop portfolio largely consists of restaurants, which make up 33% of its shop portfolio. Other large categories include banks, medical, personal services, and general merchandise.

REG - IR

REG has an investment grade balance sheet with a BBB+ rating from S&P and an A3 credit rating from Moody’s. In February of this year, Moody’s upgraded Regency to an A3 credit rating.

REG - IR

The company has excellent debt metrics including a net debt plus preferred to EBITDAre of 5.2x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 38.61%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.5x.

Additionally, it has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule and a low cost of debt with a W.A. term to maturity of 6.9 years and a W.A. interest rate of 4.0%.

REG - IR

Over the last decade, Regency has delivered positive funds from operations, or FFO, per share growth in every year except 2020.

FFO per share fell by roughly 24% in 2020, but then increased by 36.3% the following year. By 2021, the company’s FFO per share of $4.02 exceeded its 2019 pre-pandemic level of $3.89 per share.

TIKR.com

The company’s strong financial position along with its dependable cash flows have supported its dividend over the years.

Since 2014, the company has increased its dividend each year at a compound annual growth rate of 3.8%, while maintaining a conservative adjusted FFO, or AFFO, dividend payout ratio, which stood at 77.06% at the end of 2023.

REG - IR

REG pays a 4.32% dividend yield and is trading at a P/AFFO of 17.92x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 22.04x. The company has been developing, acquiring, and operating shopping centers since the 1960s and has rewarded its shareholders with a steady source of cash flow for decades.

Regency has delivered an average AFFO growth rate of 5.29% since 2014. Analysts expect continued growth, with AFFO projected to increase by 4% in 2024, and then increase by 6% and 8% in the years 2025 and 2026, respectively.

We rate Regency Centers a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Regency Centers Preferred Stock

If you’re looking to spice up your yield and adjust your risk profile, another option you could look at is Regency’s preferred Series B stock, which currently yields 6.70%. REG assumed the debt and preferred equity of Urstadt Biddle when it acquired the company in late 2023. Regency now holds a pair of preferreds, Series A (REGCP) and Series B (REGCO).

Let's take a closer look at the Series B preferred stock, ticker REGCO.

Regency Centers Corp | 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (REGCO)

When looking at preferred stock, the most important aspect to consider is the underlying company. The same goes for common stock or bonds. In this case, the company is investment grade rated (BBB+), has very reliable cash flows, and can pay its fixed obligations 4.5 times over.

As most of you probably know, preferred stock is senior to common equity but subordinate to debt as it relates to claims on the assets of a company.

As indicated in the preferred stock’s title, the issue is cumulative, meaning its dividends accrue until paid. It is redeemable, meaning the company can buy back shares at par, or the liquidation preference, at any time after the optional redemption date.

Google

REGCO has a liquidation preference of $25.00 and is perpetual with an optional redemption date of October 1, 2024. The issuer, in this case Regency, has the option to take back shares for $25.00/share any time after October 1, 2024, but is not required to do so.

REGCO has no stated maturity and is not subject to mandatory redemption. REG is obligated to pay the original coupon of 5.875%, or an annualized dividend of $1.4688 ($25 x 0.05875), until it elects to redeem the shares.

If, for some reason, Regency cannot pay its preferred dividend, then the company cannot pay a dividend to its common shareholders until the preferred dividend, including any amount late, has been paid.

The preferred dividend is paid quarterly with pay dates at the end of January, April, July, and October.

At its current price of $21.93, REGCO is trading at a -12.28% discount to its liquidation preference and yields 6.70%.

Regency is in a strong financial position and has a proven track record of generating cash flows that support its dividend. I, personally, have very little concern about credit risk when it comes to REG, but of course, there is always interest rate risk on fixed instruments.

Interest rate risk is a concern if you are forced to sell your shares and as a result have to take a loss on your principle. Like bonds, the price of preferred stock moves inversely to interest rates, all else being equal.

