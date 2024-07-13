Federal Reserve Watch: Inflation, Year-Over-Year, At 3.0 Percent

cagkansayin

Well, the public, the press, and the investment community walked away from the latest inflation statistics with a good feeling.

"U.S. inflation fell faster than forecast to 3 percent in June, leading investors to increase bets on interest rate cuts and pushing down the dollar," we read in the Financial Times.

Odds went up that the Federal Reserve would cut its policy rate twice this year, once in September...and then again later in the fall.

The euphoria was contagious.

Consumer Price Index Y/Y (Labor Department)

The feeling seems to be that, maybe, we can move on now.

But............we are not there yet.

We are not at a 2.00 percent consumer price inflation rate.

And, there are other things going on in the U.S. and around the world that could influence what the Federal Reserve does going forward.

The Real Battle

For example, the real battle going on concerns what the Federal Reserve does with its quantitative tightening...or quantitative easing.

Right now the Federal Reserve is in its 27th month of quantitative tightening.

In June, as previously announced, the Federal Reserve slowed down the amount it reduced its holdings of securities bought outright.

The plan is to continue to reduce the Fed's holdings of securities, but just slow down the amount it reduces the portfolio every month.

In the first full banking week of July, the securities portfolio was not reduced at all. But, this is just one week.

Since the Federal Reserve began to reduce the securities portfolio,$1,714.1 billion, or roughly $1.7 trillion, has been removed.

The management of the Fed's securities portfolio is what really must be watched. This space is what the Fed is really watching. That is, the quantitative tightening (or, quantitative easing) program is really the foundation of what the Fed is trying to do.

And, we must remember that before engaging in the quantitative tightening program, the Fed had increased its securities portfolio by more than $4.0 trillion fighting the impacts of the Covid-19

So, the commercial banking system has lots and lots of "cash" on its balance sheets. Looking at the banking statistics (Federal Reserve statistical release H.8) we see that, currently, the banking system holds about $3.4 trillion in cash assets.

So, what is going to happen to all the "excess reserves" that the banking system now holds?

Money Stock

More and more attention has been given to the M2 money stock in recent months.

M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

Here we can see what has happened to the M2 money stock since the end of 2019. First, there was a big growth spurt as the Federal Reserve fought the liquidity problems created by the spread of Covid-19.

Next, we have the effect of the quantitative tightening program taking place.

But, now the volume of the M2 money stock has leveled off and is even slightly rising.

What is going to happen to the M2 money stock given all the "excess reserves" in the banking system?

Well, that will depend upon what happens to the velocity of circulation of the M2 money stock.

Here is what has happened to the velocity of the M2 money stock in recent years.

Velocity of the M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

Notice that the velocity of the M2 money stock has been falling, dropping off precipitously during the very short recession taking place in 2020.

The general decline in the M2 velocity came about as people, more and more, put "dollars" into "assets" rather than spend them on goods and services.

One result of this was the almost continuous increase in stock prices during the period being covered.

And, even though the M2 money stock velocity has increased somewhat in the past two years, a lot of the M2 money stock has gone into the stock market and other assets...like homes and gold...and kept money from flowing into goods and services and inflating consumer prices at a faster rate.

Obviously, the future of the inflation figures is going to depend a lot on what happens to the M2 velocity of circulation and monetary policy.

Right now, money still is flowing into the stock market, the real estate market, and to the commodity markets, and not consumer price inflation.

But, will this continue?

The Future?

Well, the future includes the presidential election now going on in the United States.

Right now, economic growth seems to be happening at a reasonable pace...over 2.00 percent at an annual pace...and unemployment remains near its 50-year low, although it has been rising for the last three months...and inflation appears to be dropping.

The precedent is that the Federal Reserve will not make any moves during this election period that might result in a political response.

So, the Federal Reserve, if it makes a move, will be very, very careful not to cause a political response.

I believe that the Fed will have this window to get through the fall election period.

Then, we will really see what the Fed is thinking about the future.