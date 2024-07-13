Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Unexpectedly Rises In June

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Wholesale inflation unexpectedly rose last month. Here is the latest news release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The producer price index for final demand increased 0.2% month-over-month (s.a.), more than the expected 0.1% growth. On a non-seasonally adjusted annual basis, headline PPI accelerated from 2.4% in May to 2.6% in June, coming in above the expected 2.3% growth.

Core PPI (excluding food and energy) for final demand rose 0.4% last month, less than the expected 0.2% growth. On a non-seasonally adjusted annual basis, core PPI accelerated from 2.6% year-over-year in May to 3.0% in June, coming in above the expected 2.5% growth.

Below is a chart of the historical series with a callout to the most recent 12 months.

Producer Price Index: Finished Goods

The BLS shifted its focus to its new "final demand" series in 2014, a shift I support. However, the data for these series are only constructed back to November 2009 for headline and April 2010 for core. Since our focus is on longer-term trends, we continue to track the legacy PPI for finished goods, which the BLS also includes in its monthly updates. We will see in a later overlay chart that the final demand and finished goods indexes are highly correlated.

The June PPI for finished goods fell 0.6% month-over-month seasonally adjusted, up from the previous month's 0.9% decline. On an annual basis, headline PPI for finished goods is currently at 1.4% year-over-year, up from 2.3% the previous month (seasonally adjusted).

Core PPI for finished goods rose 0.1% month-over-month, down from 0.2% the previous month. On an annual basis, core PPI for finished goods is currently at 2.2% year-over-year, unchanged from the previous month (seasonally adjusted).

Producer Price Index (PPI) vs. Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Both PPI and CPI illustrate monthly price changes, however, as their names suggest, the Producer Price Index measures price changes from the producer perspective whereas the Consumer Price Index measures price changes from the consumer perspective. PPI is thought to be a leading indicator of consumer inflation because, for the most part, when producers pay more for goods and services they are likely to pass along those higher costs to the consumer. With that being said, during the last recession producers were unable to pass along price increases, demonstrating the higher volatility of core PPI than core CPI.

The Fed has been in a tightening cycle to tackle high inflation, among other things. Inflation has eased over the last year, but the threat of a resurgence hangs in the air and thus, the two big questions remain: "When will the Fed begin to cut rates?" and "Will there be a recession?".

