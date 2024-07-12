PM Images

Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) has benefited from the digital banking adoption in a country of 216 million inhabitants (Brazil) that was massively dominated by a few large players. Many foreign investors are aware of Nu Holdings (NU) due to its massive growth and fast recovery from a drop-down of -72%. But what many investors probably don't know, is that the 1Y performance of INTR has been approximately 30% higher than the performance of Nu.

In this analysis, I will illustrate the fundamentals of Inter and compare them one by one with its main neobank competitor Nu, to see if the "copy of the original" is worth your attention.

Product Offering & Operating Markets

Both Inter and Nu are digital banks that offer essentially the same things in Brazil. Credit cards with no annual fees, investment brokerage accounts, remittances, insurances, personal loans, and even a shopping experience within the same apps via Inter Shopping and Nu Shopping.

Nonetheless, Inter in addition offers real estate loans for mortgages, home equity, and commercial real estate in a process that remains 100% digital. Plus, a multi-currency account that is suitable for remittances and is available in Brazil and the United States. Not so long ago, Inter acquired YellowFi and obtained a FINRA license to operate as a broker in the US to help offer more solutions to their Global Account which has over 1.5 million customers.

On the other hand, NU is present in more LATAM markets such as Mexico and Colombia, which combined sum to a population of 180 million. In these countries, their product offering is limited to a savings account with debit and credit cards. Nonetheless, recently NU Mexico entered the gigantic market of remittances, where Mexicans living in the US are now able to send money to their family through WhatsApp. In 2023, the remittances market to Mexico summed at $63.3 billion and accumulated 10 consecutive years of increases.

Customer Growth

Customers Q1 2022 Q1 2023 Q1 2024 CAGR NU Number of Customers 59.6 M 79.1 M 99.3 M 29.1% Active Customers 46.5 M 64.9 M 78.0 M 29.5% Activity Rate 78.0% 82.0% 78.5% 53 bps INTR Number of Customers 18.6 M 26.3 M 31.7 M 30.7% Active Customers 9.6 M 13.5 M 17.4 M 34.5% Activity Rate 51.8% 51.5% 54.9% 309 bps Click to enlarge

INTR and NU Q1 Historical Data

To start, let's begin with customers. Many of you know that Nu is the largest non-Asia neobank in the world and has over 100 million customers. Nonetheless, what markets care about the most is the trends and the engagement of those customers.

From an absolute perspective, Inter registered 32 million customers in Q1, which is approximately one-third of the 99 million that Nu reported. From there, there is a significant difference in the activity rate. 79% of Nu customers are active whereas 55% of Inter's customers have been actively engaged. Despite this metric displaying an advantage to Nu in the comparison, it is worth mentioning that Inter used to be a traditional bank named Banco Intermedium and just until 2015, they started their fully digital transformation. Perhaps many inactive clients came from the old customer base, but I have no proof of that.

Last but not least, over the last two years, Inter grew its active customer rate slightly higher than Nu at 35% vs. 30%. Meaning that both companies are still acquiring new customers at a rapid pace. Nonetheless, in the case of NU, their growth in customers will probably come from markets different than Brazil as it's harder to grow there as they dominate their market penetration as over 53% of the Brazilian adult population uses them.

Income Statement

Income Statement Q1 2022 Q1 2023 Q1 2024 CAGR NU Net Interest Income 346.4 M 821.0 M 1650.1 M 118.3% Total Non-Interest Income 257.8 M 363.2 M 455.7 M 33.0% Provision For Loan Losses 275.7 M 474.8 M 830.7 M 73.6% Total Revenues 328.5 M 709.4 M 1275.0 M 97.0% Net Income -45.1 M 141.8 M 378.8 M -- INTR Net Interest Income 111.8 M 140.4 M 193.6 M 31.6% Total Non-Interest Income 63.2 M 61.7 M 85.8 M 16.5% Provision For Loan Losses 65.7 M 69.2 M 82.0 M 11.7% Total Revenues 109.3 M 132.9 M 197.4 M 34.4% Net Income 0.7 M 2.3 M 36.5 M -- Click to enlarge

Seeking Alpha

Next come key metrics in the income statement where over the quarter, Nu surpassed again the one billion revenue mark (net of provisions) standing at $1.275 billion. Figure that is more than 6x higher than the roughly $0.200 billion that Inter achieved in Q1. From there, the composition of revenue generation between interest and non-interest income is roughly consistent among the two banks.