The reason REGCO is currently trading discounted to its liquidation preference is because interest rates rose after it was issued and investors demanded a higher interest rate than the stated coupon of 5.875%.

Since the coupon is fixed, the only way to get the required market yield is for the price to fall, which it has, and as a result, the security currently yields 6.70%.

If there is little chance of forced liquidation, then the interest rate risk is mitigated, and you can simply hold the shares and collect a 6.70% yield from a BBB+ rated company.

Once interest rates fall and the company can reprice its debt at a better rate, in this case less than the stated coupon of 5.875%, then it will likely redeem the shares for the liquidation preference of $25.00/share.

At its current market price of $21.93, the liquidation preference of $25.00 would translate into a 14% gain. Until then, you can just sit back and collect the 6.70% yield.

As a preferred stock or a bondholder, we don’t necessarily care if earnings meet expectations, or if growth has slowed, or if the company’s G&A expense is higher than its peers.

As a debt or preferred equity holder, we are more concerned about the balance sheet and the company’s ability to survive and keep the lights on. We don’t need the company to excel, just survive and service its debt obligations.

An investor can blend the common and the preferred to increase yield and lower risk, with the drawback of limited upside on the preferred.

iREIT®

Of course, as the saying goes, “there’s no free lunch” and the same applies to preferred stock.

One of the biggest drawbacks with the preferred is you’re not an owner of the company and are not eligible to participate in the company’s growth.

There is limited upside past the liquidation preference, but the share price can be eroded via credit or interest rate risk.

The dividend rate is permanent and does not grow. So your yield on cost won’t improve as the common dividend grows.

There is a chance that interest rates won’t fall, but will continue to rise. Under this scenario, the price for REGCO would continue to fall until its dividend reached the required market yield. Investors would still receive the quarterly dividend but would lose out via opportunity cost given the capital could earn a higher rate but is tied up at 6.70%.

Another aspect to consider is that once interest rates improve, the preferred can be redeemed and the investor would need to obtain another source of cash flow as a replacement. Under this scenario, the “replacement” would likely generate a lower yield or a similar yield with higher risk.

Finally, as with the common stock, there is always the risk of default if the company goes under and is forced to file for bankruptcy protection.

Regency has a strong balance sheet with excellent debt metrics and a proven business model that generates consistent cash flow. As I stated before, I, personally, am not worried about credit risk regarding REG, but all risks should be considered.

We rate REGCO a buy.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)

Rexford Industrial is another blue-chip REIT with a proven track record. The company specializes in the acquisition, value-add redevelopment, and management of industrial properties across infill Southern California (“SoCal”).

REXR has a market cap of approximately $10.6 billion and a 49.2 million SF portfolio comprising over 420 industrial properties throughout the SoCal region.

The company’s properties are leased to roughly 1,600 tenants and are used as fulfillment & distribution centers, logistics hubs, and manufacturing facilities.

The company looks to acquire, reposition, and lease industrial properties in infill markets with high demand and limited supply.

Rexford targets industrial properties that are underutilized or under-managed and attempts to increase the property’s value through capital improvements, improved management, and proactive leasing.

REXR has an exclusive focus on infill SoCal, as this region features some of the best supply & demand dynamics of any industrial market in the world.

Due to natural barriers surrounding the region such as mountains and the ocean, as well as restrictive regulations, there is a scarcity of land available to develop within infill SoCal.

While there is little room to build, there is a ton of demand for industrial space as SoCal is one of the largest zones of regional consumption with roughly 24 million residents and over 600,000 businesses.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had a total portfolio occupancy of 92.8% and a same-property portfolio occupancy of 96.4%.

REXR - IR

REXR’s most recent quarterly report (1Q-24) displayed impressive year-over-year growth on several fronts:

Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 15% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA grew 20% year-over-year

Core FFO grew 20% year-over-year

AFFO grew 22% year-over-year.

