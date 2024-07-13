Boockvar On The '2 Different Economies, 2 Different Stock Markets' Problem, And More

wx-bradwang/iStock via Getty Images

By Mike Larson

Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Financial Group and editor of The Boock Report markets newsletter, takes a 360-degree tour of the markets, the economy, Federal Reserve policy, and the most (and least) promising strategies, sectors, and asset classes for 2024-2025.

Transcript

Larson - Hello and welcome to our latest MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment. I'm Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow. And today, I'm pleased to welcome a market expert I haven't had on the podcast before but whose work I've followed for years personally.

He is Peter Boockvar, CIO at Bleakley Financial Group, as well as the author of The Boock Report newsletter, which you absolutely can't miss if you're looking for hot-off-the-press, insightful market updates. Peter, how are you?

Boockvar - Hey, Mike, thanks for having me.

Larson - Yeah, glad you could do this. Let's start from 30,000 feet up. When it comes to the market, it's been a great year for the averages. If by "the averages," you mean the S&P and, to a greater degree, the Nasdaq, obviously, the Dow and Russell and so on have been lagging behind. So, what's going on? What gives in this environment?

Boockvar - Well, just as we see two different economies, we see two different stock markets. With respect to the "economies," being plural, there seems like there's two. There's one for the higher income consumer, but there's one for the beneficiary of a lot of government spending. There's also, in that same one, that's benefiting from all this AI capital spending. And then there's another economy for the lower- to middle-income consumer. Sharing that economy is the manufacturing sector that globally is in a recession.

Also in that economic bucket is the pace of existing home sales that's near 30-year lows. So the stock market, I think, is reflecting that. Small businesses are challenged from the rising cost of work -- the cumulative rise in inflation that we've seen for the past three to four years, the higher cost of capital, and the high cost of labor, and that's reflected in the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, where the 50-year average is 98 and the recent print was 91.5. But then, on the other hand, you have bigger companies that are better able to manage in this kind of environment.

So, while the divergences are real from a technical standpoint, you can also rationalize them from a fundamental standpoint. Now, that said, I do think that we're headed to some sort of reconciliation here because the lower- to middle-income consumer that's pinching pennies and is very value conscious are they going to go out and upgrade to the new iPhone because of Apple intelligence? Because we're going to get a souped-up Siri? I don't necessarily think so.

So, Apple's fortunes are still tied to the rest of the economy. I like to say that we all breathe the same economic air, and a lot of these small/midsize businesses, they advertise on Instagram and Google and YouTube and Facebook. They buy products and software and services from Microsoft. So, this gap, this glaring gap of historic proportions, from a fundamental standpoint, I don't think can last too much longer. Either the small/mid-cap stocks catch up both from a stock market perspective, but also from an earnings perspective, or the bigger names are going to catch down and experience the same economic reality that the rest of the market is.

Larson - Yeah. You had a great line in your June market commentary. I think it's "For every pro, there's a con. For every AI-driven stock, there's a company dealing with lackluster sales growth." And you mentioned that "this continuing, growing divergence is something you don't think can continue for too long."

What is too long? I mean, this is something we've been talking about for a while. A lot of strategists have. How long can this go on? And if so, what do you think changes the dynamic?

Boockvar - I think we're beginning to see more people question the return on all this AI investment. We know that the big tech companies are spending tens of billions of dollars on CapEx in building out these models. And that's obviously good for the infrastructure sellers of all that equipment, whether it's the chips or it's the other hardware.

But I think that people are now wondering and asking more questions, as I said, to what is the return on all this investment. And I would not be surprised that with the current earnings season - and we're going to get tech earnings in a few weeks - they're going to start to reflect those hard questions and basically start asking, you know, show me the money.

I think that could be upon us here. We've lived up to this point on a lot of hope with this AI spend and what it means for the rest of us. But I think now it's time to put up or shut up when it comes to reaping any return on all this enormous, massive investment being put into the market.

Larson - We'll definitely dive down a little bit into the sector and earnings outlook. Before we do, I just want to cover a couple more big-picture points. And that was something you'd written about and other speakers have mentioned: This post-Covid era, it's different from the post-GFC era when it comes to interest rates, government stimulus, and anything else. So, what are those implications for investors of a higher-for-longer rate environment or whatever the nomenclature is these days?

Boockvar - Well, if you saw the current level of interest rates, you'd say, okay, it's relatively normal compared to history. The problem is, what was abnormal was the 15 years leading into 2022 when rates were at zero, and we had all this QE. But going from abnormal to normal is not an easy transmission mechanism or transition of smoothness.

Because after 15 years of pricing debt at an artificially low level, going to a more normalized interest rate environment, takes a lot of time and takes a lot of pain, particularly if you're in the commercial real estate business or if you're in any business that has a loan coming due that was priced before 2022 that is now repricing at this much higher environment.

So, I think the current level of interest rates over time is going to be a good thing. But again, that transition period is extraordinarily bumpy. And '08 was sort of a shock to the system once home prices started to fall, and it infected all the collateral backing this extraordinary amount of MBS loans.

I've been more worried about sort of a "death by a thousand cuts" economic situation, in this different relative to the 15 years prior interest rate environment where this adjustment phase takes time. Not only does it take time for us to deal with, again, for those that have debt coming due, but just think about the projects that don't get done, the businesses that don't get started because the cost of capital is as high as it is.

Now, if you're a small business, your cost of funds are at 9%, 10%, 11%, and if you're a CCC credit, it's probably 13%, 14%. That's a high hurdle rate to clear over. So, what building is not getting built because of that? What factory is not getting expanded because of that? What business is not getting started because of that?

