Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 14

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 7/25 8/15 0.41 0.45 9.76% 1.24% 31 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 7/22 8/2 0.42 0.47 11.90% 2.91% 14 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 8/23 9/5 1.68 1.82 8.33% 2.56% 19 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 7/31 8/14 0.515 0.525 1.94% 7.14% 27 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 8/7 8/21 0.26 0.27 3.85% 2.86% 12 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7/22 7/31 0.0466 0.0467 0.21% 3.85% 10 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 7/25 8/15 0.71 0.815 14.79% 1.49% 15 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 8/19 9/20 0.71 0.81 14.08% 2.52% 20 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 8/16 9/3 1.06 1.08 1.89% 3.82% 27 Unum Group (UNM) 7/26 8/16 0.36 0.42 16.67% 3.24% 16 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 15 (Ex-Div 7/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 7/29 0.26 172.92 0.60% 10 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 7/31 2.7 492.6 2.19% 11 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jul 16 (Ex-Div 7/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 7/31 0.91 128.95 2.82% 7 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 7/31 0.0251 12.44 2.42% 10 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 7/31 0.455 175.28 1.04% 16 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 7/31 0.475 109.07 1.74% 32 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 8/1 0.2 21.38 3.74% 20 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 7/31 0.46 110.57 1.66% 50 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jul 17 (Ex-Div 7/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First United Corporation (FUNC) 8/1 0.2 22 3.64% 6 Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 8/8 1.72 732.13 0.94% 8 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 9/4 0.4325 179.04 0.97% 12 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jul 18 (Ex-Div 7/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 8/15 0.5 98.07 2.04% 61 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 8/15 1.0065 166.61 2.42% 68 Pentair plc (PNR) 8/2 0.23 79.23 1.16% 48 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 7/31 0.88 239.87 1.47% 15 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 8/23 0.57 158.6 1.44% 19 Click to enlarge

Friday Jul 19 (Ex-Div 7/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 8/20 1.41 335.59 1.68% 31 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 7/31 0.08 14.26 6.73% 12 Graco Inc. (GGG) 8/7 0.255 81.2 1.26% 27 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7/31 0.0467 14.56 3.85% 10 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 7/18 0.44 2.5% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 7/17 1.03 3.8% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 7/22 0.75 2.1% The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 7/18 0.21 7.7% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 7/20 0.22 3.8% FMC Corporation (FMC) 7/18 0.58 4.0% The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 7/19 0.36 5.8% Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 7/16 0.4 2.8% Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 7/19 0.16 4.7% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 7/18 0.9 0.6% Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) 7/19 0.28 3.2% McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 7/22 0.42 2.4% Bank OZK (OZK) 7/19 0.4 3.7% Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 7/19 0.407 2.9% Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 7/19 0.4 1.2% Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 7/22 0.75 0.5% Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 7/22 0.135 1.4% Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK:SOMC) 7/19 0.15 3.8% THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) 7/18 0.48 1.9% Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 7/20 0.5475 4.0% Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.