Tap Dancing Over Lava

HRAUN/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Objects appear smaller from a high altitude, and within this classification of objects, I would also include probabilities. The expected required compensation for the risk of a sharp drop in altitude or more aptly for this piece risk asset valuations is known as expected risk premia (ERP). ERP can be thought of as the inverse of risk tolerance. That is when risk tolerance is low, investors will demand a higher return on risk-on assets such as stocks and vice versa. Such that, when investors' risk tolerance is high, there will be less demanded premium over the return on a risk-free asset. ERP can be calculated by subtracting the return on a risk-free asset such as a US government bond from the expected return on a risky asset such as a stock.

The further perceived risk diverges from underlying economic fundamentals, the risk appears less and less significant and probable, until it is just a small speck in the distance.

It is no different from a black hole being viewed from many light years away, being deemed harmless. A black hole is a continuum of pure gravity with no escape, a highly dangerous natural phenomenon regardless of where it is being viewed from or those observing it opinions about it.

It is in such a self-reinforcing mechanism, that as equity indexes continue vaulting to all-time highs, the perception of risk decreases but not the actual probability of a downturn. In short, the low perceived risk and perception of distance of a given risk due to past conditioning and ebullient group think behavior does not alter the validity, probability or severity of said risk.

Consensus perceptions do not always reflect reality. It is such a simple statement, true in so many circumstances, it is almost inarguable. Though it is also profound as it blows a hole in classical economic theory which assumes perfect information, rationality and the idea the collective information gathering and processing power of the market knows more than any individual.

I feel as market participants continue "tap dancing over lava" the perceived de minims risk of a downward trajectory in risk-on assets such as stocks and commodities has reached a no longer able to neglect critical point. The disconnect between market expectations and global macroeconomic fundamentals has reached a misalignment so great it can no longer go unnoticed, and a painful adjustment phase must ensue.

I will now describe in the detail the mechanism in which financial market and macroeconomic events could collide, setting in motion a hypothetical process leading to a decline in risk-asset valuations and investors' risk tolerance. This would be a very negative outcome for the vast majority of portfolios.

Markets continue to view the probability of the above-mentioned mechanism as an ever-smaller speck in the distance as risk-taking and equity indexes surge through the stratosphere. And with that being stated, I will begin.

How It Works

First, I will provide a quick, very simplified primer model on how the economic machine works. This will serve as a base of knowledge for some of the ideas and subjects further discussed in detail in the article.

A central bank such as the Federal Reserve in the United States, the People's Bank of China, the ECB in Europe or the Bank of Japan is responsible for the monetary policy of a nation's economy, with the goal often being threefold. The three pillars that monetary policy aims to achieve are consumer price inflation around a 2% target rate, maximum sustainable employment and financial system stability. There has also been recent research into nominal GDP growth targeting, but that is a conversation for a different day.

There is often a trade-off between inflation acceleration or deceleration and employment maximization or slack. The hinge on which this trade-off between inflation and employment rests is the central bank interest rate, known in the United States as the Federal Funds Rate (FFR).

Total private sector credit extension which can also be looked at as expansion in banking system assets often quoted as a percent of GDP (the size of the economy) and accompanied by debt deleveraging cycles drives economic and business cycles. When a central bank sets a policy rate, which could also be understood as the price of credit, it is regulating the stimulative (lower rates) or restrictive (higher rates) credit-driven spending and monetary inflows into an economy.

Prolonged or inappropriately set low rates (reflecting a mismatch between economic strength and a policy rate) can have side effects in the form of excessive price inflation. Inflation is the result of an overheated economy and aggregate demand, also known as total spending, outstripping the supply-side capacity to produce goods and services. This allows firms to raise prices without decreasing market share.

Accelerations in inflation are often driven by low policy rates, large credit expansions, high asset prices such as homes and stocks creating a wealth effect on consumer spending, very low unemployment with rising wages and lastly widening government deficits. The inflationary and stimulative effect on aggregate demand of a government deficit is the result of government spending outlays exceeding private sector taxation, leading to positive net new spending in an economy.

