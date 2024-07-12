Post-July Fourth Flip Flop

Jul. 12, 2024
  • At the start of the quarter, looking at Q2 performance of Russell 1,000 members, we highlighted a theme that has been no secret this year: stocks with larger market caps have outperformed.
  • Since last Friday's close, the average Russell 1,000 member has risen by 3.73%.
  • The stocks with the largest market caps only rose 1.6%. Meanwhile, the deciles of the smallest stocks (by price and market cap) have outperformed, rallying closer to 5.5%.

Back at the start of the quarter, we provided a decile analysis in a Chart of the Day looking at Q2 performance of Russell 1,000 members. In that report, we highlighted a theme that has been no secret this year: stocks

