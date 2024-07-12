John M Lund Photography Inc

Investment Overview

I gave Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) a "buy" recommendation back in November 2023 when its stock traded at ~$22 per share - a successful call, as it turns out, as they trade at ~$29 today, a gain of nearly 35%.

Less successfully, I reiterated my buy recommendation in a note written in April this year covering Arvinas' deal with Novartis AG (NVS) to co-develop one of its drug candidates, ARV-766, directed against prostate cancer. At that time shares were priced at $37 per share, having risen as high as $45 per share in February.

Arvinas IPO'd in 2016, raising ~$120m via the issuance of ~7.5m shares priced at $16 per share. The company discusses its business as follows in its Q1 2024 10-Q submission:

We use our PROTAC Discovery Engine, our proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, which are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Protein degradation is an intriguing field of drug development - here is a good definition of the approach from Biognosys.com:

Targeted protein degradation works by harnessing the way cells naturally get rid of damaged or old proteins. In this process, known as the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway, proteins are tagged for destruction by the ubiquitin protein. In turn, this modification directs it toward the proteasome, the cellular machinery for protein degradation. Protein degraders are small molecules that are designed to engage this pathway in a highly specific way by bringing a desired target protein together with the E3 ligase, which directs ubiquitination. Once this happens, the target protein is tagged by ubiquitin and sent to be broken down.

It's believed that by harnessing the cells' natural "waste disposal" unit, disease causing proteins can be removed altogether, as opposed to inhibited using a small molecule drug, reducing "off-target" activity, and opening up targets that were once considered "undruggable".

Unfortunately, although the process sounds straightforward, only a few protein deg drugs have made it to market. It is now recognized that lenalidomide and pomalidomide, marketed and sold as Revlimid and Pomalyst by Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and indicated for multiple myeloma, are types of protein degrader drugs, as is the selective estrogen receptor degrader elacestrant, approved last January to treat breast cancer as Orserdu, and marketed and sold by Italian drugmaker Menarini, and fulvestrant, another breast cancer drug marketed and sold by AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) under the brand name Faslodex.

There are multiple companies developing protein degraders, including Arvinas, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC), Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX), Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR), and Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA), plus Pharma giants including BMY, Novartis AG (NVS), Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), Sanofi (SNY), and Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY).

Arvinas may be in pole position to deliver the next approved protein deg drug - vepdegestrant is its lead drug candidate, being co-developed alongside Pharma giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE). It is currently progressing through two separate Phase 3 studies, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer, discussed as follows in the latest 10Q:

•Study lead-in of VERITAC-3, a Phase 3 first-line clinical trial of vepdegestrant in combination with IBRANCE® (palbociclib), targeting metastatic breast cancer, for which we completed enrollment of patients in the second quarter of 2024; •VERITAC-2, a Phase 3 second-line clinical trial of vepdegestrant as a monotherapy, targeting metastatic breast cancer, for which we are currently enrolling patients;

The Pfizer collaboration, agreed in July 2021, is also discussed in the 10Q as follows:

Under the Vepdegestrant (ARV-471) Collaboration Agreement, we received an upfront, non-refundable payment of $650.0 million. In addition, we are eligible to receive up to an additional $1.4 billion in contingent payments based on specified regulatory and sales-based milestones for the Licensed Products. Of the total contingent payments, $400 million in regulatory milestones are related to marketing approvals and $1.0 billion are related to sales-based milestones.

Announcing Q1 2024 earnings at the beginning of May, Arvinas management promised "top line data readout for VERITAC-2 remains on track for 2H 2024".

This ought to be viewed as a potentially major catalyst - metastatic breast cancer is a 60k patient population and Orserdu apparently costs ~$20k for a month's supply, so theoretically, a 7.5% share of this market could open up a blockbuster opportunity for the drug - easily achievable with Pfizer's backing, perhaps?

Pfizer would claim half of those revenues, as part of the co-development agreement profits and costs are split equally between the two companies - but nevertheless, the share price and market cap valuation of Arvinas, currently ~$2bn, would surely rise in response to data supporting an approval push, not to mention the validation of its PROTAC technology platform.

Besides vepdegestrant and ARV-766, Arvinas has two other protein deg candidates in the clinic - ARV-393, targeting the protein BCL6, and indicated for hematology, and ARV-102, targeting LRRK2, and indicated for neuroscience indications.

If the data fails to deliver, however, Arvinas' approach could be undermined, and the perceived value of its other drug candidates fall substantially. We don't have a precise date for the data readout yet, but it is hard to imagine anything other than significant share price volatility one way or the other when it does arrive.

Vepdegestrant - Assessing Data To Date Suggests Success As A Monotherapy Hangs In Balance

When Arvinas agreed to its deal with Pfizer in July 2021, its stock price rose >$100 per share, its highest-ever value. It was not just the Pfizer deal exciting Wall Street however - the company's stock was soaring when, as I wrote in my previous note:

At the end of 2020 the company released some promising Phase 1 study stage data in relation to ARV-471 / Vepdegestrant, showing one confirmed partial response (PR), two additional patients with unconfirmed PRs, and a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 42%, in 12 evaluable patients. Arvinas' Chief Medical Officer stated that: Based on data to date, we believe ARV-471 is the most promising ER-targeting therapy in the clinic, showing early signs of efficacy, a favorable tolerability profile, and better ER degradation than that previously reported for fulvestrant.

Arvinas stock soared in value in response, although arguably the data was not overwhelmingly positive, with a single confirmed partial response. In November 2022, data was accidentally shared from a Phase 2 study of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer, two weeks earlier than planned, showing only two partial responses ("PRs") out of 71 patients.