The counter mechanism to return inflation to the targeted level is a higher policy rate set by the central bank. As the price of credit or interest rate rises, it has a cooling effect on the economy. One reason is due to less demand for credit-sensitive expenditures. Higher rates also typically push up a currency's value in global foreign exchange markets, making imports cheaper. Rising rates also create a hurdle for capital investment in businesses. Fewer projects are profitable after accounting for debt repayment and discounting future cash flows at a higher risk-free rate.

This filters through to an economy and can lead to a weakening in manufacturing, lower household net worth, less consumer spending, lower import prices and less capital spending from firms which all exert downward pressure on aggregate demand and inflation.

When the economic cooling effect goes too far, unemployment starts to rise while spending falls and this can cause an economy to tilt into recession where the correct monetary policy prescription is to lower rates in order to stimulate activity again.

Economists are often aiming to achieve a neutral rate of interest, that which doesn't speed up or slow down an economy. The problem is that it is a moving target as economists are often trying to fix past undershoots or overshoots and an economy with hundreds of millions of participants is extremely complex to gauge and predict with precision.

Policy rate implementation is frequently done through open market operations. This is when a central bank sells government bonds held on its balance sheet for private sector banking system monetary reserves. This reduces banking system reserves (as banks now hold the government bonds sold by the central bank into the private sector banking system). This reduces liquidity, which can be understood as the abundance of monetary reserves in a banking system. A lessening of reserves means that banks lend to each other at a higher rate on an overnight basis, which is known as the interbank rate. This process works in reverse when a central bank buys bonds from the banking system, and the net effect of that case is lower interbank rates.

The Problem

Emerging Market Sovereign Bank Nexus (IMF)

The risk mentioned at the beginning of this research note stems from what is known as the "original sin" in economics, a term coined by economist Barry Eichengreen. The original sin is the "inability for a country (or corporations within a country) to borrow abroad in its own currency". Emerging market economies or EMEs such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will be the epicenter of the potentially unfolding negative macroeconomic event in my opinion.

According to the Bank of International Settlements,

An important lesson from the crises afflicting emerging market economies (EMEs) in the 1990s was that borrowing short-term in foreign currency exposes countries to the risk of rising debt burdens and sudden reversals of capital flows, with consequences for the financial system and the economy. Policy efforts since the 1990s crises have aimed to reduce the reliance on foreign currency debt, by developing domestic sovereign bond markets in local currency. Where the domestic investor base was small, this effort went hand in hand with promoting greater foreign participation in domestic bond markets.

What does this mean? To summarize, a non-US company that cannot borrow in its local currency (such as many EME corporates) has to, in essence, make a bet on a depreciating US dollar in foreign exchange markets against the local currency, thereby lowering the realized debt burden. For example, if the Brazil real (BRL) depreciates 10% against the US dollar, the real burden of Brazilian oil giant, Petrobras, has effectively increased 10%. Oppositely, if the US dollar were to depreciate against the BRL, Petrobras' effective debt burden would be lower.

As of April 2024, according to the Bank of International Settlements' 'Global Liquidity Indicators' US dollar credit to EMEs stood at $5.1T (figure A. dotted red line).

BIS Global USD Liquidity Indicators (Bank of International Settlements)

The feedback loop courtesy of the IMF, depicted in the first image, shows how a tightening in global financial conditions can cause adverse effects in a vicious cycle for EMEs. I described this in a previous article.

The above chart is the "holy grail" of the problems facing Emerging Market economies. To briefly explain - the feedback loop is catalyzed by a tightening in US financial conditions such as a strong USD and higher US real Treasury yields thereby enticing global capital movement out of emerging market economies and currencies and into the USD in search of currency appreciation, higher relative yields and less political risk. Emerging market central banks are then forced to raise rates to fend off capital flight and inversion of yield differentials which weaken carry trades into EM currencies. As yields rise in EM economies, not only do their economies slow, but also, their banks experience mark-to-market losses on sovereign or government bonds held by emerging market private sector banks, which is a higher percentage than government bonds held by domestic banks in developed market economies (shown below, IMF). This means greater mark-to-market losses on their bond portfolio for EM banks due to higher yields than banks in advanced economies facing higher yields. This also tightens lending into a given EM economy - weakening the corporate sector and overall economic strength of a country resulting in lower tax revenues for the government, forcing a greater supply of EM sovereign bond issuance and again even further higher yields in the loop shown above.

