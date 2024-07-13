Fedspeak And Earnings Ramp Up Amid Bull Market Vibes

Key economic releases in the week ahead include updates on retail sales and industrial production, which are expected to give economists a better idea of the growth trajectory in the U.S. Those economic releases will be sandwiched in between a full slate of Federal Reserve speakers just ahead of the pre-FOMC meeting blackout period. At the time of publication, federal funds futures trading implied only a 7% probability of a rate cut at the July 31 meeting, but the implied probability of a rate cut at the September meeting or before has soared to 93%. Across the Pacific Ocean, the Chinese Communist Party's Third Plenum political meeting will be watched for any sector-rattling policy and reform changes.

The earnings season picks up quite a bit, with ASML (ASML) (preview), Taiwan Semi (TSM) (analysis), Bank of America (BAC) (preview), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) (analysis), and American Express (AXP) (analysis) some of the key reports that analysts have circled.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 15 - Goldman Sachs (GS) and BlackRock (BLK). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 16 - UnitedHealth (UNH), Bank of America (BAC), Progressive (PGR), Morgan Stanley (MS), PNC Financial (PNC), and J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 17 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), United Airlines (UAL), and Ally Financial (ALLY). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, July 18 - Netflix (NFLX), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Blackstone (BX), Domino's Pizza (DPZ

