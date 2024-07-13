Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 14

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
7/25
|
8/15
|
0.41
|
0.45
|
9.76%
|
1.24%
|
31
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
7/22
|
8/2
|
0.42
|
0.47
|
11.90%
|
2.91%
|
14
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
8/23
|
9/5
|
1.68
|
1.82
|
8.33%
|
2.56%
|
19
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
7/31
|
8/14
|
0.515
|
0.525
|
1.94%
|
7.14%
|
27
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
8/7
|
8/21
|
0.26
|
0.27
|
3.85%
|
2.86%
|
12
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
7/22
|
7/31
|
0.0466
|
0.0467
|
0.21%
|
3.85%
|
10
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
7/25
|
8/15
|
0.71
|
0.815
|
14.79%
|
1.49%
|
15
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
8/19
|
9/20
|
0.71
|
0.81
|
14.08%
|
2.52%
|
20
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
8/16
|
9/3
|
1.06
|
1.08
|
1.89%
|
3.82%
|
27
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
7/26
|
8/16
|
0.36
|
0.42
|
16.67%
|
3.24%
|
16
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jul 15 (Ex-Div 7/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
7/29
|
0.26
|
172.92
|
0.60%
|
10
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
7/31
|
2.7
|
492.6
|
2.19%
|
11
Tuesday Jul 16 (Ex-Div 7/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
7/31
|
0.91
|
128.95
|
2.82%
|
7
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
7/31
|
0.0251
|
12.44
|
2.42%
|
10
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
7/31
|
0.455
|
175.28
|
1.04%
|
16
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
7/31
|
0.475
|
109.07
|
1.74%
|
32
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
8/1
|
0.2
|
21.38
|
3.74%
|
20
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
7/31
|
0.46
|
110.57
|
1.66%
|
50
Wednesday Jul 17 (Ex-Div 7/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First United Corporation
|
(FUNC)
|
8/1
|
0.2
|
22
|
3.64%
|
6
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(GHC)
|
8/8
|
1.72
|
732.13
|
0.94%
|
8
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
9/4
|
0.4325
|
179.04
|
0.97%
|
12
Thursday Jul 18 (Ex-Div 7/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
8/15
|
0.5
|
98.07
|
2.04%
|
61
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
8/15
|
1.0065
|
166.61
|
2.42%
|
68
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
8/2
|
0.23
|
79.23
|
1.16%
|
48
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
7/31
|
0.88
|
239.87
|
1.47%
|
15
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
8/23
|
0.57
|
158.6
|
1.44%
|
19
Friday Jul 19 (Ex-Div 7/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
8/20
|
1.41
|
335.59
|
1.68%
|
31
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
7/31
|
0.08
|
14.26
|
6.73%
|
12
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
8/7
|
0.255
|
81.2
|
1.26%
|
27
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
7/31
|
0.0467
|
14.56
|
3.85%
|
10
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
|
(AXS)
|
7/18
|
0.44
|
2.5%
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
7/17
|
1.03
|
3.8%
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
7/22
|
0.75
|
2.1%
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
7/18
|
0.21
|
7.7%
|
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FMAO)
|
7/20
|
0.22
|
3.8%
|
FMC Corporation
|
(FMC)
|
7/18
|
0.58
|
4.0%
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
7/19
|
0.36
|
5.8%
|
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
7/16
|
0.4
|
2.8%
|
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBNC)
|
7/19
|
0.16
|
4.7%
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
7/18
|
0.9
|
0.6%
|
Invitation Homes Inc.
|
(INVH)
|
7/19
|
0.28
|
3.2%
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
7/22
|
0.42
|
2.4%
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
7/19
|
0.4
|
3.7%
|
Republic Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RBCAA)
|
7/19
|
0.407
|
2.9%
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
7/19
|
0.4
|
1.2%
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
7/22
|
0.75
|
0.5%
|
Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
7/22
|
0.135
|
1.4%
|
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
|
7/19
|
0.15
|
3.8%
|
THOR Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
7/18
|
0.48
|
1.9%
|
Xcel Energy Inc.
|
(XEL)
|
7/20
|
0.5475
|
4.0%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
