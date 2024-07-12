Undercovered Dozen: Evergy, Navitas Semiconductor, Whirlpool And More

Issaurinko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The 'Undercovered' Dozen series aims to highlight undercovered stocks on our platform for you to have another source for idea generation.

This time around, we're looking at ideas published from June 28th - July 11th.

Take a look at what these undercovered stocks and ideas might hold for you. And please join the conversation below to share what you think: are any of these worth following up on?

Ticker Rating Analyst NEM, NGT:CA; TECK, TECK.B:CA Strong Buy; Sell QOE Capital Click to enlarge

Throughout the last year, there has been a lot of movement through the industrials sector, with gold prices driving upward and copper volatility in particular. The sector provides a unique investment opportunity, specifically among two competitors, as the landscape of the industry gathers speculation. We believe there is a window of opportunity to capitalize on the upside potential from the market discounting Newmont Corporation (NEM) and the potential underperformance of Teck Resources Limited (TECK). We propose 130% long exposure to Newmont Corporation and 50% short exposure in Teck Resources as gold price forecasts suggest significant top line upside for Newmont Corporation, while maintaining higher growth potential through exposure in copper and the company is liquid, providing more investment opportunity to scale operations or increase total production.

NVTS Hold Chetan Woodun Click to enlarge

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation's (NVTS) share price has been declining despite increasing revenues and the suitability of its power chips for AI data centers. The company specializes in gallium nitride ("GaN") technology for power devices used in data centers, smartphones, and more, with potential for growth in high-demand markets. Near-term weakness in electric vehicles and solar markets could impact Navitas' revenue growth and stock performance. The most important risk appears to be connected to the revenue exposure to China in case trade tensions with the U.S. escalate after November's elections. This thesis aims to show how it could suffer further, implying it is not a buy, but, first, I elaborate on how it could benefit from the proliferation of super-smart apps as more of its chips find their way into the power supplies of data centers specializing in hosting AI workloads.

CIM.PR.D, CIM.PR.B Strong Buy Dane Bowler Click to enlarge

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) preferreds Chimera Investment Corporation PFD SER B (CIM.PR.B) and Chimera Investment Corporation 8% PFD CUM SER D (CIM.PR.D) look quite appealing as a means of generating very high dividend income, as they have current yields in excess of 11% and are well covered by both assets and cash flows. When fixed income instruments yield over 10% it is usually due to abnormally high risk, but the nature of the high yield here came about in a different fashion. These are supposed to yield 8% and I believe they have the risk level that would be appropriate for an 8% dividend preferred. However, due to the unique environment and the specific wording of these preferreds as they were issued, they are now yielding over 11%. As such, I believe buying CIM preferreds today gets investors a highly favorable reward-to-risk ratio.

EVRG Buy Brad Thomas Click to enlarge

There's no doubt that technology is fueling economic growth. Not surprisingly, it also has generated outsized gains in 2023, year-to-date, and especially in the past month. Before the dip in recent days, (XLK) outperformed the S&P by almost 11% on a one-month basis per Seeking Alpha. According to Truist's Chief Market Strategist, Keith Lerner, this was the most extreme level of outperformance relative to the market since 2002. Now, I don't think the sector is in a bubble yet. But it probably isn't a bad time to think about more indirect ways to benefit from the artificial intelligence revolution as a means of hedging risk. One of my favorite ways to do so is through the utilities (XLU) sector. This is because increased investment from electric utilities to meet higher loads could accelerate earnings growth for AI and the larger tech sector. As a value-oriented investor, my goal tends to be to find quality utilities with valuations that don't yet reflect this reality. I believe I have found just that with Evergy, Inc. (EVRG), a large-cap publicly traded utility serving 1.7 million electric customers in Kansas and Missouri as of last year.

CLCO Buy Ronald Ferrie Click to enlarge

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) is appealing for its yield and participation in a rapidly growing industry. However, concerns are valid due to the risks of an over-supplied LNG shipping sector. I expect this oversupplied condition to exist through 2026 due to a massive influx of new vessels and export supply lagging this growth. Regulatory risk in the export sector could extend this time frame and the retirement of older vessels will soften the oversupplied condition. Cool Company's balance sheet is stress tested in this article to determine the stability of its 14% yield. I believe CLCO will be able to maintain this dividend through market weakness and if the company is able to negotiate medium-term contracts to bridge over the 2025-2026 years, a significant portion of the company's risk will be mitigated.

CTR Buy Power Hedge Click to enlarge

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR Fund Inc. (CTR) is one of the few remaining closed-end funds focusing on midstream energy companies, but it will not last long. The fund has a strong performance history and has outperformed the market over the past five months on a total return basis. The fund has also been preparing for an upcoming merger and recently bought out some of its investors. The merger creates some opportunities for near-term gains if you stick with the fund for two months as the fund is currently trading at a massive discount to net asset value, so the merger can unlock some value.

QURE Buy Terry Chrisomalis Click to enlarge

uniQure N.V. (QURE) just recently reported results from its phase 1/2 study using AMT-130 for the treatment of patients with Huntington's Disease [HD]. This was interim 24-month data that showed patients given this gene therapy were able to show an 80% slowing of disease progression compared to external control with respect to a highly important rating scale used to measure disease. This positive interim data caused the stock price to trade higher by 50% premarket. If this catalyst was just released, then why should investors still consider an investment opportunity here? Aside from the fact that it still has a market cap of only around $200 million, the newly released results from this phase 1/2 study leads to several other catalysts for investors to look forward to, and the global Huntington's Disease market is projected to reach $1.21 billion by 2032.

The Other Five Fit For Mention

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) issued two 9.500% Senior Notes, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. NT 24 (MITN) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. CAL 29 (MITP) due in 2029 with Call protection into 2026. The low coverage ratio is a concern, at least to my conservative investing nature.

MITN, MITP Hold Retired Investor Click to enlarge

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has been in the rumor news recently that it may be acquired. Even if the acquisition is not on the table, the company is at a decent price where it is worth taking a risk on the long-term outlook.

WHR Buy Gytis Zizys Click to enlarge

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) is a bank with nearly 100 years of history and is headquartered in Melville, New York. Management expects a bottom in the net interest margin and potential growth with a reduction in the Fed Funds Rate, making FLIC a buy at its current price below $10 per share.

FLIC Buy Eugenio Catone Click to enlarge

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCQX:KNTNF) (KNT:CA) receives a "Buy" rating for its shares due to strong financial results and production growth and a positive outlook for gold. Operations show improved production and costs and get support by a record bullish sentiment in the gold market.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is on track to file its BLA for INO-3107 in the latter half of 2024. INO-3107 has little in the way of pipeline support. Expect significant dilution as Inovio proceeds with its BLA and anticipated approval and launch of INO-3107.

INO Hold Out of Ignorance Click to enlarge

