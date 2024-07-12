Elkem ASA (ELKEF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 12, 2024 4:31 PM ETElkem ASA (ELKEF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.5K Followers

Elkem ASA (OTCPK:ELKEF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript July 12, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Odd-Geir Lyngstad - VP of IR
Helge Aasen - CEO
Morten Viga - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Rasmussen - SEB

Odd-Geir Lyngstad

Hello, and good morning. It's a pleasure welcoming you to Elkem's Second Quarter and Half Year Results Presentation. My name is Odd-Geir Lyngstad. I'm Vice President for Investor Relations in Elkem. With me today I have CEO, Helge Aasen, and CFO, Morten Viga to take us through a business update, the financial results for the second quarter, and the outlook for the third quarter. After Helge and Morten's presentations, we will open for Q&A. We will start with the business update, so please Helge, the word is yours.

Helge Aasen

Thank you, Odd-Geir, and good morning everyone. The result for the second quarter was in liability. While market conditions remain challenging, the demand is still relatively weak and sales prices remain on a low level, particularly is that the case for silicones in China. We are reporting an EBITDA in the second quarter slightly above NOK1 billion, which gives an EBITDA margin of 12%. The Silicones division reported improved results compared to both second quarter last year and first quarter this year. The overall market sentiment as mentioned is still weak. However, there are some signs of improvement in demand. The division is also working systematically to improve cost and operational performance and these initiatives are paying off. Silicon products delivered a stable good result based on strong cost positions but had the low sales of silicon metal in the quarter. Carbon solution has again delivered strong quarterly results. Sales prices were down but the division had a favorable cost development and good sales volumes. So -- and the profit after tax for the quarter was NOK881 million, which gave earnings per share of NOK1.65.

Recommended For You

About ELKEF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ELKEF

Trending Analysis

Trending News