Note: 1 for 3 reverse split is effective by end of day, July 11. Prices noted in this piece will have to be adjusted accordingly.

By the end of the first quarter of this year, the 2024 earnings estimates had declined from $1.40 to $0.20 for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Cut to the present, the analysts are now calling for a $0.51 loss.

The number of analysts has declined by 2, one of which was probably the optimist that was estimating $0.83 cents in earnings back then. The floodgates opened after the 2023 fourth quarter results, with a 70% dividend cut and a material increase in provision for credit losses coming from the office and multifamily section of the bank's portfolio.

The market was still reeling from the January Jamboree, and the company shared that there was material weakness in its internal accounting protocols. We covered the stock soon after that event and addressed the parade of elephants in the room. In our opinion and considering the decline in the stock price to that point, it was fairly valued, but far from a screaming buy.

The stock is fairly valued at $3.50 despite the big drop from 2 months ago, and we would sell any rallies over $4.50. Investors can use the high implied volatility on options to hedge their position as well. Existential risks have been reduced substantially, but we would not assume that this is a "buy and forget" position.

Holding this stock has not been for the faint of heart, but it is up close to 5.6% since then.

It is still well under our $4.50 get out of dodge price. Now, NYCB distributes $0.01/quarter. Why even pay that token amount? We will discuss that and the Q1 results next. We will also revisit the debentures that we suggested in our last piece.

Q1-2024

NYCB reported a massive loss in the quarter, to the tune of 25 cents per share. This loss was almost twice what was expected. There were two big components of this loss. The first was the collapsing net interest margin. You can see the evolution of this below as we went from 2.82% to 2.28% in one quarter. Notable here, was the borrowing rate, which jumped from 4.14% to 4.99%.

Q1-2024 Results

NYCB has been forced to tap into higher cost funds and higher cost equity in the face of a full-scale deposit flight. Its interest earning assets garnered a slightly lower interest income rate.

The second major component was the full-scale set of write-downs. While one might want to focus on just the Q1-2024 numbers, in this context, NYCB's total guidance is important. With a low net interest margin, NYCB will be taking close to $800 million in total provisions. That's a fairly massive amount for what was once known as one of the most conservative banks.

Q1-2024 Results

Interestingly enough, the bulk of the allowance for loan losses were in multifamily and not office. But broadly we saw an increase across the board.

Q1-2024 Presentation

This is quite alarming from our perspective. The initial impression we had was that a few loans were badly underwritten and the bank run (or attempted bank run rather) was more a function of market panic. This is eye-opening and, if we may add, reputation shattering for NYCB. So where do we go from here?

Outlook

Management highlighted its strategy to get back to basics on business. In relation to the next slide, we will note that the CET1 ratio is currently way below that and could worsen as those losses forecasted for 2024, actually hit.

Q1-2024 Presentation

The exact timeline to get back up to 11% to 12% CET1 ratio is based on achieving multiple highly improbable targets. Firstly, the efficiency ratio is supposed to get to mid-50s by 2026. That will be an incredibly tough slog for NYCB.

Q1-2024 Presentation

NYCB is also forecasting a 1% return on assets. For comparison, here is a period where things were going quite hunky-dory and NYCB achieved just over 1%, in one of the three shown quarters.

Q4-2022 Results

Just as with all forecasts this far out, one has to take it with a grain of salt. Furthermore, we are certain that it would be fairly unusual not to have a recession in this long a timeframe (current cycle running since March 2020). It would also be fairly unusual for any of those numbers to come even close to what NYCB generates, should we hit a recession. We remain highly skeptical, and investors should not be chasing this higher.

Verdict

The earnings estimates are correctly projecting a big loss for 2024. Future year estimates are being built around what management guided to. You won't find much original thought among the analyst community, and no one is modelling for a recession. The best thing going for NYCB is the large discount to tangible book value, which gives some buffer over here. The worst thing for NYCB is that no one will care about tangible book per share if it starts reducing its 2025 earnings guidance.

Currently, the bank pays just 1 cent a share per quarter, no doubt, to keep the dividend-based ETFs and mutual funds engaged. There will be no meaningful hike until the next cycle troughs and the bank has cleaned house on its loan book. We don't like the setup one bit for the bulls. The considerable discount to tangible book value makes us like the bear case even less. We remain on the sidelines with the same verdict as before. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. stock is fairly valued and $4.50 would represent a gift, to sell the stock.

We had previously suggested that the secondary securities are definitely more interesting than the common.

New York Community Capital Trust V UNIT 05/07/51 (NYCB.PR.U) has done reasonably and outperformed the common by a 2:1 margin since the last article. We still like it on a relative basis and think that it could trade higher.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. DEP SHS REPSTG A (NYSE:NYCB.PR.A) has delivered similar results to NYCB.PR.U. We would err on the side of NYCB.PR.U as the better and higher ranked credit play. We believe this will outperform the common with less stress and volatility.