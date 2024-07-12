SCQBJ-JZ

Elevator Pitch

I rate IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCPK:IMXCF) (1970:HK) stock as a Hold.

IMXCF was referred to as a "subsidiary of IMAX Corporation (IMAX) and the market leader in theater screening technology in China" in my prior August 7, 2020 update. IMAX Corporation currently holds a 71.5% equity stake in IMAX China as per S&P Capital IQ data.

In this latest article, I touch on IMAX China's latest corporate development involving its key client and preview its upcoming 1H 2024 results announcement.

IMXCF has recently extended its collaboration with the company's biggest customer, Wanda Film, and this bodes well for the expansion of the IMAX network in the mid-to-long term. But IMAX China's upcoming 1H 2024 results release is unlikely to throw up positive surprises, taking into account the weak box office performance for the Chinese market, and its parent's focus on growth in other international markets. As such, I have chosen to assign a Hold rating to IMAX China.

The company's shares can be traded on the Over-The-Counter market and the Hong Kong equity market. The trading liquidity for IMAX China's OTC shares is low, but its shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong are reasonably liquid. The three-month mean daily trading value for the company's Hong Kong-listed shares was approximately $200,000 (Source: S&P Capital IQ). Investors can utilize the services of Hong Kong stockbrokers like Boom Securities or US brokerages such as Interactive Brokers to buy or sell IMAX China's Hong Kong shares.

The Extension Of Collaboration With Major Client Is A Favorable Development

In the previous month, IMAX Corporation published a press release announcing that "Wanda Film, China's largest exhibitor" and IMAX China will "expand their longstanding strategic partnership." Specifically, this extension of IMXCF's collaboration with its key partner will have Wanda Film "upgrade 61 of its top-performing locations to state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser technology" and "renew up to 37 existing IMAX locations for another five years" as per the June 18 release.

Earlier in October last year, IMAX China disclosed that it had signed a new deal with another Chinese exhibitor, Hengdian Films, for 20 "new locations in China." This was described as the "biggest IMAX deal in four years" for IMAX Corporation worldwide in the October 19, 2023 announcement. In the June 18 press release referred to above, it is also highlighted that Wanda Film has the option to expand by a further "25 new IMAX locations (in China) over the next three years."

There were 807 IMAX theaters in the Greater China market at the end of last year. IMAX China's goal is to increase the size of its network to over 1,000 locations in time to come as indicated in its 2023 annual report.

The latest announcement involving Wanda Film is significant because Wanda Film is IMAX China's biggest partner and client. Wanda Film's 381 IMAX theaters in the Chinese market represented almost half, or 47% of IMAX China's network (807 locations in total). In the company's 2023 annual report, IMAX China mentioned that its biggest client contributed 30% of its top line for the prior year. IMXCF's top customer is unnamed, but it is most likely Wanda Film, considering that the latter has the lion's share of IMAX theaters in China.

The medium- to long-term growth prospects for IMAX China are favorable, judging by the recent corporate development.

IMAX China's largest client has decided to upgrade to the most advanced IMAX system (IMAX with Laser) at a number of its existing locations and indicated its intention to expand its IMAX theater network further in the future. It is reasonable to think that Wanda Film would have considered the long-term growth potential of the Chinese film market in extending its collaboration with IMAX China.

As highlighted in IMAX China's investor presentation slides, China's "number of (movie) admissions per year" in urban areas in 2019 before the pandemic was a mere 2.0 times, or much lower than the US/Canada metric of 3.8 times. This suggests that China's movie theater market has room to grow and play catch-up with other markets like the US, which should benefit IMAX China.

But 1H 2024 Performance Is Likely To Be Lackluster

IMAX China is expected to disclose the company's financial results for the first half of the current year on July 26. As a Hong Kong-listed entity, IMAX China's full results are released on a semi-annual basis.

There are no consensus semi-annual financial estimates available for IMAX China. However, the market forecasts that IMXCF's revenue growth will moderate from +18.6% for full-year FY 2023 to +11.0% in FY 2024 as per S&P Capital IQ's consensus data. IMAX China's normalized net income expansion is also projected to decelerate from +141.4% last year to +14.3% (source: S&P Capital IQ) this year.

I take the view that IMAX China will register a slower pace of top-line and bottom-line growth for 1H 2024, and the full year as well. This takes into account the Chinese market's box office performance and the capital allocation priorities of its parent, IMAX Corporation.

A July 3, 2024 Screen Daily article cited data from media industry consulting firm Artisan Gateway indicating that China's movie ticket sales decreased by -9% YoY in 1H 2024. IMAX China noted in its 2023 annual report that the company makes money from both "provision of premium digital theater systems at its exhibitor partners' movie theaters" and taking a share of "IMAX box office received by its studio partners." Therefore, a weaker box office for the Chinese market in the first half of the year will most likely translate into a slower overall top-line expansion for IMXCF.

Separately, IMAX Corporation, IMAX China's parent, emphasized at the 52nd Annual JPMorgan (JPM) Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference in late-May that there is "a lot of opportunity in the rest of the world." The IMAX movie theater penetration rate in markets outside the US and China is 35%, which is much lower than the worldwide IMAX theater penetration rate of 50%. At this late-May JPM event, IMAX Corporation noted that it will be reasonable to "use it (capital) in other regions" from a "capital allocation" perspective. As such, it seems that IMAX Corporation will prioritize the allocation of capital in other markets apart from the core ones (US and China) in the near future, based on the company's comments.

Final Thoughts

IMAX China's short-term outlook is unfavorable. It is likely that the company's revenue and earnings growth slow this year, considering box office data and its parent's priorities. On the flip side, IMXCF's long-term growth potential is still intact. Its key exhibitor clients like Wanda Film have expanded their partnerships with the company.

I view IMXCF as fairly valued, as IMAX China's P/E multiple and ROE metric are both in the low-teens range. IMAX China trades at 11.0 times consensus FY 2024 P/E, while the company's FY 2023 ROE was 11.3% (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.