The company is set to release its 2Q-24 operating results after the market closes on July 17, 2024.

REXR - IR

Over the long-term, Rexford has consistently generated impressive growth. Since 2014, the company has delivered FFO per share growth at a compound average growth rate (“CAGR”) of 10.2% and increased its dividend per share at a CAGR of 13.2%.

TIKR.com

Analysts expect AFFO growth to continue for the next several years, with AFFO per share expected to increase by 12% in 2024 and then increase by 14% and 18% in the years 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

In addition to the company’s impressive growth, another strength is the company’s conservative capital structure and its fortress-like balance sheet. The company has an investment grade credit rating from S&P Global (BBB+) and Moody’s (Baa2), low leverage and plenty of liquidity.

REXR’s total capitalization is roughly $14 billion. 75% of its total capitalization consists of equity, 22% consists of unsecured debt, 2% consists of preferred equity, and 1% consists of mortgage debt.

100% of the company’s debt is fixed rate and 97% is unsecured. At the end of 1Q-24, REXR had a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.6x, a net debt to enterprise value ratio of 20.9%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.59x.

REXR - IR

Additionally, Rexford’s debt has a weighted average interest rate of 3.8% and is well-staggered with a weighted average term to maturity of 4.5 years. The company has no significant debt maturities until 2026 and roughly $2.0 billion of total liquidity.

REXR - IR

REXR is a leading industrial REIT that owns high-quality properties throughout Southern California. The company has a proven track record of performance and has delivered impressive operating results over the past decade.

The company is well-managed and offers exposure to one of the most highly sought-after industrial markets in the world. It has demonstrated the ability to deliver impressive earnings and dividend growth while maintaining a fortress-like balance sheet and conservative payout ratios.

Currently, the stock pays a 3.57% dividend yield that is adequately covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 88.21% and is trading at a P/AFFO of 25.55x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 35.21x.

We rate Rexford Industrial Realty a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. 5.625 CUM PFD C (REXR.PR.C)

Rexford issued its preferred stock (series C) in 2019, shortly before the pandemic. Shares were issued at 5.625% and a liquidation preference of $25.00. The Series C preferred issue is cumulative, perpetual, and redeemable.

REXR-C has an Optional Redemption Date of September 20, 2024.

As before, the issuer is not obligated to redeem shares, but has the option to redeem shares after September 20, 2024, for the liquidation preference of $25.00/share.

Google

After the Series C preferred was issued in 2019 interest rates spiked dramatically. Market yields have adjusted, which drove the price of REXR-C down to $20.90, giving the preferred stock a current yield of 6.73%.

Currently, REXR-C trades at a -16.40% discount to its liquidation preference and offers a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Receiving an almost 7% yield for a BBB+ rated company is pretty good but considering the potential upside if or when shares are redeemed is even better.

iREIT®

Rexford has a proven business model that has consistently generated cash flows and supported its dividend. The company has excellent growth prospects and a fortified balance sheet with excellent debt metrics.

I, personally, have very little concern over credit risk with REXR-C, but as before, there will always be interest rate risk on a fixed instrument and any company can go bust.

As long as you are not forced to sell at a low point, the preferred stock can just be held while you collect a 6.73% yield and wait for the shares to be redeemed for a nice capital gain.

We rate REXR-C a buy.

iREIT®

Huge Setbacks Can Lead To Huge Comeback

Who would have thought that I would be the most-followed analyst on Seeking Alpha...

Over 117,000 followers!

That's amazing.

But guess what?

I started writing on Seeking Alpha in 2010.

And I've written around 4,100 articles.

That's around 300 articles per year.

I would have never imagined that I would be able to provide my readers and followers with this much content.

I want to thank you for inspiring me to write and to become the most-followed writer on this platform.

I keep this Benjamin Graham quote taped above my computer screen:

Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end, we could count great compensations.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.

Happy SWAN Investing!