A 15-Stock Dividend Growth Retirement Portfolio For Stagflation

Our base case outlook for the U.S. economy moving forward is that we will be experiencing stagflation for the foreseeable future, which is above-average inflation and below-average growth. In this article, we will explain why and then discuss some ideas for retirement dividend income in this environment.

Why Stagflation

The reasons for stagflation are numerous, but they include massive deficit spending by the US Treasury, leading to large amounts of excess demand for goods and services that drive up prices. Meanwhile, much of that capital is being allocated inefficiently, and therefore failing to increase the actual productivity of the economy, which weakens growth while still increasing demand. Additionally, the Biden administration has been raising tariffs on imports, especially from China. If Trump were to be elected, tariffs would likely increase even more. This will also have an inflationary effect on prices.

Growing geopolitical tensions around the world and an increase in the fragmentation of the global economy will also likely put upward pressure on prices. Goods and services will not flow as freely and cheaply between countries as they have in the past. In particular, the supply chain of critical minerals from countries like China, Russia, and Iran to the West could be threatened by these tensions. Furthermore, the growing reshoring of production by Western countries as they seek to decouple their economies from China is also likely to be inflationary in nature as production costs rise.

Another driver of stagflation is that there are massive investments being made in artificial intelligence research and the infrastructure needed to power AI applications in the coming years. However, it will likely be some time before those investments result in true cost savings. Meanwhile, all this investment will likely be inflationary, without driving commensurate economic growth. Additionally, there are signs that the economy is weakening as consumer spending and confidence are falling, and employment has crossed the 4% threshold. The yield curve remains sharply inverted, and there are growing concerns that defaults will rise in the middle market sector, as recently shared by Ares Capital Corporation's (ARCC) CEO.

Stagflation Retirement Dividend Portfolio

As a result, we think setting up a portfolio in a manner that profits from a stagflationary environment is a prudent move at the moment. In the next section of this article, we will discuss a hypothetical portfolio for those targeting a high yield while positioning themselves to profit from stagflation.

The first segment we would look at is infrastructure, particularly infrastructure with long-duration contracts and regulated assets that are either inflation-protected or have inflation-linked escalators. Some great blue-chip picks in this sector include Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP, BIPC) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP, BEPC). These both have the vast majority of their revenues indexed to inflation, and nearly all of their remaining revenues inflation-protected through regulated and/or highly contracted business models. They also have strong balance sheets with BBB+ credit ratings, attractive yields well over 5%, mid-to-high single-digit distribution growth rates, double-digit projected AFFO per unit growth rates for the foreseeable future, well-diversified quality asset portfolios, and strong management from their external manager, Brookfield (BN, BAM).

Another space that we really like right now is energy. In particular, blue-chip energy midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Energy Transfer (ET). They boast strong business models, have high single-digit distribution yields that are well covered by cash flows, are projected to grow their distributions in line with or at a faster rate than inflation, and are highly contracted. This all makes them defensive in nature. They also have some inflation-linked escalators and protections in their contracts.

However, they do issue K-1s, so investors who have issues with investing in a K-1 issuing security could look at alternatives such as Enbridge (ENB), which issues a 1099 (though it is a Canadian corporation). In addition to having a very attractive dividend yield and strong balance sheet, it is well-diversified across the midstream space and is increasingly moving into regulated utilities, making a nice blend of inflation-linked contracts and inflation-protected regulated assets.

Another energy stock that we like is Exxon Mobil (XOM). While it is not a midstream pick, it has a stellar balance sheet and well-diversified assets that should thrive in an inflationary environment, though it may suffer a bit from a weak economic environment. It also offers an attractive dividend yield of 3.4% and a free cash flow yield of 8.7%, while trading at a price-earnings ratio of 12.58, well below its 10-year average of 14.69 times.

Another sector that can be good in a stagflation environment is the REIT sector (VNQ). We particularly like W. P. Carey (WPC), which generates the majority of its rents from CPI-linked leases. It has a very defensive business model with a portfolio primarily of industrial warehouse real estate, along with some quality retail and self-storage properties. Its long-term triple net leases and BBB+ credit rating make it very defensive in nature.

Another REIT I like right now is Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) because it combines a discounted valuation with a solid 4.2% dividend yield, an attractive long-term growth track record and outlook, and a strong balance sheet. Its exposure to some Class B properties gives it a bit of a defensive nature, while its multifamily real estate business model helps it to benefit from inflation. The short-term leases with its tenants mean that it can hike rents fairly regularly to capture increased value due to inflation.

Another sector that is good to have some exposure to is precious metals. We think Newmont Corporation (NEM) is a good pick for benefiting from a stagflation environment. This is because it is currently implementing significant synergy-capturing initiatives that should help keep costs under control, even if inflation remains elevated. Meanwhile, a weaker economy and higher-for-longer inflation should benefit the price of gold over time, especially given the numerous tailwinds facing the precious metal that we recently discussed. As a result, I think Newmont might be a solid pick. It also generates a dividend well above the S&P 500's average, adding nice diversification to our retirement portfolio, while also trading at a much cheaper valuation than peers like Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

Another sector to consider is telecommunications. While we do not generally favor telecommunications stocks, and in particular we do not think it is prudent to invest in serial underperformers like AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ) could be a decent pick for retirees interested in income. This is simply because it has a very attractive dividend yield of 6.5%, has proven to grow its dividend consistently over time, has an investment-grade balance sheet, and has a solid competitive positioning in the industry. It generates stable cash flows regardless of macroeconomic conditions and should be able to withstand fairly high inflation due to its scale and ability to unlock efficiencies to fight costs.

Finally, we come to the consumer products sector, as some companies in this sector are particularly well-positioned for stagflation. For example, Walmart (WMT), with its massive scale and dominant moat in retail, enables it to have significant pricing power with suppliers. Its low price point should hold up very well during a recession or weak economic environment, thereby protecting its margins and performing well in a stagflation environment relative to many other companies.

Some other consumer products companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), and Altria (MO) all enjoy substantial brand power, scale, and sticky customer loyalty. These qualities enable them to pass on increased costs to customers without suffering much, if any, decline in demand due to rising prices. Their economies of scale also enable them to unlock efficiencies to fight inflation costs.

Stock Yield BIP 5.4% BEP 5.3% WPC 6.1% MAA 4.2% EPD 7.3% ET 8.0% ENB 7.6% XOM 3.4% NEM 2.1% VZ 6.5% WMT 0.9% JNJ 3.3% PG 2.4% KO 3.1% MO 8.5% Weighted Average 5% Click to enlarge

Investor Takeaway

So there you have it, a 15-stock 5%-yielding portfolio that provides well-diversified exposure to attractive, passive income-generating machines. These should hold up quite well, if not outperform meaningfully, during a stagflationary environment. Keep in mind that the focus of this portfolio is generating attractive and stable income, not necessarily chasing maximized total returns. So, not every pick in this portfolio is one that we would buy given that total returns are our top priority. Hopefully, however, this article is useful for people in or near retirement who are looking to generate attractive passive income from their investments while also protecting themselves against the perilous economic environment we find ourselves in.