Advanced versus Emerging Economies' Banks Sovereign Debt Holdings (IMF)

The next important idea I want to discuss is US Treasury bond yield premiums versus international yields, and associated capital outflows and carry trades specifically from EMEs. Higher relative yields, or yield premiums, serve as a magnet for global pools of capital movement seeking the highest risk-adjusted return. A carry trade is a common way to achieve this.

In a carry trade, the funding currency is borrowed at a given sovereign rate. The yen is a popular funding currency as Japanese yields are relatively very low, making the yen cheap to borrow. The funding currency is then converted into the asset currency and lent at a relatively higher yield to a different government. The trades stand to gain not only on the yield differential but also on any appreciation of the asset currency against the funding currency. It can also work in reverse if the asset currency depreciates against the funding currency and can even clear out the yield differential, generating a loss on the trade.

If an acute USD shortage is sparked, many carry trades into EMEs that have been funded by USD borrowing (in essence a bet on USD depreciation and EME yields remaining higher than US Treasury yields) would collapse, sparking capital outflows from EME bond markets, and financial systems. One effect of this would be not only less demand for the EME currency but also less demand for EME government debt or bonds. This would force EME private sector banks to uptake government debt issuance and become the marginal buyer, thereby tightening local currency EME banking system liquidity. This process makes the policy dilemma facing EME central banks all the more difficult to navigate.

Why Now?

The core catalyst for this process will always be a tightening of global financial conditions, reflected in wider real UST yield premiums favoring USD buying. Now, there are multiple ways that can be catalyzed, but one can say it arguably already has. The Federal Reserve cannot reverse the realized effect of tightening that has taken place since 2022 if they cut just once or twice. Monetary policy operates with a lag effect. Markets may very much be in a twilight mode waiting on a Fed pivot that has yet to happen, and may prove ineffective in easing market conditions and preventing financial market turbulence due to underwhelming the December 2023 SEP projections or dot plot (shown below versus CME Group's Fedwatch Tool which tracks current market expectations for Fed Fund Futures) that initially sparked the massive rally in equities and risk assets.

As you can see, markets expect no change in the Fed Funds Rate at the July meeting, holding steady at a 5.25%-5.50% Fed Funds yet as of December, last year the Federal Reserve penciled in ending 2024 at a Fed Funds Rate between 4.25% and 4.75%, a significant variance from how monetary policy was actually implemented. In my view, the Federal Reserve cannot renegotiate the terms of the dovish pivot to fewer cuts and as of yet, zero cuts, without detrimental effects. It was the ultimate self-defeating forecast by the Fed, where penciling in 4-6 cuts sparked a rally in risk assets and an upturn in inflation, making those exact cuts that were predicted unlikely.

CME FedWatch Current Expectations (CME Group) FOMC Dot Plot Dec. 2023 Rate Projections (US Federal Reserve Bank)

There are also several so-called "black swan events" that could catalyze the negative macroeconomic processes mentioned throughout this report.

The first situation, and one I feel is moderately likely in fact, is a quick worsening of the downturn in China's housing market and consolidation (see insolvency) of China's banks. According to the Economist publication:

In the week ending June 24th, 40 Chinese banks vanished as they were absorbed into bigger ones. Not even at the height of the S&L crisis did lenders disappear at such a clip.

According to Bloomberg, China Vanke Group is scheduled to report a $1.2 billion loss, wider than previously expected. It is also worth knowing China Vanke Group was considered one of the financially strongest real estate developers in China, and this perceived financial strength is quickly coming into question by investors.

Lastly, the risk of a Chinese move on Taiwan is rising in my opinion, and is not insignificant. The pro-democracy Western ideology coalition would likely respond with severe sanctions that would nearly assuredly push China into recession.

