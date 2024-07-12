Easing Inflation: A Clear Path To A September Cut

JLGutierrez

The June CPI reading significantly increases the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. This marks the second consecutive month of weaker-than-expected inflation data, with June showing the first negative monthly headline inflation print since May 2020 and the smallest core inflation increase since August 2021.

The data indicates a broad weakening in price pressures, providing strong and consistent evidence that inflation is on a downward trend. If these signs continue, the Fed is likely to soon begin their policy easing cycle.

Contribution to headline U.S. inflation

Year-over-year, January 2015–present

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Principal Asset Management. Data as of July 11, 2024.

Global inflation progress continues to capture investor attention, with many economies tentatively resuming what has been a long “last mile” of inflation deceleration toward central bank targets.

Notably, June's CPI report marks a significant step in the right direction for the United States. Headline CPI fell to -0.1% month-on-month, the first negative print since May 2020, while core inflation posted its smallest increase since August 2021 at 0.1%. After a series of hotter-than-expected readings earlier this year, these results provide a convincing sign that inflation is resuming its downward path.

A notable contributor to June’s CPI decline was shelter inflation, which finally showed a long-awaited easing. Owners’ equivalent rent posted its smallest increase since August 2021, while the Fed's favored supercore measure, which excludes shelter from core services, registered its second consecutive decline.

On a three-month annualized basis, core CPI is now down to 2.1%, which is close to the Fed’s likely “comfort zone” that would open the door to rate cuts. Despite the encouraging data, a rate cut in July is out of the picture - The Fed still needs more evidence of sustained disinflation. However, a September rate reduction appears increasingly probable if these trends continue.

While global inflation remains a complex issue, June’s U.S. CPI report offers a hopeful sign that inflationary pressures are weakening, potentially paving the way for a more favorable economic environment and a long-awaited shift in monetary policy.

