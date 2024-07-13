JHVEPhoto

Introduction

I first wrote about Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock at the beginning of February 2021 and issued a buy recommendation. Since then, my ratings have fluctuated between "Buy" and "Hold", depending on market developments and my assessment of the company's nearest prospects. My last 2 articles were "Buy" and I'm delighted that Amazon has outperformed the index since the end of January by a really wide margin (taking into account the company's size).

My most recent article analyzed the company's Q1 FY2024 financials immediately after their release. Today, I'd like to provide a preview of the upcoming Q2 2024 and assess Amazon's chances of exceeding market expectations.

Quick Q1 FY2024 Overview

The company's Q1 FY2024 results were released relatively long ago (at the end of April), so I assume everything we saw in Amazon's financials is likely already priced in, as the stock has increased significantly since then. Nevertheless, I decided to briefly highlight some points just to refresh readers' memory.

In Q1 FY2024, Amazon's revenue reached $143.3 billion, a 13% YoY increase, which looks impressive. Although sales dropped 16% QoQ due to seasonality, the consolidated sales figure arrived at the high end of management's guidance and exceeded Wall Street consensus estimate by ~$764 million. Regarding the bottom line, there was also a beat as Amazon's GAAP EPS was $0.98 per diluted share, up from $0.31 a year earlier. Despite typically seeing a significant drop in profits from Q4 to Q1, Amazon maintained a steady EPS, mainly due to an expansion in gross margin to 49.3% (+255 basis points YoY) thanks to the robust performance of AWS.

I should say that AWS has remained Amazon's key moneymaker with huge growth and profitability; the Q1 FY2024 figures for AWS revenue amounted to $25 billion, up 17% YoY as well as a 3% sequential hike. The segment's EBIT rose by 84% YoY to $9.4B with an EBIT margin of 37.6%, which looks exceptionally well, in my opinion. I think that by investing as much as $4 billion into Anthropic, AWS demonstrated its dedication towards promoting AI technology thus further solidifying its position in the AI-as-a-service market. I believe this strategic alliance should provide additional capabilities for AWS while also reinforcing its dominance in cloud services during the current AI gold rush.

Excluding AWS, Amazon's total sales for products and services amounted to $118.3 billion, up 12% YoY but down 19% QoQ (again, that was consistent with typical seasonal swings). In this segment, the operating profit was $5.89 billion from a loss of $349 million reported in the previous year, thus seeing an increase in the operating margin to 5.0%. North American retail sales, which make up for ~60% of overall sales in the company, increased by 12% YoY yielding an operating income of $4.98 billion. Even though it was less than Q4's record of $6.5 billion, this represented a remarkable improvement over the $898 million it made in Q1 FY2023 (+6.6x YoY actually). Also, there was a 10% YoY increase in international retail revenue ($31.9 billion) - it was actually the 1st quarter of solid profitability since Q2 2021 (excluding an insignificant profit in Q3 2023). The EBIT for the international division amounted to $903 million with a margin of 2.8%. It looks like the operational efficiencies put in place during the pandemic era are yielding results. I expect Amazon's International segment to remain profitable going forward, with possibly even higher margins as the current base of 2.8% seems to be too low.

Free cash flow, with various adjustments that the company includes in its investor presentation, has increased significantly over the last few quarters: Emerging from deep outflows in Q1 FY2023, Amazon generated over $50 billion on a TTM basis if we consider the FCF in its classical form, without adjusting for financial leases and other financial obligations. Additionally, I was pleased to see that the number of shares outstanding increased by only ~1.5 - this indicates that the company's resources are more than sufficient for innovative development, and there's no need to overcompensate staff excessively, which could potentially dilute investors in the future.

In my opinion, all indicators from Q1 suggest that the company’s business continues to develop actively and that Amazon seems to have no significant obstacles to overcome. The company holds substantial shares in each of its end markets, and its extensive ecosystem allows it to monetize all of the growth in these markets. This is very promising, especially as we watch the economy recover. Amazon is benefiting from this recovery through its operating leverage. Judging by the latest economic data, this growth likely continued in the second quarter. Let's take a closer look.

The Odds Of Beating Again

First off, let's define what the market expects from AMZN for the 2nd quarter. Since the last earnings report, Wall Street analysts have significantly raised their EPS estimates, not only for Q2 but also for most of the following quarters. According to Seeking Alpha Premium data, prior to the Q1 report, analysts were expecting $0.94 per share for Q2; now expectations have risen to $1.01 per share. That may seem like a minor change, but it actually represents a 7.46% increase for just 3 months.

Thus, expectations have increased, making it more challenging for AMZN to surpass them now. However, based on Q1 results, we may recall that most analysts had anticipated a seasonal decline in EPS following a strong Q4. Contrary to those expectations, the company reported $0.98 per share in earnings, beating the forecast by ~18%. That was a substantial beat. I don't see any pronounced seasonal trend suggesting that the Q2 results should differ significantly from the Q1's. On the contrary, I think we're likely to see some acceleration in growth, so the $1.11 per share that Wall Street is currently forecasting seems to be a more than achievable goal for Amazon this time around.

Moreover, the market reaction should depend not only on by what margin AMZN beats Q2 EPS estimates but also on the comments management provides regarding its future outlook. I believe that management will be, if not more positive than in the first quarter, at least as optimistic in this respect, as there are fewer negative factors at play. At the moment, I don't see many significant obstacles.

According to the Q1 earnings call, the management set expectations of net sales to be in between $144 billion and $149 billion with a growth of 7% to 11% YoY, despite an anticipated adverse effect of FX. To minimize costs while improving user experiences, Amazon said it planned to keep developing its distribution systems "through investment, increased standardization of procedures and automation as well as other technological initiatives in robotics." The advertisement remains instrumental in achieving profitability gain; besides sponsored products, there are good chances for growth in streaming TV ads. Prime Video presents new content regularly while Manhattan is about to see a new Whole Foods Market concept being launched.