Effects

Bonds:

I will start with the United States and would describe the US Treasury market as much more of an originator than something affected. I believe it is very difficult to anticipate and largely dependent on the Federal Reserve's reaction function to an EME downturn and risk-off sweep across financial markets, though I will counterintuitively make the case for higher UST yields despite US bonds often being considered a safe-haven asset. In short, I believe any flight to safety trade into USTs creating demand for bonds and lower yields are entirely dependent on two factors. The first being that the US economy is significantly negatively affected by spillback effects. I feel the effects are largely one-way from tightening US financial conditions onto Emerging Market financial conditions and the actual US economy is relatively insulated from secondary effects as systemically important US banks and financial institutions have little direct exposure to Chinese banks and most EME banks, thereby minimizing contagion risk. Secondly, a flight to safety trade into USTs is also dependent on a dramatized reaction from the Federal Reserve, who I find more likely to be patient with policy changes and look through global turbulence while being US data dependent. A return to a very low, effective lower bound monetary policy is highly unlikely in my opinion. The Federal Reserve is the world's most important central bank, but it is not the central bank of the world.

On a slightly different note, deficit bond issuance is exceptionally large in the United States, where the economy is experiencing full employment and inflation persistently above the 2% target rate. This is occurring as the Federal Reserve has pulled back as the marginal buyer of Treasuries during the ongoing reduction in the Federal Reserve balance sheet known as quantitative tightening.

Emerging market sovereign debt yields will vary depending on the choice of a given EME central bank, who is facing policy dilemmas. Tightening monetary policy to defend the currency will place upward pressure on EME bond yields, but would also risk overtightening local currency liquidity in a given EME private sector banking system, causing financial market stress, NPL risks, mark-to-market losses on bonds held by EME banks and all these factors could potentially cause an EME to fall into recession and disinflation thereby ultimately lowering yields in time.

If the EME central bank chooses to ease, yields would fall, though the casualty is the exchange rate and foreign dollar debt. As for EME government deficits, they have been following the widespread trend of public sector debt expansion. Excessive deficit bond issuance is taken up by private sector banks swapping reserve liquidity, essentially absorbing the bond sales with reserves. Therefore, it is restrictive for the financial system even if deficits are near-term expansionary for the actual economy and inflation.

When the financial system tightens due to a bond oversupply crowding interbank liquidity out of the banking system begins to tilt the economy downwards is the point at which deficits become restrictive for economic activity and disinflationary. This is a difficult point to identify, though it would show up in data points such as interbank rates intermittently spiking to very high levels (which we have seen in China) and non-performing loans or NPLs increasing.

I am bullish on Japanese and European bonds. The Bank of Japan remains the most dovish central bank in the world. Any slowing or reversal in progress of the return in inflation to target in Japan due to slowing EME and global growth, declining commodity prices and demand, and general global financial market distress would be met by the Bank of Japan with a very dovish response.

In Europe, the data has largely been dismal. The overall divergence in economic performance between the United States and Europe is significant. I believe it should be responded to from a monetary policy perspective in the form of divergent paths of central bank rates between the USA and Europe, such that the Federal Reserve can hold steady while the ECB must lower. Also on the inflation front, I feel the inflationary problem in the United States is more persistent due to underlying factors such as aggregate demand pull and supply-side overheating, allowing firms to raise prices. While in Europe, I would describe it as a cost-push and has largely been affected by rising commodity prices versus tight capacity utilization.

Equities:

There will be winners and losers after an initial risk-off selling sweep across global markets. If this situation materializes, I plan to buy the dip selectively in European and Japanese equities. The Bank of Japan and ECB will likely be more accommodating than the Federal Reserve, providing a tailwind to their respective equity markets. I prefer Japanese electronics and automotive exporters with a focus on and exposure to mainly the United States economy, not China's. I also like European technology and pharmaceuticals. I would avoid the energy and bank sectors.