That's why I think we're in a 1.5% type economy. 1.3% was the print for Q1. The Q2 GDP estimate from the Atlanta Fed is about 1.5%. And you know what? It feels like that. It feels like that based on the data I see, and it feels like that based on the countless number of earnings calls that I've heard over the past couple of months and I expect to hear over the next few months.

Larson - You mentioned CCC credit, and that was something I noticed in a recent commentary. When I look at stock market volatility, the stock side of the equation doesn't seem to be too concerned about risks and so on. Whereas when you look at some of those weaker credits and how they're performing relative to Treasuries, it looks like it might be something to keep an eye on, right?

Boockvar - Absolutely. And I think this higher-rate environment, on top of a slowing economy now, that squeezes cash flows and makes that debt even more difficult to service is something we have to watch. Now, we've seen a dramatic tightening of credit spreads. We've seen a drop in yields that a lot of these corporate credits are paying on the rally we've seen in all markets over the past year.

But if there's going to be a canary that we have to watch out for, it's the small-cap stocks which are down on the year, if you look at the Russell 2000. And I think that, maybe we've seen the lows in terms of credit spreads and that this upward move over the past couple of months in CCCs to the widest since early -- late January, early February could be the beginning of something more.

Larson - Something to keep an eye on, for sure. We've got to talk policy here. I mean, you mentioned Jay Powell this week. It sounded like he might be paying a little closer attention to labor market conditions versus inflation. So, what is your outlook for how the Fed's going to react to all of this over the back half of 2024?

Boockvar - I think the rising unemployment rate is going to result in a September rate cut. We've heard from Jay Powell and other Fed members that the labor market now is back on their radar screen after being off because of their fight against inflation the last couple of years. And that tells me that the unemployment rate is as important as the CPI and PCE reports.

And now that the trajectory of that rate is higher, even though on an absolute basis, it's still very low, that tells me if you get a couple more upticks in the unemployment rate, they're definitely cutting in September. I mean, at the last Fed meeting, when we saw the summary of economic projections, the median dot plot year-end 2024 for the unemployment rate was 4%, while the June print was 4.1% and the trajectory is clearly higher.

So, I don't think they'll cut in July. I don't think they'll cut a day after the election. September seems to be a prime sort of starting spot. But people have to keep in mind that just because they start cutting, we're not going back to zero. Those days are over. The rate cuts that we're going to get from the Fed are going to be much more methodical.

And the Fed's going to be somewhat hamstrung because Jay Powell doesn't want to repeat the experience of the '70s where they got too cute. They got complacent and inflation accelerated again. So, even if they cut 150 basis points over the next year, we're still at 4%. It's still a far cry from zero. So, I think all this excitement about rate cuts, be careful what you wish for.

Larson - Got it. I think we have to talk politics a little bit, for obvious reasons. We've had the French elections that have been causing turmoil in European markets. We have obviously a big US presidential election coming up, and you're going to be speaking in Canada for us. And they've had their own political issues up there. How does an investor need to factor that stuff in, if at all, for the rest of this year and moving into '25?

Boockvar - So, they're -- depending on who wins. There are certainly policy, things that we'll have to focus on. If you're investing in health care, you're obviously going to have to focus on which side is going to win. If you're worried about tariffs, you're obviously going to have to focus on who's going to win. But I think overall, generally speaking, if you look back in history, changing your investing stance based on who was elected has typically been not a good decision.

So, it's definitely very important. It's going to get a lot of media attention. It's going to get a lot of investor attention. And it's probably going to be the most talked-about thing that we're going to have for the next couple of months. But I don't think one should change their investing portfolio based on who's going to win.

Larson - In the time we have left, this is your big picture view. You've kind of laid it out here. So, what does that mean in terms of action items? If you're an investor here, what are some of the most positive opportunities in your opinion? And where are some of the places or asset classes you might want to be staying away from?

Boockvar - So, I've been saying this for a bit. It's not like it's new. But I think that investors that are just chasing the things that have worked just because they've worked, I think, is a more dangerous investing path from here, even though it seems like the easy one. I think valuations eventually matter. And the valuations of these big cap stocks are just so off-the-charts that I just don't see how earnings are going to substantiate that looking out over a five-year timeframe.

We're very bullish on the commodity space. I'm sure there'll be other people talking about precious metals, but we're also bullish on that in addition to energy, Ag, uranium, and copper. And there are a lot of cheap value stocks. I mean, the Russell 2000, I'll say again, is down on the year. That has created a lot of attractive valuations in a bunch of names that we own.

And in addition to that, I think investors think that the US is the center and only part of the investing world. But I do think that international investing should be a thing. The international markets have underperformed US markets for 15-plus years now. But I think that there are a lot of opportunities, particularly in Asia, in emerging Asia and the growing middle class there. That, to me, is the most exciting GDP story when looking out over the next ten years.

Larson - So, you're going to be speaking again at the MoneyShow Toronto in September. It's obviously a little ways out and things can change. But any sort of sneak peek you'd want to offer, some perspective on what you think you might cover? I'm interested in your brief take on commodities simply because you brought them up, and that's obviously an area of focus in Canada.

Boockvar - Well, I'm going to elaborate more on this very mixed and uneven economy and what that means for Jay Powell on the Fed. I think there's just, again, this belief that whatever comes our way, the Fed's going to save us. And I'm going to argue - and it's going to tie into the commodity story - that, while the trajectory of inflation has obviously come down a lot, I think 3% to 4% is an inflation rate that we're going to have to get used to. And if the Fed does get too aggressive on the rate cuts, you can see weakness in the dollar. You can see a rise in commodity prices. Inflation can flare up again.

So, I'm going to talk about this macro backdrop, but I'm going to tie it into direct investment ideas and how best to maneuver through this environment.

Larson - Peter, thanks for your time.

Boockvar - Thanks, Mike.

Originally published on MoneyShow.com