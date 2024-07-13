John Kevin

As per the latest inflation report, price pressures continued to ease in June, meaning the Federal Reserve is moving closer to a federal fund rate cut. One investment that may benefit from a changing federal fund rate trajectory is the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) which owns a large portfolio of fixed-income investments like mortgage securities and high-yield credit. In my opinion, the nearing rate cut decision could spur interest in the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund again and lead to net asset value growth. Since PDI pays a 14% yield and the macro environment is set to be more favorable soon, I believe the closed-end fund (CEF) could be an attractive investment options for dividend investors especially!

Previous rating

I rated the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund a strong buy in March in part due to the closed-end funds solid YTD performance as well as solid distribution. Since my work in March, the CEF, however, has not seen any price growth (it has lost about 0.6% since my March coverage), but this could be about to change: Thursday’s inflation update for the month of June showed that the Fed could potentially move up its timeline for federal fund rate cuts which may benefit PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s rate-sensitive fixed-income investments.

The Fed will be under pressure to cut rates more quickly

Inflation is falling and a little faster than expected which is something consumers and investors both will appreciate to hear. Inflation for the month of June was reported at 3.0%, down 0.3 PP compared to the previous month and US CPI data also came in below expectations of 3.1%. Easing price pressures set the table for the Federal Reserve to finally implement its first federal fund rate cuts which, in my opinion, could be a re-pricing catalyst for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s mortgage and bond portfolio. In my opinion, the Federal Reserve has been lagging way behind the inflation curve and should have started to lower the federal fund rate at the beginning of the year.

Slight change in portfolio structure

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is chiefly investing in income-producing fixed-income assets like mortgages, credit instruments and bonds and currently manages approximately $5.3B.

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund overweight high-yield credit and non-agency mortgages which have portfolio investment shares of 26% and 24%. Since my last work on the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in March, the two top investment category have switched places, meaning the fund’s managers have overweighted high-yield credit (which was therefore elevated to the number one portfolio category), with mortgages (non-agency) falling down the pecking order and moving into the number two spot.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund's assets are rate-sensitive, meaning their market prices correspond to changes in interest rates. If the Federal Reserve increases the federal fund rate, cash flows from mortgages, credit products and bonds become less valuable (and vice versa) resulting in valuation pressure and lower market values. As the Fed approaches its 'pivot point', and the market expects more federal fund rate cuts, prices of mortgage securities, high-yield and corporate bonds can be expected to rise. This relationship explains why the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has widely underperformed in the last three years. But with the Federal Reserve set to pivot (and potentially faster than expected before the June inflation update), the CEF may see a reversal of its NAV trend.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s valuation

There is a difference, as of July 10, 2024, of $2.20 between PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s net asset value of $19.10 and the fund’s market price of $16.90. This price differential calculates to an approximately 13% premium. Since October 2023, the CEF's price has consistently remained above the fund's net asset value, an indication that investors expected no more federal fund rate increases.

With the Federal Reserve now appearing to be just on the brink of a rate pivot, I can see a scenario in which PDI’s premium to net asset value expands going forward. In my opinion, the faster the Fed reacts to the inflation update for June, the stronger the potential upward revaluation for the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund could be.

A solid yield play

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund pays a $0.2205 per-month contribution which calculates to a 13.85% yield based off of market price and to a 15.65% yield based off of NAV. Unfortunately, the CEF does not grow its dividends, but the double-digit yield compensates for the lack of dividend growth, in my opinion.

Risks with PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Whether the Federal Reserve set to finally act on federal fund rate cuts, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund could finally see an inflection point for its NAV trajectory. However, should the Federal Reserve continue to delay federal fund rate cuts, the PDI may continue its most recent streak of underperformance. What would change my mind about the CEF is if the fund were to reduce its distributions or reported NAV declines even in a falling-rate world.

Final thoughts

With price pressures easing significantly in June, the Federal Reserve may now pull up its timeline for a faster federal fund rate cut... which may hit the market already in September instead of December. Therefore, in my opinion, investment funds that hold fixed-income investments like mortgages, credit instruments and bonds face an inflection point in the form of a near term asset repricing catalyst. I believe the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (more specifically: the closed-end fund’s fixed-income holdings) will benefit from upcoming federal fund rate cuts and since the Federal Reserve may be under pressure to push for rate cuts more quickly than expected, the time to get into PDI may be now.