In the United States, I am much less optimistic about equity markets, simply due to valuations which have risen to historical extremes. There is an option to be very sector-specific in the US, though. One example is airline companies, which would stand to benefit from lower fuel costs as EME concerns and slowing push oil prices down. Biotech is also an interesting space due to the defensiveness of the sector to macroeconomic events. It is generally an area of innovation and productivity gains which I find attractive and important for investment decisions. Seaborne oil transportation is a sector specifically where I am long. In the event of a global macro downturn and lower oil prices, buyers of oil will likely take advantage of the price declines and shift to contango in the futures curve to rebuild inventories requiring movement of oil, a positive for oil tanker rates and earnings. I think US banks' profits will be resilient over the intermediate term, in the scenario of rising or stable US yields and an insulated US economy that continues to perform despite global weakness.

In emerging markets, I am short equity indexes and at a minimum, I think the risk of being long greatly outweighs the reward. Avoidance may be the best technique, despite cheaper valuations than developed market stocks. I feel the name of the game for EME equities is going to be default, especially for sub-investment grade debt and EME corporates with large USD-denominated debt and liabilities.

FX:

I am of the opinion the US dollar will reign king in this environment and a scramble to acquire the currency will ensue, particularly by EME dollar debtors. This can lead to a self-reinforcing cycle where a USD shortage fuels UST yield premiums, incentivizing more USD demand in a vicious loop. I've described this before in an article quoted below.

In the event of an acute USD shortage, the first asset widely held internationally to be sold to raise US dollars is US Treasury bonds. US dollars and US Treasuries are essentially "counter-assets" currently in the global capital markets. For this reason and the scenario regarding China above, I would not rule out a widespread selling of UST securities in an effort to raise US dollars. China is one of the largest foreign holders of UST securities. This process can be self-reinforcing because as USTs are sold for USDs, the selling pressure on USTs puts upward pressure on US bond yields. Relative yields are a determining factor in currency valuations and foreign exchange rates. So, as yields rise (USTs sold) this increases the appeal and valuation of the US dollar, leading to more US Treasury bond selling (to raise dollars) and thereby higher yields. It is a self-reinforcing feedback loop that sends the US dollar and UST bond yields significantly higher, and cannot be ruled out. There was a bit of a taste of this process in March 2020, before the Fed dropped rates to zero and launched a QE bazooka to alleviate the problem.

The yen and euro are likely to depreciate as I've mentioned above, as the likely course for the ECB and Bank of Japan is to swiftly return to a low rate environment. EME currencies are likely to experience capital flight, the extent of which in a given country depends on the central bank's reaction to the policy dilemma of maintaining exchange rate stability or too tight monetary policy.

Commodities:

EME Oil Demand Global GDP Correlation (EIA)

The commodity sector appears very vulnerable. This hypothetical negative macroeconomic mechanism would undoubtedly be a negative shock for global GDP growth. As shown above, oil demand is heavily correlated with global GDP. The same can be said for other commodities, such as copper, which is often used as a barometer of global economic activity due to its variety of uses in manufacturing of goods. As for precious metals, I remain bearish. This is due to much of the predicted downturn being caused by a strong USD and relatively high US rates, neither of which benefits gold or silver. I feel nearly all commodities will correlate downwards.

Conclusion

Market expectations for the Fed Funds Rate going into 2024 were about 100-150 basis points lower than the current rate, therefore anticipating four to six 25 basis point cuts. We have had zero. Expectations for easier Federal Reserve policy have simply not been met. Combined with the lag effect from the major tightening that took place already, I view a downward trajectory in risk-on assets such as stocks and commodities with a risk-off flight to the USD while emerging market economies are pressured by rising US Treasury yields as a high probability outcome at this point. There is little to diminish the chance of said outcome, in my opinion, except for a swift and aggressive cutting cycle from the Federal Reserve.

With US inflation proving resilient, dynamic and settling into a higher baseline than pre-pandemic, it gives the Federal Reserve little reason to cut until something breaks.

I very much appreciate all who read this, and I truly hope the article was insightful, educational and highlighted risk in the corners of global financial markets that the vast majority are unaware of. Thank you.