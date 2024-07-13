surachetsh

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) has been a beneficiary of recent economic data. Gold prices soared following the softer-than-expected June CPI report. Lower interest rates and a weaker dollar were key bullish culprits, but the move should not come as a shock to macro investors.

The precious metal has been in a strong bull market for a number of years now. One troy ounce approached an all-time high following the US inflation report, and gold is higher by 23% in the past year, keeping close pace with the rallying S&P 500.

I reiterate a buy rating on GOLD. Following a Q1 earnings beat back in May, but a weak share-price reaction, I continue to see the stock as undervalued. The stock is up 16% total return since my Q1 analysis, close to 10 percentage points of alpha versus the SPX.

Gold Prices Approach New Highs

Back in early May, Barrick reported a solid set of quarterly results. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 topped the Wall Street consensus estimate of $0.15 while quarterly revenue of $2.75 billion, up 4% from year-ago levels, was a modest beat. Within the report, the management team confirmed that the company had entered into an exploration earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica as Barrick seeks to expand mineral production. As for the quarter, net earnings verified at $295 million with an average realized gold price of $2075 per ounce compared to $1902 per ounce in the same quarter last year.

Planned maintenance in its Nevada gold mines resulted in slightly weaker total quarterly gold production, but the firm expects costs at its major production locations to come in lower this year while gold production returns to growth. That’s a healthy backdrop particularly as precious metals prices continue to rise.

With both adjusted EBITDA and EPS bettering expectations following previously lowered guidance, this was a solid report. But net debt did increase to $783 million while Q1 free cash flow was not all that impressive at just $32 million. But with high-quality assets, a solid free cash flow outlook, and increased exploration and production potential, the company remains in a favorable position.

Ahead of earnings next month, it will be key to watch for trends in total gold production, how operating costs are faring, and how the management team is handling debt. The options market has priced in a 3.7% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the August report.

Key risks include lower gold prices, rising labor costs, higher prices for energy and other input prices, and an overall weaker global economy. Additionally, with a significant debt position, higher interest rates and the inability to secure financing remain concerns. Finally, being a global corporation in a dangerous industry, adverse regulatory changes could harm the earnings outlook.

On earnings, analysts at BofA see operating EPS surging by 50% this year to $1.26 with continued growth in the out year. By 2026, GOLD is expected to earn more than $2.20 in non-GAAP per-share profits. The current Seeking Alpha consensus outlook shows less sanguine earnings figures, but still strong year-on-year growth this year and next. Barrick’s top line is expected to increase at a high 14% pace through 2025.

Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to hold at $0.10 quarterly, resulting in a dividend yield of just 2.2% on the $32 billion market cap company.

Barrick Gold: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

I am raising my forward 12-month operating EPS estimate from $1.11 to $1.35 based on continued profit growth and solid earnings expectations. If we apply the stock’s 5-year average forward non-GAAP P/E of 21.65, then shares should trade near $29.

But with an uncertain earnings trajectory beyond the next few quarters and volatile commodities prices, a lower P/E is warranted. A 19x multiple would put shares still undervalued at $26.

GOLD: Inexpensive on Earnings, Above-Average Yield

Compared to its peers, Barrick features a relatively high valuation grade, though it’s middle of the road on an absolute basis. The company’s growth trajectory looks solid, however, while profitability metrics continue to look healthy.

Share-price momentum scores weak via the quant system, but I will assert that there is a key spot to monitor on the chart after a significant rally off its February lows. Finally, the earnings revisions have been very much to the good side – there have been 19 EPS upgrades in the past 90 days compared to just a pair of downgrades.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2024 earnings date of Monday, August 12 BMO with a conference call later that morning. You can listen live here.

The management team is also slated to present at the Gold Forum Americas 2024 conference from September 15 to 18. Before that, Barrick reports its Q2 2024 production interim data on Tuesday, July 16 which could draw share-price volatility.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

In March, I noted that there was key support at the $13 mark. That level has continued to hold as support, but notice in the chart below that shares remain under resistance via a downtrend line going back more than two years. I still don’t see a definitive breakout, but if we do see GOLD rally through $19 on high volume, then a bullish upside measured move price objective to the mid-$20s, closer to my fair value estimate, would be in play. That target is based on the height of the consolidation pattern over the past handful of quarters, added on top of the would-be breakout point.

For now, the RSI momentum trend at the top of the graph shows an encouraging breakout, though GOLD’s long-term 200-day moving average remains flat in its slope. Shares have shown relative weakness to gold the commodity over the past year, which is an admittedly negative sign. Finally, with a high amount of volume by price up to about $20, the bulls still have their work cut out for them here.

Overall, GOLD’s chart shows some potential, but the stock has been a relative laggard over the past several years.

GOLD: Shares Consolidate, Monitoring $19 Resistance

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on Barrick Gold. I see the company as an earnings grower this year and next while its technical situation is not quite as upbeat. With gold prices nearing all-time highs once again, there are industry-wide tailwinds.