Post-July Fourth Flip Flop

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Back at the start of the quarter, we provided a decile analysis in a Chart of the Day looking at Q2 performance of Russell 1,000 members. In that report, we highlighted a theme that has been no secret this year: stocks with larger market caps have outperformed.

Fast forward to this week and a cooler-than-expected CPI report, the themes of performance have flip-flopped. Since last Friday's close, the average Russell 1,000 member has risen by 3.73%.

However, the stocks with the largest market caps only rose 1.6%. Meanwhile, the deciles of the smallest stocks (by price and market cap) have outperformed, rallying closer to 5.5%.

Similarly, the deciles of stocks with the cheapest valuations, highest dividend yields, highest short interest, most positive analyst sentiment, and worst performers YTD have seen gains in the 5% range.