Arvinas stock had already sunk to ~$40 per share by that time, but continued to slide, reaching $16 per share in October 2023, although management insisted that the Phase 2 study had in fact met its primary endpoint of clinical benefit rate, achieving a 38% CBR across the entire patient population, and 51.2% in patients with mutant ESR1 genes.

Arvinas completed a $350m fundraising at ~$21 per share in November, before sharing data from a Phase 1 study of vepdegestrant in combo with Ibrance, Pfizer's >$5bn per annum breast cancer drug. Data from a heavily pre-treated breast cancer patient showed an overall response rate ("ORR") of 42%, and progression-free survival ("PFS") of 11.1 months. A couple of months after this release, Arvinas stock had doubled in value.

Generally, in my experience, measures such as ORR and PFS are perceived to be of greater importance than CBR, perhaps because they are often the endpoints used in regulatory pivotal studies - if the endpoint is met, the FDA will approve the drug more often than not.

In fact, Orserdu was approved based on meeting a PFS endpoint - as per an FDA press release:

The major efficacy outcome measure was progression-free survival ('PFS'), assessed by a blinded imaging review committee. A statistically significant difference in PFS was observed in the intention to treat ("ITT") population and in the subgroup of patients with ESR1 mutations. In the 228 (48%) patients with ESR1 mutations, median PFS was 3.8 months (95% CI: 2.2, 7.3) in the elacestrant arm and 1.9 months (95% CI: 1.9, 2.1) in the fulvestrant or aromatase inhibitor arm (hazard ratio [HR] of 0.55 [95% CI: 0.39, 0.77], 2-sided p-value=0.0005).

Vepdegestrant monotherapy's pivotal VERITAC-3 study also has the same endpoint of PFS in ESR1 mutant population, and in all-comers, with fulvestrant again the standard of care ("SoC") to beat. Arvinas has shared some positive data from the study from a subset of eight patients, showing a CBR of 62.5%, and median PFS of 19 months, with an ORR of 29%.

Repeat that in the main, 560-patient study, and vepdegestrant would surely be odds on for approval, but it seems worth asking why the subset chosen was so small? Clearly, with Orserdu achieving PFS of 3.8 months, 19 months seems an unrealistic figure for Arvinas to aim for in the entire patient population.

To summarize, the pivotal study readout due ought to reveal a great deal more about vepdegestrant and its approval credentials, as to date, there has been little data shared, but if Arvinas has been cherry-picking the best data, I'd be concerned about the readout and more pessimistic than optimistic.

Vepdegestrant Plus Ibrance Seems To Represent Best Chance Of Success

In recent months, Arvinas' stock price has been climbing primarily due to vepdegestrant / palbociclib (Ibrance) data, which is more comprehensive and impressive than the limited monotherapy readouts.

Perhaps management is already prioritizing the VERITAC-3 combo study, early data from which hints at a best-in-class efficacy profile, as shown below in a slide from Arvina's corporate presentation.

P1b vep / pal data (corporate presentation)

As we can see above, we have larger patient numbers and good CBR, PFS, and ORR data, plus this study is also targeting the first line setting - a larger and more lucrative market. We should also note that clinical study comparisons are often unreliable, and nothing should therefore be taken for granted.

The reservation I have here is how much of the efficacy is being driven by Ibrance - a therapy that is also approved in combo with letrozole (femara), the combo being the first to achieve a median PFS of >2 years - and how much by vepdegestrant?

We won't have the data from this combo study of vepdegestrant and palbociclib for some time, but I wonder, if the vepdegestrant monotherapy data is a bust, whether it would impact the market's recent enthusiasm for the combo study, too, as it may hint that one drug only is doing the bulk of the heavy lifting.

Concluding Thoughts - Concerns Around Monotherapy Readout Lead To A Rating Downgrade

Arvinas reported $88m of cash and equivalents as of the end of Q1, plus >$1bn of marketable securities, so the company has a long funding runway in place, reporting a net loss of "only" $(69.4m) for the quarter.

Nevertheless, I am growing more uncertain about the strength of Arvinas' lead drug candidate as a monotherapy - the data shared to date leaves many questions unanswered - while as a combo, first line therapy the market opportunity may be much narrower - Ibrance is already used in combo with other drugs - it's unclear precisely what benefit vepdegestrant may bring.

The fact that Pfizer, and more recently Novartis, collaborating on a prostate drug cancer drug (see my last note for more detail on that) are pledging billions of dollars in milestone payments - with Pfizer having paid $650m upfront and Novartis $150m - can be taken as an encouraging sign, but in itself, by no means a guarantee vepdegestrant is going to deliver its best data set yet when the VERITAC-2 data is shared - which it must do if it wants to secure approval and challenge Orserdu and many other drugs besides in a commercial setting.

There have been other high-profile failures in the selective estrogen receptor degrader ("SERD") space - Roche's giredestrant and Sanofi's amcenestrant both flunked Phase 2 studies in 2022 - while AstraZeneca's candidate camizestrant is now approved as Truqap, with peak revenues expectations of >$1bn.

With a market cap of $2bn and with Arvinas set to earn only a 50% revenue share from vepdegestrant, if approved, and then after discounting the risk of a study failure, which as discussed above, is arguably the likeliest outcome, my conclusion is that the value of Arvinas stock may be a little too high based on the opportunities in play.

As a self-confessed fan of the protein degradation space I hope vepdegestrant delivers some outstanding results when the VERITAC-2 data does arrive, however in the absence of any compelling evidence that it will do so, I am downgrading my rating to a hold, and sitting on the sidelines for the time being.