If I had to select the soundest growth metric that differentiates the two neobanks, it would be here. Looking at the growth that Nu has been experiencing in its income statement, it's far superior to that of Inter, and that alone is the key fundamental differentiator among the two. For example, over the past two first quarters, Nu has accumulated a stunning net interest income growth of 118%, which is more than 3.5x faster than the growth of Inter at 32%. The same happens with the non-interest income with a 33% CAGR which is twice that of Inter at 17%.

Even though profit growth is likely not meaningful, as Nu was unprofitable in Q1 of two years ago, in terms of net income to net of provisions revenue, Nu again takes the lead with a ratio of 30% vs. 18% of Inter. Nonetheless, it is worth pointing out the acceleration in net income of Inter in Q1 2024 compared to the preceding years due to their focus on aiming for profitability. This strategy is well explained in a Seeking Alpha analysis from Multiplo Invest.

Deposits

Balance Sheet Q1 2022 Q1 2023 Q1 2024 CAGR NU Total Deposits 12.6 B 15.8 B 24.3 B 38.8% Credit Card / Gross Loans 77.0% 82.0% 77.0% INTR Total Deposits 4.0 B 4.8 B 6.5 B 28.1% Credit Card / Gross Loans 29% 29% 32% Click to enlarge

Seeking Alpha | INTR NU Q1 presentations

Once again, when comparing growth in total deposits, Inter has done it at a slower CAGR over the last two years. In Q1 of this year, Nu hit the $24 billion mark of total deposits, which is more than 3x the one of Inter. Nonetheless, Nu remains with far fewer total deposits than Itau. For example, as of Q1, Itau had almost 8x more in total deposits vs. Nu and 48x vs. Inter.

From the loan book composition, Inter is far more diversified. For example, Nu's portfolio is predominantly constituted by low-duration instruments such as credit cards that sum to 77%. While for Inter, it is more diversified with credit cards accounting for just 32%, Real Estate & Home Equity 29%, and payroll 16%. Of course, the strategy of Nu going forward is to cross-sell its clients and fill the portfolio with other types of loans other than credit cards. But at the same time, this would reduce expected NIM as credit cards are usually one of the highest-yielding instruments. In the case of Inter for example, in Q1, they reported a 68.0% annualized implied rate for credit cards.

Asset Quality & Capitalization

Asset Quality & Capitalization Q1 2022 Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Change NU 15-90 days NPL 3.7% 4.4% 5.0% 130 bps 90+ NPL 3.5% 5.5% 6.3% 280 bps Tier 1 Ratio (%) 17.5% 15.8% 12.7% -478 bps INTR 15-90 days NPL 3.4% 4.4% 4.8% 140 bps 90+ NPL 4.5% 4.3% 4.4% -10 bps Tier 1 Ratio (%) 35.7% 23.0% 20.3% -1,542 bps Click to enlarge

INTR and NU Q1 '24 '23 Presentations

Looking at the 15-90 and 90+ non-performing loans, and tier 1 capital ratio, Inter is better positioned within this respect. Nu has higher percentages of non-performing loans and a tier 1 ratio that is considerably inferior to the one of Inter. Simultaneously, Nu has seen its 90+ NPL grow 280 bps over the last two years, while it barely moved for Inter. Therefore, this is one of the few respects in which Inter looks more sound, but at the same time, its credit portfolio is less risky as it includes many other types of loans.

