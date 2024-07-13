Boockvar On The '2 Different Economies, 2 Different Stock Markets' Problem, And More

Jul. 13, 2024 6:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Financial Group, believes this is a 'Two Economies/Two Markets' environment with strong divergences in performance between income groups and market sectors.
  • He cautions about the risks involved in chasing hot groups like AI/tech and believes a 'Show me the money' moment in the sector could be coming.
  • Instead, he prefers foreign stocks (particularly in Asia) because of their valuations and long-term prospects. He also favors commodities like gold, copper, agriculture, and uranium.

By Mike Larson

Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Financial Group and editor of The Boock Report markets newsletter, takes a 360-degree tour of the markets, the economy, Federal Reserve policy, and the most (and least) promising strategies, sectors, and asset classes for 2024-2025.

