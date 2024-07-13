AnuchaCheechang/iStock via Getty Images

About a year ago, I rated the preferred stock of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS.PR.V) as a “hold”, as it was offering a 13.0% yield but it also had some risks. Since my article, the preferred stock has offered a massive total return of 70% and thus it has outperformed the S&P 500 (+27%) by an impressive margin. Due to the steep rally of the stock, its yield has decreased from 13.0% to 8.3%. The current yield may seem unattractive compared to the previous yield but the risk of the stock has greatly decreased thanks to a strategic decision that the company recently made. In this article, I will discuss why the 8.3% dividend of the stock has become safer, albeit not entirely safe.

Interest rates

One of the reasons behind the above average dividend yield of the preferred stock of Telephone and Data Systems in recent years has been the adverse environment of high interest rates. Preferred stocks are among the most sensitive securities to interest rates. High interest rates enable investors to identify attractive yields elsewhere and thus they exert pressure on preferred stocks.

Fortunately for the preferred shareholders of Telephone and Data Systems, inflation has cooled from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.0% now. According to the latest CPI report, inflation dropped in June (by 0.1%) on a monthly basis for the first time since 2020. On a year-to-year basis, inflation decreased to a 3-year low of 3.0% in June. As a result, the Fed is likely to begin reducing interest rates later this year. After the latest CPI report, the probability of a September rate cut surged from 69.7% on the previous day to 87.9%.

As per its latest guidance, which it issued before the aforementioned CPI report, the Fed expects to reduce interest rates from the current level of 5.25%-5.5% to 2.75%-3.0% after 2026. If the central bank implements this plan, it will probably provide a tailwind to the preferred stock of Telephone and Data Systems.

Debt - Losses

While high interest rates have been weighing on the preferred stock of Telephone and Data Systems in recent years, the major reason behind its deep discount to its par value of $25 has been the high debt load of the company and its losses in recent quarters. The preferred stock is currently trading at $18.17, which corresponds to a 27% discount to its par value.

Due to the surge of interest rates to a 40-year high and poor business results, the net interest expense of Telephone and Data Systems has increased 48%, from $157 million in 2022 to $228 million in the last 12 months. This amount has exceeded the operating income of $191 million of the company in the last 12 months and hence it has caused material operating losses.

It is also important to note that Telephone and Data Systems carries an excessive amount of debt. Its net debt (as per Buffett’s formula: Net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) is standing at $6.5 billion, which is nearly triple the market capitalization of the common stock. Given also the net losses of $479 million of the company in the last 12 months, it is evident that Telephone and Data Systems is struggling to service its debt and pay its dividends. This helps explain the recent 79% reduction of the quarterly common dividend, from $0.19 to $0.04, after 49 consecutive years of dividend growth.

A key strategic decision

Due to its high debt load, Telephone and Data Systems has been trying to identify strategic ways to monetize its 83% stake in US Cellular for more than a year. On May 28th, Telephone and Data Systems announced that it approved of the strategic decision of US Cellular to sell its wireless operations and approximately 30% of its spectrum assets to T-Mobile for $4.4 billion, including a combination of cash and up to $2 billion of debt.

In addition, according to the terms of the deal, US Cellular will lease its retained spectrum assets to T-Mobile for at least 15 years. As a result, US Cellular will secure a great portion of cash flows for the next 15 years and thus it will significantly reduce its risks. As Telephone and Data Systems owns 83% of US Cellular, it is likely to benefit from this deal. Notably, the preferred stock of Telephone and Data Systems jumped 29% when the aforementioned transaction was first disclosed, in early May.

It is worth noting that Telephone and Data Systems pays $70 million per year on preferred dividends and has total preferred equity of $1.07 billion and total common equity of $4.13 billion. Therefore, the preferred equity comprises just 21% of total equity. On the other hand, the company has posted negative free cash flows in each of the last three years and hence it is burdened by its preferred dividends. Nevertheless, thanks to the drastic reduction of the common dividend and the above transaction, the company is likely to preserve appreciable amounts of funds and thus cover its preferred dividend much more readily. The reduction of the common dividend will save about $66 million per year while the infusion of about $2.4 billion in cash from the above deal is likely to significantly reduce the interest expense of the company. Overall, the market seems to have good reasons for rewarding the stock with a steep rally since the announcement of the deal.

Some preferred shareholders may be worried about the recent 79% cut of the common dividend. However, the preferred dividend cannot be reduced unless the common dividend is eliminated first. In addition, management recently stated that it does not expect to reduce the preferred dividend. Of course, the statement of management is not a guarantee but the safety of the preferred dividend has certainly improved after the recent strategic decision of the company.

Risks

Management has stated that it expects the above transaction to close in mid-2025. The long interval until the close of the transaction signals that there are some significant hurdles the company has to overcome to accomplish the deal. Indeed, according to an analyst, U.S. antitrust regulators may object to the deal as T-Mobile may obtain strong pricing power in some markets. In addition, the government is likely to scrutinize the deal in order to prevent dissatisfaction of consumers during an election year. Overall, investors should be aware that Telephone and Data Systems will have to make a great effort to close the deal in mid-2025.

Even if the deal materializes, the preferred dividend may not be entirely safe. Telephone and Data Systems will strengthen its balance sheet but it will be a much smaller company. To be sure, US Cellular generates essentially all the operating earnings of Telephone and Data Systems. As a result, the sale of the wireless operations of US Cellular and about 30% of its spectrum assets will greatly reduce the size of the remaining company. This means that the company may have problems servicing its current preferred dividend over the long run.

Final thoughts

The preferred dividend yield of Telephone and Data Systems has decreased from 13.0% a year ago to 8.3% now. Thanks to the above mentioned sale of assets, the preferred dividend has become much safer and is extremely unlikely to be cut in the short term. In addition, if interest rates decrease in the upcoming years, as per the guidance of the Fed, the preferred stock is likely to appreciate and reduce its discount to its par value of $25. Nevertheless, investors should be aware that the company will have to overcome some obstacles to close the deal. Even if the deal materializes, Telephone and Data Systems will be a much smaller company after the deal and hence it may not be able to maintain its current preferred dividend over the long run.