Bank Key Growth Metrics

Bank Key Growth Metrics Q1 2022 Q1 2023 Q1 2024 CAGR/Change NU Tangible Book Value Per Share $0.91 $0.97 $1.28 18.6% Risk-Adjusted NIM 1.7% 6.3% 9.5% 780 bps Efficiency Ratio (%) 65.6% 39.0% 32.1% -3,350 bps ROTE (%) -- -- 20.3% ROA (%) -- -- 2.9% INTR Tangible Book Value Per Share $3.39* $2.92 $3.20 -2.8% Risk-Adjusted NIM 3.4% 4.4% 5.3% 190 bps Efficiency Ratio (%) 71.9% 62.4% 47.7% -2,414 bps ROTE (%) -- -- 7.2% ROA (%) -- -- 0.8% Click to enlarge

Seeking Alpha | INTR NU Q1 '24 '23 Presentations

*INTR TBVPE taken from Q2 '22 for not significantly affecting the outstanding shares count to Nasdaq listing.

In terms of key growth metrics of a bank, NU beats Inter in both absolute Q1 figures and trends. From the side of risk-adjusted net interest margin, NU obtained a superior figure in Q1 of 10% compared to the 5% of Inter. The same goes for the efficiency ratio (Nu 32%, Inter 48%), and return on tangible equity (Nu 20%, Inter 7%).

The relative robustness of Nu is reflected in trends as well. Here, Nu grew its tangible book value per share at an impressive rate of 18.6% whereas Inter declined TBVPE at a CAGR of -2.8% from a period from Q2 '22 to Q1 '21 (to exclude the effects of Nasdaq listing). Although Inter has done a great job in decreasing its efficiency ratio, Nu has done it at a faster rate. And the risk-adjusted NIM has expanded far more for Nu than for Inter.

Valuation INTR vs. NU

Data by YCharts

Although Nu has consistently displayed superior performance metrics in almost all aspects than Inter, the market has taken this into account to the point where there is a divergence in the valuation of both neobanks. For example, Nu trades at a costly 10.1x price-to-tangible book value, whereas Inter does it at 1.9x. In addition, the forward PE of NU trades at 30x, which is still twice as high as Inter's.

With this information, and also based on the multiple history, I will conclude the stock price of Inter sits undervalued. In the case of Nu, it's hard to conclude its valuation. On one hand, I would say that the market is focusing more on expected earnings growth to value the stock, rather than on traditional metrics for a bank such as price-to-TBV. For example, the price-to-forward earnings ratio remains elevated for being a bank, but if you compare this to SoFi (SOFI), which is growing at a much lower rate, it has a forward PE of 75x which is more than two times higher than Nu.

INTR Risks

Given that these are neobanks that offer high-interest yields on savings accounts, the interest rate hike benefits them in terms of attracting deposits. So far, the Brazilian Central Bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by 325 bps, which mainly favors conventional banks as customers' opportunity costs for moving funds from low-paying savings accounts to high-paying ones become much lower.

From a foreign investor standpoint, the FX movement is something that affects both companies. Since June, these FX movements have been substantial, and the Brazilian Real has depreciated considerably by around -6%. This would ultimately hit the statements that are reported in US currency.

Although active customer growth remains elevated, the growth rate has halted YoY in Q1 '23 to Q1 '24. This indicates that in the future, Inter's CAC would probably increase, and efforts to increase average revenue per customer (ARPC) is what would drive the top-line growth.

Even though Inter and Nu are the only publicly traded Brazilian pure play neobanks, there are other names that are trying to get market share. Brazil's leading bank Banco Itau (ITUB) has its own digital bank named Iti. At the same time, there are other players such as C6, PicPay, and PagBank from PagSeguro (PAGS).

I'm Bullish on Inter

After comparing Inter with Nu, it's easy to showcase the impressive growth that these companies are encountering. Yet, Nu is simply superior in not only every absolute aspect but also in its growth rates. On the other hand, the valuation of Inter is far more attractive than the one of Nu, even when considering the net interest income two-year CAGR of Nu, which is almost four times higher.

From a risk perspective, although Inter has a size discount, their revenue sources are far more diversified than the ones of Nu, which basically is concentrated in credit cards. In my opinion, Inter is a buy due to its fascinating growth rates and valuation, but if I had to do a pairs trade between Inter and Nu, I would probably select Inter on the short side and Nu on the long side.