Also, I think AWS's potential for growth is not exhausted, with AMZN's plans in place to heavily invest in CAPEX that will support the increasing demand for generative AI and other workloads. In 2H 2024, Amazon should introduce more NVIDIA compute instances as well as its latest custom silicon Trainium2.0. Amazon Bedrock should expand its LLMs selection and add capabilities such as Custom Model Import for better integration with SageMaker, according to the commentary. The company also intends to maintain its fast delivery speeds for Prime members while adding new events and collaborations to enhance the shopping experience. Therefore, if we're discussing optimization and the potential for higher margins in the future, I believe Amazon still has room for improvement. Perhaps this will be evident in the results of the second quarter, we'll see.

In summary, I believe that Amazon has a strong chance of exceeding Q2 expectations.

Amazon's Valuation Update

Last time, I valued Amazon using DCF modeling, which showed an undervaluation of ~29.5%. Since then, the stock has grown by almost 7.5%, so I'd like to update my model today.

In the same way as before, I expect AWS and other non-retail segments to continue to be a bigger share of Amazon's revenue given that they have higher growth rates. Given that AWS has a quite high EBIT margin with little signs of weakening, my forecast is that Amazon's consolidated EBIT margin will be significantly higher than the current 8%, possibly reaching 15-17% within the next 5 years. We can thus sketch a more sound financial outlook if we assume a conservative annual revenue growth slightly above 10%, just below the present consensus forecast, and target an EBIT margin of 16% by FY2028. Assuming historically average D&A-to-revenue ratios, rising CAPEX-to-revenue in the next 2 years (heavy investments into AI-related things), and average net working capital (also as of revenue), this is what my DCF model forecasts look like at this stage:

I assume that the company's cost of debt capital won't have a significant spread relative to the risk-free rate (4.24%) - let it be 5%. So with a tax rate of 20% and a market risk premium (MRP) of 5%, we get a WACC of ~9.6%, which seems relatively conservative to me:

Now, let's touch on one of the trickiest assumptions in my analysis - the terminal value. Currently, Amazon's EV/FCF multiple is 53.6x, which I expected to decrease as the company matures and loses growth potential over time.

However, as I already noted above, I also expect AMZN's EBIT margin to keep expanding, so the implied multiple contraction should be less drastic. I suggest taking an EV/FCF of ~44x in 5 years (the 10-year median) - this assumption would result in an undervaluation of ~23.7% based on my DCF fair value calculation.

So I can conclude that since the market is willing to pay a premium for Amazon's valuation, this provides a buffer if we see a strong earnings beat for Q2, so the price could really drive higher.

Jeff Bezos Sells Massively

This is a much-discussed topic, as everyone has seen how Amazon stock has struggled to break through the $200 mark in recent days, starting in early July. Based on insider findings, we see that Jeff Bezos has been actively selling his shares, some recent ones priced just slightly above $200. In 2024 alone, he sold more than $10 billion worth of AMZN shares, so many market participants and analysts I have read and heard believe this is a negative sign for future price action. So I can’t ignore the discussion of this moment.

I think it's important to remember the adage that insiders sell for different reasons. So Jeff Bezos' sales are not necessarily a negative sign for Amazon. It is important to remember that Mr. Bezos is heavily involved in other ventures besides Amazon, including the space industry, which is very capital-intensive and requires constant funding.

It is therefore logical that he's selling some of his shares. Also, considering the fact that he has already sold about $10 billion worth of shares, we can probably assume that his "cash-out" will soon slow down and he won't be selling so actively. As analysts and investors, we should focus on the performance of the company and not on who is selling their shares and to what extent. From what I see, Amazon is doing very well fundamentally. According to the DCF model I updated today, the stock may be undervalued. In addition, the company is actively developing and holds a significant market share in its addressable markets. Innovations in cloud technologies, AI, and other areas that the company offers are likely to drive the business forward, regardless of whether Jeff Bezos sells or buys.

The Verdict

Of course, I may be wrong in today's bullish-looking findings. If Jeff Bezos continues to sell his shares, of which he still has many left, the pressure on Amazon's stock price may persist. In addition, the stock's large institutional and insider holdings, such as the 934.3 million shares held by insiders and the large investments by mutual funds (Argus Research proprietary source, May 2024 data), suggest a potential vulnerability in case there's a meltdown in the market. In addition to this risk, there's also the danger that cloud competitors such as Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure could force AWS to lower its prices, which could significantly impact its profitability and overall future sales growth. Furthermore, given the company's vast ecosystem, there are potential risks of malfunctions, outages, or cyber-attacks that shouldn't be overlooked as potential risk factors.

Despite these risks, however, I believe that Amazon is one of the most innovative companies with a significant presence in various important end markets. Its growth potential looks very promising in almost any development scenario. Yes, its valuation may seem a bit overpriced today if we look at classic multiples such as the price-to-earnings or EV/EBITDA ratios. However, given the growth expectations, these multiples are likely to shrink significantly in the future, making them look cheap. Also, if the premium remains, the current stock price will look unrealistically low.

In terms of potential Q2 results and Amazon's ability to beat expectations, I think AMZN has a very good chance of beating indeed, although the market has been more aggressive in its expectations, raising the consensus estimate by 7.5% in just the last 3 months. Specifically for the second quarter, I think the results will definitely surprise us and I’m looking forward to them in two weeks (expected July 26, 2024).

I reiterate the "Buy" rating for AMZN today.

Thank you for reading!